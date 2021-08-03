Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. YOC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) reaches the next milestone with the development of its own Ad Server

08/03/2021 | 12:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous 
YOC AG: YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) reaches the next milestone with the development of its own Ad Server 
2021-08-03 / 06:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) reaches the next milestone with the development of its own Ad Server 
Berlin, 03 August 2021 - The ad tech company YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) has taken another important step towards 
becoming a full-stack platform by adding an ad server to its proprietary VIS.X^(R) platform. As of this financial year, 
YOC AG is thus in a position to handle all services in its portfolio for customers and partners using its own 
technology. 
Since the extension through the Ad Server, VIS.X^(R) also covers the order-based (insertion order) sales channel within 
the platform, in addition to the programmatic and thus fully automated one. 
"The fact that order-based campaigns can now also access the platform's inventory is the next step in the further 
development of our technology stack. As a result, the platform generates more demand for publishers, which 
significantly increases the number of bidders within auctions. As a consequence, the density and amount of bids 
increases, resulting in better prices for our publishers. We are proud to support our partners in achieving strong and 
sustainable monetization," explains Evgenij Tovba, CTO of YOC AG. 
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "The development of the VIS.X^(R) Ad Server opens up budget sources for YOC that were 
previously untapped. The Ad Server has already delivered campaigns for more than 1.4 million euros in the current 
financial year 2021. This leads to a further scaling of platform revenues and brings us significantly closer to our 
goal of generating 100% of revenues via VIS.X^(R)." 
About YOC 
YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic 
trading platform VIS.X(R) we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the 
mobile internet and mobile applications. By using the platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's proprietary ad formats, advertisers 
can increase awareness for their brand or products in combination with high-quality advertising inventory. Renowned 
premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our platform VIS.X(R). As a 
pioneer in mobile advertising, the company has been operating since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of 
Deutsche Börse since 2009. The company's headquarters are located in Berlin. The company also operates branches in 
Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Vienna and Warsaw. Further information on the YOC Group and our products can be found at yoc.com. 
Contact 
YOC AG 
Investor Relations 
Greifswalder Str. 212 
10405 Berlin 
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0 
ir@yoc.de 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-03 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      YOC AG 
              Greifswalder Str. 212 
              10405 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322 
Fax:          +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222 
E-mail:       ir@yoc.com 
Internet:     www.yoc.com 
ISIN:         DE0005932735 
WKN:          593273 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1223327 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223327 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223327&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 00:30 ET (04:30 GMT)

All news about YOC AG
12:31aPRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) reaches the next mile..
DJ
12:31aYOC AG : YOC's technology platform VIS.X(R) reaches the next milestone with the ..
EQ
07/13YOC AG : YOC AG: Announcement of early repayment of convertible bond 2018/2021
EQ
07/13PRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC AG: Announcement of early repayment of convertible b..
DJ
06/15YOC AG : Announcement of the early redemption of the YOC convertible bond 2018 &..
PU
06/15PRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: Announcement of the early redemption of the YOC converti..
DJ
06/15YOC AG : Announcement of the early redemption of the YOC convertible bond 2018 -..
EQ
05/26PRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC AG with profit increase of EUR 0.5 million in the fi..
DJ
05/26YOC AG : YOC AG with profit increase of EUR 0.5 million in the first quarter of ..
EQ
05/26YOC AG Announces Sales Results for the First Quarter 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,0 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net income 2020 0,31 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
Net Debt 2020 2,50 M 2,97 M 2,97 M
P/E ratio 2020 88,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,7 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart YOC AG
Duration : Period :
YOC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 9,65 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOC AG20.63%38
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.06%2 141 068
SEA LIMITED41.32%144 828
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.34%112 281
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC39.02%81 665
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE41.26%72 513