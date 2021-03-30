DGAP-Adhoc : YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares
30-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Berlin, 30 March 2021 - The Management Board of YOC AG ("Company") (ISIN DE0005932735; WKN 593273) has been informed
today, that Eiffel Investment Group SAS (formerly Alto Invest S.A) ("Bondholder") will convert convertible bonds issued
by YOC AG in a total nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million into a total of 187,500 no-par value bearer shares of YOC AG.
This corresponds to 5.69% of the company's registered share capital.
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com
