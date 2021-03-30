Log in
YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report
YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares

03/30/2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares

30-March-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG: Conversion declaration by Eiffel Investment Group SAS to convert bonds in 187,500 shares

Release of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Berlin, 30 March 2021 - The Management Board of YOC AG ("Company") (ISIN DE0005932735; WKN 593273) has been informed today, that Eiffel Investment Group SAS (formerly Alto Invest S.A) ("Bondholder") will convert convertible bonds issued by YOC AG in a total nominal amount of EUR 1.5 million into a total of 187,500 no-par value bearer shares of YOC AG. This corresponds to 5.69% of the company's registered share capital.

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

 

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com

30-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179814

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1179814  30-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179814&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 15,5 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 4,00 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
P/E ratio 2020 -150x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 34,8 M 34,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart YOC AG
Duration : Period :
YOC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,40 €
Last Close Price 9,00 €
Spread / Highest target -40,0%
Spread / Average Target -40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOC AG12.50%35
OMNICOM GROUP INC.20.22%16 125
WPP PLC16.30%15 523
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA29.20%14 859
AUTOHOME INC.-4.53%12 004
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.20.92%11 080
