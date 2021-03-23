Log in
YOC AG    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth

03/23/2021 | 04:45am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Development of Sales 
YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth 
23-March-2021 / 09:42 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth 
Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 
Berlin, 23 March 2021 - For the financial year 2021, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group 
level by EUR 17.0 million to EUR 18.0 million (2020: EUR 15.5 million according to preliminary figures) with a 
disproportionately low increase in the cost structure and an operating result (EBITDA)* of EUR 1.8 million to EUR 2.3 
million (2020: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures). 
The company's net profit is expected to be between EUR 0.8 million and EUR 1.3 million in the 2021 financial year 
(2020: EUR 0.3 million according to preliminary figures). 
*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG report for the first half of 2020 on page 9 (available at https:// 
yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/) 
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board 
Contact 
YOC AG 
Investor Relations 
Greifswalder Str. 212 
10405 Berlin 
Phone: +49-30-726162-0 
ir@yoc.de 
www.yoc.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      YOC AG 
              Greifswalder Str. 212 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 
Fax:          +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 
E-mail:       ir@yoc.com 
Internet:     www.yoc.com 
ISIN:         DE0005932735 
WKN:          593273 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1177356 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177356 23-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 04:44 ET (08:44 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 15,4 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 4,60 M 5,48 M 5,48 M
P/E ratio 2020 -155x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 36,5 M 36,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart YOC AG
Duration : Period :
YOC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,40 €
Last Close Price 9,30 €
Spread / Highest target -41,9%
Spread / Average Target -41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOC AG16.25%37
OMNICOM GROUP INC.23.70%16 483
WPP PLC15.28%15 258
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.19%14 511
AUTOHOME INC.1.37%11 821
WEIBO CORPORATION27.54%11 522
