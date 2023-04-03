Advanced search
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:06:45 2023-04-03 am EDT
13.63 EUR   -1.27%
13.63 EUR   -1.27%
04:27aYoc Ag : YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 29.0 million to EUR 30.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2023
EQ
03/21Germany's YOC Buys Finnish Advertising Agency
MT
03/21Yoc Ag : Next step in expansion: YOC AG acquires Finnish Nostemedia Oy
EQ
YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 29.0 million to EUR 30.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2023

04/03/2023 | 04:27am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Miscellaneous
YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 29.0 million to EUR 30.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2023

03-Apr-2023 / 10:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 29.0 million to EUR 30.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2023

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 03 April 2023 – In the current financial year 2023, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by 24% to 28% year-on-year to EUR 29.0 million to EUR 30.0 million (2022: approx. EUR 23.4 million according to preliminary figures).

Based on this revenue guidance, YOC AG expects to achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 4.5 million (2022: approx. EUR 3.5 million according to preliminary figures).

As a result, the Company's consolidated net profit for the period is expected to be between EUR 2.5 million and EUR 3.0 million in fiscal year 2023 (2022: approximately EUR 2.3 million according to preliminary figures).

The effects of the acquisition of the Finnish Nostemedia Oy in March 2023 (see ad-hoc announcement of YOC AG dated March 21, 2023) have been taken into account accordingly in this revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2023.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the report of YOC AG for the first Half Year 2022 on page 12(available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/).

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com

03-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1599487

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1599487  03-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
