  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. YOC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/02 11:36:09 am EDT
15.10 EUR   +2.72%
12:31aYOC AG : YOC kündigt den Einstieg in den Desktop-Markt mit proprietärer High-Impact Technologie an
EQ
04/27YOC AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/27YOC AG : Publication of consolidated financial statements 2021: YOC AG with significant increase in profit and net Profit margin of 11 %
EQ
YOC AG: YOC kündigt den Einstieg in den Desktop-Markt mit proprietärer High-Impact Technologie an

05/03/2022 | 12:31am EDT
DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Miscellaneous
YOC AG: YOC kündigt den Einstieg in den Desktop-Markt mit proprietärer High-Impact Technologie an

03.05.2022 / 06:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC announces entry into desktop market with proprietary high-impact technology

Berlin, 03 May 2022 - The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735), the creator of VIS.X(R) - the technology platform for high-impact advertising at scale, announces that due to high demand from its publisher partners and advertisers, it is now making its advertising technology available for desktop formats. At the intersection between end users, publishers and advertisers, YOC is executing its mission to improve the advertising experience for everyone across the majority of digital display devices in all its markets. By providing an incremental reach in both supply and demand, the company expects that desktop inventory will become a leading growth driver for the platform's trading activity for this and the upcoming years.

The company managed to quickly enhance its product offering by introducing new high-impact advertising formats as well as extending the platform with the necessary capabilities to trade desktop inventory in real-time. The management team expects the share of desktop revenue to exceed 10% of the YOC Group's total turnover already by mid of 2022. Over the course of the last two quarters, more than 200 premium desktop websites have integrated YOC's proprietary technology stack and are benefiting from an additional revenue stream of the company's very own high-impact advertising formats.

"We are very excited to deliver our know-how and strategic positioning to both existing and new client bases across all of our markets. The market adoption and growth rates proof, that the VIS.X(R) platform can be easily extended to fit new sources of inventory and that high-impact advertising is more popular than ever - not only on mobile devices but also on traditional desktop screens. We will be releasing new products over the course of the year and gain more momentum as we integrate new publishers onto our platform", comments Evgenij Tovba, Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

The extension of the platform leads to the next growth phase and establishes VIS.X as the technology platform for high-impact advertising on both mobile and desktop inventory. International advertiser clients from various industries such as Mercedes-Benz, Asus, Bacardi, H&M, Samsung, American Express, Sky Group and others have already benefitted from the increased branding KPI's of the new offering. The new inventory capabilities and advertising formats are made available to all buyers via trading partners such as The Trade Desk, Xandr, Adform, Google and several others.

About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.
By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X(R) and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X(R). As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com


03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1341457

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1341457  03.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1341457&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
