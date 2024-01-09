EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: YOC AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
YOC AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 19, 2024
Address: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 19, 2024
Address: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
