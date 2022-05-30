Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Ynvisible Interactive Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YNV   CA9858441095

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

(YNV)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/27 03:53:11 pm EDT
0.2000 CAD   -6.98%
05/02Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28Ynvisible Signs Exclusive License Agreement to Rise Electrochromic Display Technology
CI
04/26Ynvisible Interactive Inc Supports Sustainable Fashion Industry with Paper-Like Digital Price Labels
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ynvisible Interactive : FY2022 Q1 Financial Statements

05/30/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Table of Contents

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)

Page

Contents

2

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

4

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

5

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

6

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

7

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

8

2

Notice of No Auditor Review of Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)

As at

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,076,070

$

16,107,403

Amounts receivable

1,011,877

1,067,968

Inventories

57,280

73,522

Prepaid expenses

180,000

189,860

Total current assets

16,325,227

17,438,753

Non-current assets

Deposits

6,080

5,566

Right-of-use assets (Note 5)

281,505

371,981

Fixed assets (Note 6)

1,836,545

1,975,569

Intangible assets (Note 7)

359,684

387,455

Total non-current assets

2,483,814

2,740,571

Total assets

$

18,809,041

$

20,179,324

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8)

$

1,053,066

$

1,100,268

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 5)

248,097

298,757

Deferred project grants

534,139

603,639

Total current liabilities

1,835,302

2,002,664

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities (Note 5)

35,548

72,608

Total liabilities

1,870,850

2,075,272

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 9)

37,530,455

37,530,455

Reserve (Note 9)

3,252,990

2,886,382

Obligation to issue shares (Note 9)

47,809

47,809

Deficit

(23,665,358)

(22,388,865)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(227,705)

28,271

Total shareholders' equity

16,938,191

18,104,052

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

18,809,041

$

20,179,324

Note 1 - Corporate Information and Going Concern

Note 13 - Subsequent Events

Approved and authorized for issue on behalf of the Board of Directors on May 30, 2022:

"Alexander Helmel"

"Jani-Mikael Kuusisto"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars - unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

Sales

$

185,246

$

313,449

Cost of sales

(63,014)

(160,064)

Gross profit

122,232

153,385

Expenses

Compensation and consulting (Note 8)

727,036

896,310

Depreciation (Notes 5, 6, and 7)

159,319

184,125

Development and production

105,473

49,571

Interest and bank charges

3,412

3,336

Marketing and promotion

51,939

42,795

Office facilities and services

124,849

118,907

Professional fees

88,006

67,311

Share-based compensation (Notes 8 and 9)

366,608

114,444

Transfer and listing fees

6,673

53,998

Travel and project investigation

30,795

5,606

Total operating expenses

1,664,110

1,536,403

Loss from operations

(1,541,878)

(1,383,018)

Other items

Rental income

63,530

66,243

Income and gains

36,542

26,428

(Recovery) expenses and losses

(2,830)

287

EU co-funded projects grants

158,921

146,360

Gain on forgiveness of debt

9,222

-

Prototype project revenue

-

26,847

Total other items

265,385

266,165

Net loss for the period

(1,276,493)

(1,116,853)

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(255,976)

8,993

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(1,532,469)

$

(1,107,860)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

124,666,915

100,662,007

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 20:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.
05/02Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
04/28Ynvisible Signs Exclusive License Agreement to Rise Electrochromic Display Technology
CI
04/26Ynvisible Interactive Inc Supports Sustainable Fashion Industry with Paper-Like Digital..
CI
04/18YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.(TSXV : YNV) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
04/13Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces the Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chief Execu..
CI
04/13Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces the Appointment of Inês Henriques as Chief Operati..
CI
04/05Ynvisible Produces Digital Road Sign to Ease EV Growing Pains
CI
03/02Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Set to Release the Lowest Energy-Consuming Printed E-Paper D..
CI
01/05Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 24,9 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.
Duration : Period :
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ramin Heydarpour Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Darren C. Urquhart Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Pinheiro Baptista Chief Technology Officer
Inês Henriques Chief Operating Officer & Director
Benjamin D. Leboe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.0.00%20
NORDSON CORPORATION-13.88%12 737
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-36.91%10 696
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-9.83%9 324
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-40.19%5 878
VALMET OYJ-31.63%5 089