DGAP-NVR : YOC AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
3.476.478
Language: English
1187457 2021-04-22
