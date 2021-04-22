DGAP-NVR : YOC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: YOC AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement YOC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-04-22 / 09:21 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 3. New total number of voting rights: 3.476.478 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: YOC AG Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Germany Internet: www.yoc.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1187457 2021-04-22

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)