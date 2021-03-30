DGAP-Adhoc : YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares 30-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Berlin, 30 March 2021 - The Management Board of YOC AG ("Company") (ISIN DE0005932735; WKN 593273) has been informed today, that Eiffel Investment Group SAS (formerly Alto Invest S.A) ("Bondholder") will convert convertible bonds issued by YOC AG in a total nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million into a total of 187,500 no-par value bearer shares of YOC AG. This corresponds to 5.69% of the company's registered share capital. Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board Contact YOC AG Investor Relations Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Phone: +49-30-726162-0 ir@yoc.de www.yoc.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 E-mail: ir@yoc.com Internet: www.yoc.com ISIN: DE0005932735 WKN: 593273 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1179814 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

