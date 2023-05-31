YNH Property : Quarterly Report For The Financial Period Ended 31 March 2023
05/31/2023 | 12:14am EDT
YNH PROPERTY BHD
(561986-V)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Interim Financial Statements
31 March 2023
Condensed Consolidated Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income For the Fifteen Months Period Ended 31 March 2023
Note
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other income
Administrative expenses
Selling and marketing expenses
Other operating expenses
Profit from operations
Finance costs
17
Profit before tax
Income tax expense
18
Profit for the period
Other comprehensive income
-Foreign currency translation
difference
Total comprehensive income
for the period
Loss per share (sen)
Basic
25 (a)
Diluted
25 (b)
3 months ended
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
RM
RM
34,216,192
N/A
(20,084,471)
N/A
14,131,721
N/A
22,555,034
N/A
(4,346,608)
N/A
(440,937)
N/A
(9,378,113)
N/A
(14,165,658)
N/A
22,521,097
N/A
(15,555,878)
N/A
6,965,219
N/A
(4,754,302)
N/A
2,210,917
N/A
(148)
N/A
2,210,769
N/A
(0.24)
N/A
(0.24)
N/A
15 months ended
31.03.2023
31.03.2022
RM
RM
244,961,762
N/A
(126,173,393)
N/A
118,788,369
N/A
79,330,456
N/A
(52,713,792)
N/A
(7,126,588)
N/A
(44,078,938)
N/A
(103,919,318)
N/A
94,199,507
N/A
(64,587,282)
N/A
29,612,225
N/A
(18,084,648)
N/A
11,527,577
N/A
(68,645)
N/A
11,458,932
N/A
(3.45)
N/A
(3.45)
N/A
The financial year of the Company has been changed from 31 December 2022 to 30 June 2023, and thereafter to the last day of June each year, and accordingly, there are no comparative figures to be presented.
The condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
YNH PROPERTY BHD
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 March 2023
As at
As at
Note
31.03.2023
31.12.2021
RM
RM
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
8
93,397,511
109,376,353
Right of use
42,638,540
48,888,231
Deferred tax assets
114,371,888
99,094,902
Investment properties
159,111,365
295,711,195
Goodwill on consolidation
17,626,036
17,626,036
Inventories
1,281,041,302
1,167,812,133
1,708,186,642
1,738,508,850
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
552,040,613
591,368,008
Trade and other receivables
9(a)
78,448,215
96,331,420
Other current assets
11,592,325
4,945,986
Assets held for sales
130,785,669
-
Contract assets
-
1,381,934
Tax recoverable
1,339,438
-
Cash and bank balances
44,785,687
34,149,859
818,991,947
728,177,207
TOTAL ASSETS
2,527,178,589
2,466,686,057
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2023
(Contd.)
As at
As at
Note
31.03.2023
31.12.2021
RM
RM
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders
of the Company
Share capital
528,999,579
528,999,579
Perpetual securities
345,915,827
345,915,827
Treasury shares
(970,157)
(970,157)
Other reserves
31,053,248
31,121,893
Retained earnings
300,558,740
324,993,475
Total equity
1,205,557,237
1,230,060,617
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
24,523,161
28,593,064
Lease liabilities
-
2,207,981
Medium term notes
6(b)
323,000,000
-
Long term liabilities
20
291,060,381
265,689,785
638,583,542
296,490,830
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
225,239,978
249,956,619
Contract liabilities
65,098,573
95,794,126
Provisions
22
223,912
277,887
Borrowings
20
316,343,572
536,707,160
Lease liabilities
84,255
2,530,627
Income tax payable
76,047,520
54,868,191
683,037,810
940,134,610
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,321,621,352
1,236,625,440
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,527,178,589
2,466,686,057
NTA per share (RM)
2.25
2.29
Net asset per share (RM)
2.28
2.33
The condensed consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.
YNH PROPERTY BHD
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Period Ended 31 March 2023
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company
Distributable
Share
Perpetual capital
Translation
Capital
Treasury
Retained
capital
securities
Reserve
Reserve
Shares
profits
Total
RM
RM
RM
RM
RM
RM
RM
Opening balance at 1 January 2021
528,999,579
345,915,827
4,644,018
26,578,054
(970,157)
327,816,043
1,232,983,364
Comprehensive income
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
-
21,251,147
21,251,147
Issued during the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-Foreign currency translation difference
-
(100,179)
-
-
-
(100,179)
-Coupon payment
(24,073,715)
(24,073,715)
Closing balance at 31 December 2021
528,999,579
345,915,827
4,543,839
26,578,054
(970,157)
324,993,475
1,230,060,617
Opening balance at 1 January 2022
528,999,579
345,915,827
4,543,839
26,578,054
(970,157)
324,993,475
1,230,060,617
Comprehensive income
Profit for the year
-
-
-
-
11,527,577
11,527,577
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation difference
-
-
(68,645)
-
-
-
(68,645)
Coupon payment
-
-
-
-
-
(35,962,312)
(35,962,312)
Closing balance at 31 march 2023
528,999,579
345,915,827
4,475,194
26,578,054
(970,157)
300,558,740
1,205,557,237
The condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the accompanying explanatory notes attached to the financial statements.