  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. YOC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

YOC AG integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into supply-side platform VIS.X for future-proof targeting

10/27/2021 | 03:28am EDT
  • The company establishes a powerful solution for high-quality contextual targeting
  • Integration extends the existing targeting and brand safety capabilities of VIS.X

Berlin, October 27, 2021 - Ad tech company YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into its supply-side platform VIS.X. Through the integration, YOC extends the existing targeting and brand safety capabilities of VIS.X, and thereby provides customers with future-proof and secure contextual targeting. With this integration, the company is responding in particular to the increasing importance of contemporary contextual targeting in view of the initiated end of third-party cookies.

In contrast to a contextual approach, which only displays advertising that matches a specific topic, VIS.X now provides a comprehensive semantic approach with Oracle's Contextual Intelligence, which analyzes web pages in their entirety and also recognizes contextual meaning. This not only increases brand safety, but also the reach and efficiency of advertising placements.

"With Oracle, we are integrating the market's leading contextual intelligence solution to help our advertisers maximize their presence in the categories most relevant to them and increase their brand safety and campaign performance. Continuously investing in the development of our platform VIS.X is a top priority for us. This further strengthens our positioning as a market-leading technology provider," says Dirk Kraus, CEO of YOC AG.

Disclaimer

YOC AG published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 16,0 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net income 2020 0,31 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net Debt 2020 2,50 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2020 88,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,2 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 46,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Nikolaus Breuel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOC AG26.25%39
MICROSOFT CORPORATION39.43%2 328 274
SEA LIMITED72.60%189 704
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC81.52%107 298
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-17.38%82 810
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE41.86%71 857