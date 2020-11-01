Log in
YIXINTANG PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

YIXINTANG PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(002727)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 10/30
40.25 CNY   -0.12%
11/01EXCLUSIVE : Laobaixing, Yixintang in talks to create China's biggest pharmacy chain, sources say
RE
03/17YIXINTANG PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Laobaixing, Yixintang in talks to create China's biggest pharmacy chain, sources say

11/01/2020 | 11:59pm EST

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's Laobaixing and Yixintang Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd are in advanced talks to create the country's biggest drugstore chain via a share swap, three people familiar with the matter said.

Laobaixing's founders, Xie Zilong and Chen Xiulan, who hold 33% of their company, are expected to have a bigger stake in the merged firm than Yixintang's founder Ruan Hongxian who owns 31% of his company, said two of the people.

Shanghai-listed Laobaixing, formally known as LBX Pharmacy Chain Joint Stock Company, had a market value of $4.4 billion as of Friday while Shenzhen-listed Yixintang was valued at $3.5 billion.

The talks have been ongoing for more than three months, the two people said. The firms are aiming to finalise and announce the deal in the coming days, one person said.

The sources declined to be identified as the talks were not public. Laobaixing, Yixintang did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Laobaixing, backed by tech giant Tencent and private equity firms FountainVest Partners and Primavera Capital, had 6.7 billion yuan ($1 billion) in revenue for the first half, while Yixintang had 6 billion yuan, filings show.

Together they exceeded the 8.6 billion yuan in first-half revenue for current industry leader, state-backed Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores.

($1 = 6.6888 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Julie Zhu


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAOBAIXING PHARMACY CHAIN JOINT STOCK COMPANY -3.17% 71.53 End-of-day quote.56.28%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. -3.59% 17.72 End-of-day quote.-37.72%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -2.31% 591 End-of-day quote.57.35%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.03% 6.6905 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
YIXINTANG PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD. -0.12% 40.25 End-of-day quote.73.04%
Financials
Sales 2020 12 549 M 1 877 M 1 877 M
Net income 2020 740 M 111 M 111 M
Net cash 2020 553 M 82,7 M 82,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 23 707 M 3 544 M 3 546 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 26 999
Free-Float 40,7%
Chart YIXINTANG PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Yixintang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YIXINTANG PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 39,56 CNY
Last Close Price 40,25 CNY
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Xian Ruan Chairman
Qiong Liu Director
Chun Li Guo Director
Zheng Hong Li Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Ke Yi Xu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YIXINTANG PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.73.04%3 544
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-42.27%29 476
MCKESSON CORPORATION6.63%23 921
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-9.47%13 434
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.117.03%9 271
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.17.99%8 192
