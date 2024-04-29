EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

YOC AG with Profitable Growth through Internationalization and Development of Artificial Intelligence for the VIS.X® Technology Platform in Financial Year 2023



29.04.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





YOC AG with Profitable Growth through Internationalization and Development of Artificial Intelligence for the VIS.X® Technology Platform in Financial Year 2023

Berlin, April 29, 2024 - The ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased its consolidated revenue in the past financial year 2023 by around 31% to EUR 30.6 million (2022: EUR 23.4 million).

At the same time, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* according to IFRS increased by around EUR 0.9 million to EUR 4.4 million (2022: EUR 3.5 million). The consolidated net income rose to EUR 2.9 million (2022: EUR 2.3 million).

In addition to the growth in key financial figures, YOC AG also expanded its international presence as well as its platform and product offerings:

Expansion of business activities and continuous expansion of platform functionalities led to strong growth, accounting for 80% of the total revenue increase;

Market entry into the Northern European region through the acquisition of Nostemedia Oy based in Helsinki. The initial consolidation of the subsequently renamed YOC Finland Oy contributed approximately 20% to the overall growth;

Integration of the VIS.X® Artificial Intelligence (VIS.X® AI), an innovative module of the VIS.X® technology platform, which combines extensive algorithms and machine learning models. Based on the internally developed artificial intelligence, advertising customers benefit from significantly improved performance metrics of their deals and campaigns;

Introduction of the YOC Universal Video Solution based on VIS.X® AI. With the YOC Universal Video Solution, video formats are automatically converted into various high-impact advertising formats to achieve maximum visibility and attention;

Standardization and automation of business processes lead to efficiency gains and enable further expansion of business activities.

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG: "Our strategy to position VIS.X® as the technological trading platform for high-impact advertising formats in the digital advertising market is based on growth in our existing markets, the introduction of the VIS.X® platform in new markets, and the development and provision of new trading technologies, advertising products, and digital inventory sources. The potential of artificial intelligence in our industry is high – we will further advance the differentiation with our VIS.X® AI from other technology platforms to be among the leading technology companies in our industry."



*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG's annual report for the financial year 2023 (available at: https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/ )

About YOC

YOC is atechnology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, weenable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X®and YOC’s attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity toincrease brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X®platform. The company has been apioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.

Contact

YOC AG

Investor Relations

Greifswalder Str. 212

10405 Berlin

Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.com

www.yoc.com