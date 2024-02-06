EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales

YOC AG: FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 WITH REVENUE GROWTH OF 31% AND EXPANSION OF PROFITABILITY BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES



06.02.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





YOC AG: FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 WITH REVENUE GROWTH OF 31% AND EXPANSION OF PROFITABILITY BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES

VIS.X ® technology platform as the driver of the company's development

Increase in revenue to EUR 30.6 million (2022: EUR 23.4 million)

EBITDA of EUR 4.3 million (2022: EUR 3.5 million)

Q4/2023 with a revenue growth of around 30% to EUR 10.9 million and an 75% increase in EBITDA to EUR 2.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year

Further dynamic growth and increase in profitability expected

Berlin, February 06, 2024 - According to preliminary IFRS figures, the ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased its consolidated revenue in financial year 2023 by around 31% year-on-year to an expected EUR 30.6 million (2022: EUR 23.4 million).

Parallel to the increase in transaction volume, which is now processed entirely via the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X®, all markets in which YOC Group operates saw a significant increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.

Against this backdrop, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* improved to an expected EUR 4.3 million (2022: EUR 3.5 million). As a result, consolidated net income for the period is expected to increase to around EUR 2.8 million (2022: EUR 2.3 million).

In the seasonally important fourth quarter, the company is expected to have increased sales by around 30% to approximately EUR 10.9 million (Q4/2022: EUR 8.4 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to have amounted to around EUR 2.9 million (Q4/2022: EUR 1.6 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 27%.

Sebastian Bauermann, CFO of YOC AG: "The investments in our VIS.X® platform are increasingly reflected in the scaling of our business model. After revenue growth of over 30% in the past financial year 2023, we expect continued strong growth momentum after a successful start to the financial year 2024 to date."

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG report for financial year 2022 (available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)

All figures are preliminary and unaudited. YOC AG will publish the audited figures for financial year 2023 as scheduled on April 29, 2024.



About YOC

YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X® and YOC's attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. The company has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.



Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.com

www.yoc.com