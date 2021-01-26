China injects more than 22 mln doses of coronavirus vaccines

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China has administered about
22.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a health official said
on Wednesday, as the country steps up its campaign ahead of next
month's Lunar New Year holidays and the accompanying flurry of
travel.
The world's most populous nation has widened its targeted
inoculation scheme since mid-December to include more priority
groups facing higher risk of virus exposure, in a bid to prevent
any outbreaks in winter and spring.
"Overall, the work is progressing in a smooth and orderly
manner," Zeng Yixin, vice director of the National Health
Commission, told a news conference, referring to the vaccination
effort.
China aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the Lunar
New Year in February, state media Global Times said this month.
The nationwide vaccine scheme now prioritises essential
groups such as workers in medical, transport and food services,
employees and students going abroad. The elderly and others will
have to wait.
However, the Chaoyang district in the capital, Beijing, has
already started giving vaccines to citizens outside essential
groups.
Some communities in the district of Dongcheng said residents
aged between 18 and 59 can sign up for inoculation as long as
they have no medical conditions that might make vaccination
unsuitable. But they did not say when doses would be available.
