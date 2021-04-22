Log in
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
DGAP-NVR : YOC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/22/2021
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: YOC AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement 
YOC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-22 / 09:21 
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of total number of voting rights 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 YOC AG 
 Greifswalder Str. 212 
 10405 Berlin 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
               Type of capital measure                             Date of status / date of effect 
 
 X             Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 
 
               Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 3.476.478 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      YOC AG 
              Greifswalder Str. 212 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.yoc.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1187457 2021-04-22

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187457&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)

All news about YOC AG
03:22aDGAP-NVR  : YOC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
DJ
03/30YOC AG : Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds ..
PU
03/30YOC AG : Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds ..
EQ
03/30DGAP-ADHOC  : YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to c..
DJ
03/24YOC AG : Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth
PU
03/23YOC AG : Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth
EQ
03/23DGAP-ADHOC  : YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth
DJ
02/15PRELIMINARY FIGURES 2020 : YOC AG achieves net profit for the year – VIS.X..
PU
02/15YOC AG : Preliminary figures for the financial year 2020 above forecast
PU
02/15PRESS RELEASE  : YOC AG: Preliminary figures 2020: YOC AG achieves net profit fo..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,3 M 35,2 M 35,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 43,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
