23-March-2021 / 09:42 CET/CEST

YOC AG: Forecast for financial year 2021 with further growth

Berlin, 23 March 2021 - For the financial year 2021, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by EUR 17.0 million to EUR 18.0 million (2020: EUR 15.5 million according to preliminary figures) with a disproportionately low increase in the cost structure and an operating result (EBITDA)* of EUR 1.8 million to EUR 2.3 million (2020: EUR 1.8 million according to preliminary figures).

The company's net profit is expected to be between EUR 0.8 million and EUR 1.3 million in the 2021 financial year (2020: EUR 0.3 million according to preliminary figures).

*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG report for the first half of 2020 on page 9 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

