DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares



30-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Berlin, 30 March 2021 - The Management Board of YOC AG ("Company") (ISIN DE0005932735; WKN 593273) has been informed today, that Eiffel Investment Group SAS (formerly Alto Invest S.A) ("Bondholder") will convert convertible bonds issued by YOC AG in a total nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million into a total of 187,500 no-par value bearer shares of YOC AG. This corresponds to 5.69% of the company's registered share capital. Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board Contact YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Phone: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com

30-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

