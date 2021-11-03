PRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Development of Sales YOC AG: YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021 2021-11-03 / 06:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021

Berlin, 03 November 2021 - Ad tech company YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) reports year-on-year revenue growth of around 20% to EUR 11.7 million for the first nine months of the current financial year 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 9.8 million). The growth trend driven by the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X(R) thus continues.

As a consequence, the company will improve its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* to EUR 1.2 million as of September 2021 (9M/2020: EUR 1.0 million).

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "We will most likely achieve our revenue and earnings targets for the full year 2021 at the upper end of the forecast range. In the current fourth quarter, the continuously growing trading volume via our VIS.X(R) platform will also lead us to a further expansion of profitability. Accordingly, we expect annual sales of around EUR 18 million (March 2021 guidance: EUR 17.0 million to EUR 18.0 million), EBITDA of at least EUR 2.2 million (March 2021 guidance: EUR 1.8 million to EUR 2.3 million), and net income of at least EUR 1.2 million (March 2021 guidance: EUR 0.8 million to EUR 1.3 million) in fiscal year 2021."

YOC AG will publish the Third Quarter 2021 Report as scheduled on November 17, 2021.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the financial year 2020 (available at https://yoc.com/ de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/) About YOC YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X(R). As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009. Contact

YOC AG Investor Relations Greifswalder Str. 212 10405 Berlin Tel.: +49-30-726162-0 ir@yoc.de www.yoc.com

