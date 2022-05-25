DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

YOC AG: YOC with 26 % Revenue growth in Q1/2022 - economies of scale through VIS.X® technology platform increases profitability further



25.05.2022 / 06:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





YOC with 26 % Revenue growth in Q1/2022 - economies of scale through VIS.X® technology platform increases profitability further

Berlin, 25 May 2022 ? The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) reports year-on-year revenue growth of around 26 % to EUR 4.4 million for the first three months of the current financial year 2022 (3M/2021: EUR 3.5 million).

The continuously increasing trading volume, with only a disproportionately low rise in costs, is leading to economies of scale typical for platform driven business models and thus to increased operating profitability. The rollout of the VIS.X® platform to desktop publishers in the second half of 2021 further contributed to this development.

In the first three months of the current financial year 2022, YOC Group increased its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* to EUR 0.6 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million). The result is a consolidated net profit for the period of EUR 0.3 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million). In the previous year, the deconsolidation of YOC Spain S.L. made a positive contribution of EUR 0.2 million to the consolidated result for the period. Adjusted for this one-off effect, the company thus continued to increase its profitability in financial year 2022.

Revenues and earnings of YOC AG in the first quarter of 2022 are thus in line with the full year guidance for fiscal year 2022.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: ?For the first quarter of 2022, we positively note that the significantly increased revenue share of our VIS.X® technology platform helped us to increase the gross profit margin up to 43 % (3M/2021: 40 %). Our platform thus enables us not only to increase revenues and also to expand our profitability. This development will be continuing."

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2021 (see page 11); available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/

About YOC

YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.

By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X®. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com