YOC : Guidance for 2020

10/14/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 14 October 2020 - The management board of the YOC AG, Berlin, ISIN DE0005932735, which is listed in the Prime Standard, today has approved a guidance for 2020 taking into account the evaluation of the order book for the current fourth quarter of 2020 and the development in the first nine months of 2020.

According to this guidance the total revenue at Group level is expected to amount to EUR 14.75 to 15.25 million for the fiscal year 2020.

That means, Group revenues should be almost at the level of the previous year (2019: EUR 15.1 million) despite the economic effects of the Corona pandemic, which impacted the second quarter of 2020 in particular.

As a consequence of this revenue expectation, the Management Board of YOC AG expects positive EBITDA* of probably EUR 1.0 to 1.5 million (2019: EUR 0.6 million). However, this assumes that there will be no second wave of Covid-19 infections with resulting economic impacts comparable to the second quarter 2020 in the markets relevant to the YOC Group.

The Management Board of YOC AG had revoked its original forecast for financial year 2020 in the course of the global spread of the Covid-19 virus on 9 April 2020 due the uncertainties associated with this pandemic.

* EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG report for the first half of 2020 (available at https://yoc.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Member of the Board of Directors

COntaCt

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0

ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com

Disclaimer

YOC AG published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 08:54:07 UTC

