Ynvisible Interactive : FY2022 Q1 Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)
As at
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
15,076,070
$
16,107,403
Amounts receivable
1,011,877
1,067,968
Inventories
57,280
73,522
Prepaid expenses
180,000
189,860
Total current assets
16,325,227
17,438,753
Non-current assets
Deposits
6,080
5,566
Right-of-use assets (Note 5)
281,505
371,981
Fixed assets (Note 6)
1,836,545
1,975,569
Intangible assets (Note 7)
359,684
387,455
Total non-current assets
2,483,814
2,740,571
Total assets
$
18,809,041
$
20,179,324
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)
$
1,053,066
$
1,100,268
Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 5)
248,097
298,757
Deferred project grants
534,139
603,639
Total current liabilities
1,835,302
2,002,664
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities (Note 5)
35,548
72,608
Total liabilities
1,870,850
2,075,272
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 9)
37,530,455
37,530,455
Reserve (Note 9)
3,252,990
2,886,382
Obligation to issue shares (Note 9)
47,809
47,809
Deficit
(23,665,358)
(22,388,865)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(227,705)
28,271
Total shareholders' equity
16,938,191
18,104,052
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
18,809,041
$
20,179,324
Note 1 - Corporate Information and Going Concern
Note 13 - Subsequent Events
Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors on May 30, 2022:
"Alexander Helmel"
"Jani-Mikael Kuusisto"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
Sales
$
185,246
$
313,449
Cost of sales
(63,014)
(160,064)
Gross profit
122,232
153,385
Expenses
Compensation and consulting (Note 8)
727,036
896,310
Depreciation (Notes 5, 6, and 7)
159,319
184,125
Development and production
105,473
49,571
Interest and bank charges
3,412
3,336
Marketing and promotion
51,939
42,795
Office facilities and services
124,849
118,907
Professional fees
88,006
67,311
Share-based compensation (Notes 8 and 9)
366,608
114,444
Transfer and listing fees
6,673
53,998
Travel and project investigation
30,795
5,606
Total operating expenses
1,664,110
1,536,403
Loss from operations
(1,541,878)
(1,383,018)
Other items
Rental income
63,530
66,243
Income and gains
36,542
26,428
(Recovery) expenses and losses
(2,830)
287
EU co-funded projects grants
158,921
146,360
Gain on forgiveness of debt
9,222
-
Prototype project revenue
-
26,847
Total other items
265,385
266,165
Net loss for the period
(1,276,493)
(1,116,853)
Other comprehensive (loss) income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(255,976)
8,993
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(1,532,469)
$
(1,107,860)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
124,666,915
100,662,007
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
