DGAP-Adhoc : YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth

DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Development of Sales YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth 23-March-2021 / 09:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Berlin, 23 March 2021 - For the financial year 2021, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by EUR 17.0 million to EUR 18.0 million (2020: EUR 15.5 million according to preliminary figures) with a disproportionately low increase in the cost structure and an operating result (EBITDA)* of EUR 1.8 million to EUR 2.3 million (2020: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures). The company's net profit is expected to be between EUR 0.8 million and EUR 1.3 million in the 2021 financial year (2020: EUR 0.3 million according to preliminary figures). *EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG report for the first half of 2020 on page 9 (available at https:// yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/) Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board Contact YOC AG Investor Relations Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Phone: +49-30-726162-0 ir@yoc.de www.yoc.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 E-mail: ir@yoc.com Internet: www.yoc.com ISIN: DE0005932735 WKN: 593273 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1177356 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

