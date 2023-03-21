Advanced search
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:37:15 2023-03-21 am EDT
13.15 EUR   +1.15%
09:26aYoc Ag : YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy
EQ
02/13Yoc Ag : YOC AG announces a strong leadership Team for the upcoming growth strategy
EQ
02/06Yoc Ag : Yoc ag closes the fiscal year 2022 with revenue growth of 24% and an increase in profitability based on provisional figures
EQ
YOC AG: YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy

03/21/2023 | 09:26am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous
YOC AG: YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy

21-March-2023 / 14:24 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG enters the Nordic Market through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 21 March 2023 - YOC AG acquires Helsinki, Finland-based Nostemedia Oy and thus enters the Nordic market.

A corresponding share purchase agreement for the acquisition of all shares in Nostemedia Oy was signed today. The purchase price consists of a fixed component in the amount of EUR 1.23 million and further variable performance-related components, which are dependent on the operating results of Nostemedia Oy in the financial years 2023 to 2026.

The Nostemedia Oy, as well as the YOC AG, is active in the field of digital advertising markets. The integration into the YOC Group offers both companies the potential to generate rapid and sustainable growth and realize corresponding synergies.

YOC AG expects the acquisition to make an annual EBITDA contribution of EUR 0.5 to 0.7 million in the medium term.

The Management Board of YOC AG will consider and communicate the expected effects of the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy accordingly in the context of YOC AG's revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2023.

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com

21-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1588241

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1588241  21-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588241&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
