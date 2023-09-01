YNH PROPERTY BHD

(561986-V)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Interim Financial Statements

30 June 2023

YNH PROPERTY BHD

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Condensed Consolidated Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Eighteen Months Period Ended 30 June 2023

Note

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other income

Administrative expenses

Selling and marketing expenses

Other operating expenses

Profit from operations

Finance costs

17

(Loss)/Profit before tax

Income tax expense

18

(Loss)/Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

-Foreign currency translation

difference

Total comprehensive income

for the period

Loss per share (sen)

Basic

25 (a)

Diluted

25 (b)

3 months ended

30.06.2023

30.06.2022

RM

RM

66,046,353

N/A

(41,452,082)

N/A

24,594,271

N/A

12,551,124

N/A

(24,752,949)

N/A

(2,504,227)

N/A

(5,146,381)

N/A

(32,403,557)

N/A

4,741,838

N/A

(12,327,853)

N/A

(7,586,015)

N/A

62,105

N/A

(7,523,910)

N/A

(104,277)

N/A

(7,628,187)

N/A

(2.55)

N/A

(2.55)

N/A

18 months ended

30.06.2023

30.06.2022

RM

RM

311,008,115

N/A

(167,625,475)

N/A

143,382,640

N/A

91,881,580

N/A

(77,466,741)

N/A

(9,630,815)

N/A

(49,225,319)

N/A

(136,322,875)

N/A

98,941,345

N/A

(76,915,135)

N/A

22,026,210

N/A

(18,022,543)

N/A

4,003,667

N/A

(172,922)

N/A

3,830,745

N/A

(7.80)

N/A

(7.80)

N/A

The financial year of the Company has been changed from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023, and thereafter to the last day of June each year, and accordingly, there are no comparative figures to be presented.

The condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

YNH PROPERTY BHD

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2023

As at

As at

Note

30.06.2023

31.12.2021

RM

RM

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

8

92,397,489

109,376,353

Right of use

42,018,317

48,888,231

Deferred tax assets

108,944,574

99,094,902

Investment properties

145,467,151

295,711,195

Goodwill on consolidation

17,626,036

17,626,036

Inventories

1,275,822,979

1,167,812,133

1,682,276,546

1,738,508,850

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

518,528,023

591,368,008

Trade and other receivables

9(a)

59,134,667

96,331,420

Other current assets

56,447,644

4,945,986

Assets held for sales

130,785,669

-

Contract assets

-

1,381,934

Tax recoverable

2,012,452

-

Cash and bank balances

31,666,958

34,149,859

798,575,413

728,177,207

TOTAL ASSETS

2,480,851,959

2,466,686,057

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2023

(Contd.)

As at

As at

Note

30.06.2023

31.12.2021

RM

RM

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders

of the Company

Share capital

528,999,579

528,999,579

Perpetual securities

345,915,827

345,915,827

Treasury shares

(970,157)

(970,157)

Other reserves

30,948,971

31,121,893

Retained earnings

293,034,830

324,993,475

Total equity

1,197,929,050

1,230,060,617

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

24,273,254

28,593,064

Lease liabilities

-

2,207,981

Medium term notes

6(b)

323,000,000

-

Long term liabilities

20

266,583,761

265,689,785

613,857,015

296,490,830

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

220,923,604

249,956,619

Contract liabilities

41,308,313

95,794,126

Provisions

22

135,379

277,887

Borrowings

20

320,038,637

536,707,160

Lease liabilities

12,387,855

2,530,627

Income tax payable

74,272,106

54,868,191

669,065,894

940,134,610

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,282,922,909

1,236,625,440

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,480,851,959

2,466,686,057

NTA per share (RM)

2.23

2.29

Net asset per share (RM)

2.26

2.33

The condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

YNH PROPERTY BHD

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the financial Period Ended 30 June 2023

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Distributable

Share

Perpetual capital

Translation

Capital

Treasury

Retained

capital

securities

Reserve

Reserve

Shares

profits

Total

RM

RM

RM

RM

RM

RM

RM

Opening balance at 1 January 2021

528,999,579

345,915,827

4,644,018

26,578,054

(970,157)

327,816,043

1,232,983,364

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

21,251,147

21,251,147

Issued during the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-Foreign currency translation difference

-

(100,179)

-

-

-

(100,179)

-Coupon payment

(24,073,715)

(24,073,715)

Closing balance at 31 December 2021

528,999,579

345,915,827

4,543,839

26,578,054

(970,157)

324,993,475

1,230,060,617

Opening balance at 1 January 2022

528,999,579

345,915,827

4,543,839

26,578,054

(970,157)

324,993,475

1,230,060,617

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

4,003,667

4,003,667

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

-

-

(172,922)

-

-

-

(172,922)

Coupon payment

-

-

-

-

-

(35,962,312)

(35,962,312)

Closing balance at 30 June 2023

528,999,579

345,915,827

4,370,917

26,578,054

(970,157)

293,034,830

1,197,929,050

The condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

