Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of printed low-power e-paper display products, is proud to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone by completing the mass production and delivery of 25,000 large-format digital signs for Fortech S.r.l., Italy's leading provider of bespoke solutions for the fuel retail sector. Ynvisible and Fortech have now strengthened their partnership to engage in additional business throughout 2024 and beyond.

In developing PriceLink to present daily average fuel prices at gas stations, Fortech sought an innovative display solution that was battery-operated for wireless convenience, lightweight for ease of installation, and durable enough to withstand outdoor conditions. PriceLink needed to ensure clear visibility even in direct sunlight. However, Fortech found that existing technologies didn't meet their comprehensive requirements.

We explored electrophoretic e-paper, which was prohibitively expensive, reflective LCDs failed in sunlight legibility and were too bulky, while LED solutions consumed too much power.

- Roberto Dellavalle, Fortech Business Development Manager

Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays met all of Fortech's requirements, significantly contributing to the product's success. The ultra-low power consumption ensures extended operation, even on small batteries. The slim profile facilitates a lightweight and highly portable product.

The PriceLink product is an excellent demonstration of Ynvisible's offering for digital signs, especially battery-powered use cases. We made a custom signage solution based on Fortech's requirements in only a few months, from drawing to roll-to-roll mass production and delivery.

- Dirk Becker, Ynvisible Sales Manager Europe

Ynvisible is poised for robust growth in the digital signage sector, driven by the demand for energy-efficient, cost-effective displays that are clearly visible in sunlight. The market potential for fuel price signs alone could reach up to €25 million across Europe. Beyond fuel price signage, Ynvisible is expanding into various applications, including city information signs, public transport displays, roadway signage, and signs for electric vehicle charging stations. Recognizing these market needs and expansion possibilities, Ynvisible is committed to advancing its product line with turnkey, plug-and-play solutions designed for worldwide customer adoption.

About Fortech S.r.l

Fortech was founded in 2006, from the union of professionals with a long previous activity in the fuel distribution sector. Several oil companies decide to rely on Fortech's know-how and seriousness, giving life to a solid and long-lasting partnership.

Over the years the company has grown, evolved and extended its commercial offering with new products and services. Today Fortech is a technological and innovative company, leader in Italy in the traditional and EV mobility sector.

In Italy, as many as 14,000 service stations adopt Fortech services and/or products. Outside of national borders, the company is present in multiple countries including Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco and Iceland.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

