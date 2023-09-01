YNH PROPERTY BHD
(561986-V)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Interim Financial Statements
30 June 2023
YNH PROPERTY BHD
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Condensed Consolidated Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Eighteen Months Period Ended 30 June 2023
Note
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other income
Administrative expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
Other operating expenses
Profit from operations
Finance costs
17
(Loss)/Profit before tax
Income tax expense
18
(Loss)/Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
-Foreign currency translation
difference
Total comprehensive income
for the period
Loss per share (sen)
Basic
25 (a)
Diluted
25 (b)
3 months ended
30.06.2023
30.06.2022
RM
RM
66,046,353
N/A
(41,452,082)
N/A
24,594,271
N/A
12,551,124
N/A
(24,752,949)
N/A
(2,504,227)
N/A
(5,146,381)
N/A
(32,403,557)
N/A
4,741,838
N/A
(12,327,853)
N/A
(7,586,015)
N/A
62,105
N/A
(7,523,910)
N/A
(104,277)
N/A
(7,628,187)
N/A
(2.55)
N/A
(2.55)
N/A
18 months ended
30.06.2023
30.06.2022
RM
RM
311,008,115
N/A
(167,625,475)
N/A
143,382,640
N/A
91,881,580
N/A
(77,466,741)
N/A
(9,630,815)
N/A
(49,225,319)
N/A
(136,322,875)
N/A
98,941,345
N/A
(76,915,135)
N/A
22,026,210
N/A
(18,022,543)
N/A
4,003,667
N/A
(172,922)
N/A
3,830,745
N/A
(7.80)
N/A
(7.80)
N/A
The financial year of the Company has been changed from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023, and thereafter to the last day of June each year, and accordingly, there are no comparative figures to be presented.
The condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
YNH PROPERTY BHD
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2023
As at
As at
Note
30.06.2023
31.12.2021
RM
RM
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
8
92,397,489
109,376,353
Right of use
42,018,317
48,888,231
Deferred tax assets
108,944,574
99,094,902
Investment properties
145,467,151
295,711,195
Goodwill on consolidation
17,626,036
17,626,036
Inventories
1,275,822,979
1,167,812,133
1,682,276,546
1,738,508,850
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
518,528,023
591,368,008
Trade and other receivables
9(a)
59,134,667
96,331,420
Other current assets
56,447,644
4,945,986
Assets held for sales
130,785,669
-
Contract assets
-
1,381,934
Tax recoverable
2,012,452
-
Cash and bank balances
31,666,958
34,149,859
798,575,413
728,177,207
TOTAL ASSETS
2,480,851,959
2,466,686,057
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2023
(Contd.)
As at
As at
Note
30.06.2023
31.12.2021
RM
RM
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders
of the Company
Share capital
528,999,579
528,999,579
Perpetual securities
345,915,827
345,915,827
Treasury shares
(970,157)
(970,157)
Other reserves
30,948,971
31,121,893
Retained earnings
293,034,830
324,993,475
Total equity
1,197,929,050
1,230,060,617
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
24,273,254
28,593,064
Lease liabilities
-
2,207,981
Medium term notes
6(b)
323,000,000
-
Long term liabilities
20
266,583,761
265,689,785
613,857,015
296,490,830
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
220,923,604
249,956,619
Contract liabilities
41,308,313
95,794,126
Provisions
22
135,379
277,887
Borrowings
20
320,038,637
536,707,160
Lease liabilities
12,387,855
2,530,627
Income tax payable
74,272,106
54,868,191
669,065,894
940,134,610
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,282,922,909
1,236,625,440
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,480,851,959
2,466,686,057
NTA per share (RM)
2.23
2.29
Net asset per share (RM)
2.26
2.33
The condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
YNH PROPERTY BHD
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the financial Period Ended 30 June 2023
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Distributable
Share
Perpetual capital
Translation
Capital
Treasury
Retained
capital
securities
Reserve
Reserve
Shares
profits
Total
RM
RM
RM
RM
RM
RM
RM
Opening balance at 1 January 2021
528,999,579
345,915,827
4,644,018
26,578,054
(970,157)
327,816,043
1,232,983,364
Comprehensive income
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
21,251,147
21,251,147
Issued during the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-Foreign currency translation difference
-
(100,179)
-
-
-
(100,179)
-Coupon payment
(24,073,715)
(24,073,715)
Closing balance at 31 December 2021
528,999,579
345,915,827
4,543,839
26,578,054
(970,157)
324,993,475
1,230,060,617
Opening balance at 1 January 2022
528,999,579
345,915,827
4,543,839
26,578,054
(970,157)
324,993,475
1,230,060,617
Comprehensive income
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
4,003,667
4,003,667
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation difference
-
-
(172,922)
-
-
-
(172,922)
Coupon payment
-
-
-
-
-
(35,962,312)
(35,962,312)
Closing balance at 30 June 2023
528,999,579
345,915,827
4,370,917
26,578,054
(970,157)
293,034,830
1,197,929,050
The condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
