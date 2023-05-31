Advanced search
    YNHPROP   MYL3158OO002

YNH PROPERTY

(YNHPROP)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-05-29
4.890 MYR   +0.20%
Ynh Property : Quarterly Report For The Financial Period Ended 31 March 2023
PU
YNH Property Offloads Land in Kuala Lumpur for MYR170 Million
MT
Ynh Property : Disposed Land For RM170 Million, With An Additional RM50 Million Upon Approval Of New Development Order
PU
YNH Property : Quarterly Report For The Financial Period Ended 31 March 2023

05/31/2023 | 12:14am EDT
YNH PROPERTY BHD

(561986-V)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Interim Financial Statements

31 March 2023

YNH PROPERTY BHD

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Condensed Consolidated Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Fifteen Months Period Ended 31 March 2023

Note

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other income

Administrative expenses

Selling and marketing expenses

Other operating expenses

Profit from operations

Finance costs

17

Profit before tax

Income tax expense

18

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

-Foreign currency translation

difference

Total comprehensive income

for the period

Loss per share (sen)

Basic

25 (a)

Diluted

25 (b)

3 months ended

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

RM

RM

34,216,192

N/A

(20,084,471)

N/A

14,131,721

N/A

22,555,034

N/A

(4,346,608)

N/A

(440,937)

N/A

(9,378,113)

N/A

(14,165,658)

N/A

22,521,097

N/A

(15,555,878)

N/A

6,965,219

N/A

(4,754,302)

N/A

2,210,917

N/A

(148)

N/A

2,210,769

N/A

(0.24)

N/A

(0.24)

N/A

15 months ended

31.03.2023

31.03.2022

RM

RM

244,961,762

N/A

(126,173,393)

N/A

118,788,369

N/A

79,330,456

N/A

(52,713,792)

N/A

(7,126,588)

N/A

(44,078,938)

N/A

(103,919,318)

N/A

94,199,507

N/A

(64,587,282)

N/A

29,612,225

N/A

(18,084,648)

N/A

11,527,577

N/A

(68,645)

N/A

11,458,932

N/A

(3.45)

N/A

(3.45)

N/A

The financial year of the Company has been changed from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023, and thereafter to the last day of June each year, and accordingly, there are no comparative figures to be presented.

The condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

YNH PROPERTY BHD

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 March 2023

As at

As at

Note

31.03.2023

31.12.2021

RM

RM

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

8

93,397,511

109,376,353

Right of use

42,638,540

48,888,231

Deferred tax assets

114,371,888

99,094,902

Investment properties

159,111,365

295,711,195

Goodwill on consolidation

17,626,036

17,626,036

Inventories

1,281,041,302

1,167,812,133

1,708,186,642

1,738,508,850

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

552,040,613

591,368,008

Trade and other receivables

9(a)

78,448,215

96,331,420

Other current assets

11,592,325

4,945,986

Assets held for sales

130,785,669

-

Contract assets

-

1,381,934

Tax recoverable

1,339,438

-

Cash and bank balances

44,785,687

34,149,859

818,991,947

728,177,207

TOTAL ASSETS

2,527,178,589

2,466,686,057

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2023

(Contd.)

As at

As at

Note

31.03.2023

31.12.2021

RM

RM

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders

of the Company

Share capital

528,999,579

528,999,579

Perpetual securities

345,915,827

345,915,827

Treasury shares

(970,157)

(970,157)

Other reserves

31,053,248

31,121,893

Retained earnings

300,558,740

324,993,475

Total equity

1,205,557,237

1,230,060,617

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

24,523,161

28,593,064

Lease liabilities

-

2,207,981

Medium term notes

6(b)

323,000,000

-

Long term liabilities

20

291,060,381

265,689,785

638,583,542

296,490,830

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

225,239,978

249,956,619

Contract liabilities

65,098,573

95,794,126

Provisions

22

223,912

277,887

Borrowings

20

316,343,572

536,707,160

Lease liabilities

84,255

2,530,627

Income tax payable

76,047,520

54,868,191

683,037,810

940,134,610

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,321,621,352

1,236,625,440

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,527,178,589

2,466,686,057

NTA per share (RM)

2.25

2.29

Net asset per share (RM)

2.28

2.33

The condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

YNH PROPERTY BHD

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the Period Ended 31 March 2023

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

Distributable

Share

Perpetual capital

Translation

Capital

Treasury

Retained

capital

securities

Reserve

Reserve

Shares

profits

Total

RM

RM

RM

RM

RM

RM

RM

Opening balance at 1 January 2021

528,999,579

345,915,827

4,644,018

26,578,054

(970,157)

327,816,043

1,232,983,364

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

-

21,251,147

21,251,147

Issued during the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-Foreign currency translation difference

-

(100,179)

-

-

-

(100,179)

-Coupon payment

(24,073,715)

(24,073,715)

Closing balance at 31 December 2021

528,999,579

345,915,827

4,543,839

26,578,054

(970,157)

324,993,475

1,230,060,617

Opening balance at 1 January 2022

528,999,579

345,915,827

4,543,839

26,578,054

(970,157)

324,993,475

1,230,060,617

Comprehensive income

Profit for the year

-

-

-

-

11,527,577

11,527,577

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

-

-

(68,645)

-

-

-

(68,645)

Coupon payment

-

-

-

-

-

(35,962,312)

(35,962,312)

Closing balance at 31 march 2023

528,999,579

345,915,827

4,475,194

26,578,054

(970,157)

300,558,740

1,205,557,237

The condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.

YNH Property Bhd published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
