YOC AG

(YOC)
YOC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/27/2020 | 06:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2020 / 12:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: dkam GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Dirk-Hilmar
Last name(s): Kraus
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
YOC AG

b) LEI
391200YTK6VMV8JTZV90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005932735

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.90 EUR 29000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.9000 EUR 29000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-08-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.yoc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

62369  27.08.2020 


© EQS 2020
All news about YOC AG
06:10aYOC AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/19YOC AG : YOC with moderate decline in turnover in H1/2020 - Increase in profitab..
EQ
08/19YOC : with moderate decline in turnover in H1/2020 – Increase in profitabi..
PU
07/09YOC : launches new ad format line YOC Branded Takeover.
PU
07/09YOC : launches new ad format line YOC Branded Takeover – Mercedes-Benz, Sa..
PU
05/27YOC : with growth of 18 % in Q1/2020 due to increased volume of the trading plat..
PU
05/27YOC AG : YOC with growth of 18 % in Q1/2020 due to increased volume of the tradi..
EQ
04/29YOC PUBLISHES 2019 ANNUAL FINANCIAL : VIS.X® trading platform as driver of corp..
PU
04/29YOC AG : YOC publishes 2019 annual financial statements: VIS.X(R) trading platfo..
EQ
04/09YOC : withdraws guidance for 2020
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 15,4 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 4,60 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 -33,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 44,1%
Chart YOC AG
YOC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends YOC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,40 €
Last Close Price 3,34 €
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
YOC AG-20.48%13
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-33.60%11 560
WPP GROUP-41.49%10 005
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-26.36%8 374
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-22.47%7 069
CYBERAGENT, INC.50.20%6 808
