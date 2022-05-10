DGAP-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Quarter Results

YOC AG: YOC with revenue growth of 26 % in Q1/2022 - further growth momentum expected in the second Quarter of 2022



10.05.2022 / 06:30

YOC with revenue growth of 26 % in Q1/2022 - further growth momentum expected in the second Quarter of 2022

Berlin, 10 May 2022 ? The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) reports year-on-year revenue growth of around 26% to EUR 4.4 million for the first three months of the current financial year 2022 (3M/2021: EUR 3.5 million). In this context, all regional markets of the YOC Group developed positively with a significant increase in revenues compared to the same period of the previous year. The growth trend driven by the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X® is thus continuing. The continuously increasing trading volume, with only a disproportionately low rise in costs, is leading to economies of scale typical for platform driven business models and thus to increased operating profitability.

As a result, the company improved its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* in the first three months of the current financial year 2022 to EUR 0.6 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million).

Revenues and earnings of YOC AG in the first quarter of 2022 are thus in line with the full year guidance for fiscal year 2022.

Sebastian Bauermann, Director Finance of YOC AG: ?We are satisfied with sales growth of 26% in the seasonally weaker first quarter. With a very good start to the current second quarter of 2022, we expect our growth momentum to strengthen."

YOC AG will publish the report on the first quarter of 2022 as scheduled on 25 May 2022.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2021 (see page 11); available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/

About YOC



YOC is a technology company and develops software for the digital advertising market.

By combining its programmatic trading platform VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, the company enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers and users of the mobile internet and mobile apps. By using VIS.X® and YOC's high-impact advertising formats, advertisers are able to increase their brand awareness in combination with high-value advertising inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of VIS.X®. As a pioneer of mobile advertising, YOC has been on the market since 2001 and has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de

www.yoc.com