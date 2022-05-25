YOC : Interim Report First Quarter 2022

Dear Shareholders,

In the current financial year 2022, we will continue to work intensively on our mission to establish our VIS.X® trading platform as the technology platform for high-impact digital advertising.

As a result, all key performance indicators of our activities, regardless of whether they are of a business or platform-related nature, have increased.

The unique selling point of the VIS.X® platform is the trading of non-standardizedhigh-impact advertising formats.

This enables YOC to distinguish itself from other competitors' platforms in the marketplace.

In parallel, the digital advertising market has become the world's most important channel for advertising - and has experienced a major transfor- mation: Automated trading of digital advertising inventory is now widely used, so that the majority of digital advertising budgets are now traded in real time - programmatically. This is particularly true in the area of mobile advertising expenditures for display advertising - in this segment, around 70 % of all spendings are already traded automatically.

In this light, our powerful supply side platform (SSP) VIS.X® is becoming an increasingly attractive marketplace for website operators as well as advertisers, taking into account the needs of Internet users on a sustainable basis: