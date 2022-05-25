Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. YOC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/24 11:36:18 am EDT
14.80 EUR   +0.68%
YOC AG: YOC with 26 % Revenue growth in Q1/2022 - economies of scale through VIS.X® technology platform increases profitability further

05/25/2022 | 12:32am EDT
DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
YOC AG: YOC with 26 % Revenue growth in Q1/2022 - economies of scale through VIS.X® technology platform increases profitability further

25.05.2022 / 06:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

YOC with 26 % Revenue growth in Q1/2022 - economies of scale through VIS.X® technology platform increases profitability further

Berlin, 25 May 2022 ? The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) reports year-on-year revenue growth of around 26 % to EUR 4.4 million for the first three months of the current financial year 2022 (3M/2021: EUR 3.5 million).

The continuously increasing trading volume, with only a disproportionately low rise in costs, is leading to economies of scale typical for platform driven business models and thus to increased operating profitability. The rollout of the VIS.X® platform to desktop publishers in the second half of 2021 further contributed to this development.

In the first three months of the current financial year 2022, YOC Group increased its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* to EUR 0.6 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million). The result is a consolidated net profit for the period of EUR 0.3 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million). In the previous year, the deconsolidation of YOC Spain S.L. made a positive contribution of EUR 0.2 million to the consolidated result for the period. Adjusted for this one-off effect, the company thus continued to increase its profitability in financial year 2022.

Revenues and earnings of YOC AG in the first quarter of 2022 are thus in line with the full year guidance for fiscal year 2022.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: ?For the first quarter of 2022, we positively note that the significantly increased revenue share of our VIS.X® technology platform helped us to increase the gross profit margin up to 43 % (3M/2021: 40 %). Our platform thus enables us not only to increase revenues and also to expand our profitability. This development will be continuing."

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2021 (see page 11); available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/

About YOC
YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.
By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X®. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com


25.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1359821

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1359821  25.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1359821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 16,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2020 0,31 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net Debt 2020 2,50 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 88,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,5 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart YOC AG
Duration : Period :
YOC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Nikolaus Breuel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOC AG11.28%55
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.81%1 949 410
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.85%53 999
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.57%46 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.94%45 175
SEA LIMITED-68.11%43 240