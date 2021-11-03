Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. YOC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YOC AG: YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021

11/03/2021 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Development of Sales
YOC AG: YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021

03.11.2021 / 06:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X(R) platform leads to further expansion of profitability in Q4/2021

Berlin, 03 November 2021 - Ad tech company YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) reports year-on-year revenue growth of around 20% to EUR 11.7 million for the first nine months of the current financial year 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 9.8 million). The growth trend driven by the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X(R) thus continues.

As a consequence, the company will improve its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* to EUR 1.2 million as of September 2021 (9M/2020: EUR 1.0 million).

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: "We will most likely achieve our revenue and earnings targets for the full year 2021 at the upper end of the forecast range. In the current fourth quarter, the continuously growing trading volume via our VIS.X(R) platform will also lead us to a further expansion of profitability. Accordingly, we expect annual sales of around EUR 18 million (March 2021 guidance: EUR 17.0 million to EUR 18.0 million), EBITDA of at least EUR 2.2 million (March 2021 guidance: EUR 1.8 million to EUR 2.3 million), and net income of at least EUR 1.2 million (March 2021 guidance: EUR 0.8 million to EUR 1.3 million) in fiscal year 2021."

YOC AG will publish the Third Quarter 2021 Report as scheduled on November 17, 2021.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's report on the financial year 2020 (available at https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)


About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.
By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X(R). As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2009.


Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com


03.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1245552

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1245552  03.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245552&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about YOC AG
01:32aYOC AG : YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months of 2021 - VIS.X..
EQ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC AG with revenue growth of around 20% in the first nine months ..
DJ
10/28EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH LIMITED : YOC (YOC): Initiation - Improving the AdTech experien..
DJ
10/27YOC integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into supply-side platform VIS.X
PU
10/27YOC AG integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into supply-side platform VIS.X for fu..
PU
10/27YOC AG : YOC AG integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into supply-side platform VIS.X ..
EQ
10/27PRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC AG integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into supply-side ..
DJ
10/27YOC AG Integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into Supply-Side Platform VIS.X for Fu..
CI
08/18YOC : Interim Report First Half 2021
PU
08/18PRESS RELEASE : YOC AG: YOC AG achieves significant sales growth and profit increase in H1..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,0 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net income 2020 0,31 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net Debt 2020 2,50 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 88,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,5 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart YOC AG
Duration : Period :
YOC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOC AG35.00%41
MICROSOFT CORPORATION48.08%2 472 904
SEA LIMITED77.86%195 485
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC92.47%113 774
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.31%82 881
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE52.33%77 126