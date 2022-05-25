YOC : Interim Report First Quarter 2022

In the current financial year 2022, we will continue to work intensively on our mission to establish our VIS.X® trading platform as the technology platform for high-impact digital advertising.
As a result, all key performance indicators of our activities, regardless of whether they are of a business or platform-related nature, have increased.
The unique selling point of the VIS.X® platform is the trading of non-standardizedhigh-impact advertising formats.
This enables YOC to distinguish itself from other competitors' platforms in the marketplace.
In parallel, the digital advertising market has become the world's most important channel for advertising - and has experienced a major transfor- mation: Automated trading of digital advertising inventory is now widely used, so that the majority of digital advertising budgets are now traded in real time - programmatically. This is particularly true in the area of mobile advertising expenditures for display advertising - in this segment, around 70 % of all spendings are already traded automatically.
In this light, our powerful supply side platform (SSP) VIS.X® is becoming an increasingly attractive marketplace for website operators as well as advertisers, taking into account the needs of Internet users on a sustainable basis:
By usingVIS.X® and YOC's attention- grabbing advertising products, our advertising customers are given the opportunity to increase awareness of their brand or products in conjunction with high-quality advertising inventory;
Internet users receive relevant, interesting advertising messages without being disturbed in their reading flow;
Our partners on the supply side, renowned providers of premium media content (premium publishers) offer a global media reach in the form of internet portals as well as mobile appli- cations and benefit from the high monetization throughVIS.X®.
In the first three months of the current financial year 2022, YOC Group increased its revenues by around 26 % to EUR 4.4 million (3M/2021: EUR 3.5 million). Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by around EUR 0.3 million and thus amounted to EUR 0.6 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million).
As a result, we are pleased to report a consolidated net profit for the period of EUR 0.3 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million). In the previous year, the deconsolidation of YOC Spain S.L. made a positive contribution of EUR 0.2 million to the consolidated net profit for the period. Adjusted for this effect, we were able to further increase profitability also in the current financial year 2022. Therefore, we expect a further strengthening of our growth momentum in the second quarter.
With the acquisition of Zurich-based theINDUSTRY AG in January 2022, we succeed in expanding our international presence and now complete the DACH (Germany, Austria and Swit- zerland) region. The market entry into Switzerland is the next logical step after we have successfully established our technology platform VIS.X® in our core markets. With VIS.X®, we will enable Swiss media companies and digital content providers to increase monetization.
Dear shareholders, the VIS.X® platform and YOC's own advertising products form the basis for differentiating YOC's offering in the international market for digital advertising technology. As a result, we are consistently investing in the further development of our platform and our products. The objective here is to continuously improve the software so that our partners are offered a compre- hensive, efficient and innovative way to trade highly effective advertising products in combination with the best advertising media inventories in an automated manner. Increasing investment in innovation helps us to effectively expand our competitive position and lays the foundation for further increasing the value of our Company.
In addition, we are evaluating further markets for the internationalization of our activities.
I would like to thank you very much for the trust you have placed in us and look forward to continuing to work with you. May you and your families remain healthy!
Best Regards,
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus
CEO
A BETTER ADVERTISING EXPERIENCE FOR EVERYONE
In recent years the digital advertising market has grown to become the world's most important channel for advertising.
At the same time, it has undergone a major trans- formation: automated trading of digital advertising inventory is now widely adopted, with the majority of digital advertising budgets being traded in real time - programmatically.
As one of the first mobile advertising companies, YOC used its 20 years of expertise to introduce the powerful VIS.X® platform to the market.
By providing this proprietary trading platform, YOC enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, media providers (publishers) and users of the internet and mobile applications.
The Company positions itself as a developer of high-performance software in the market for advertising technology and optimally serves the needs of the parties involved with VIS.X®:
Advertisers are given the opportunity to increase awareness of their brand or products in combination with high-quality advertising inventory by using VIS.X® and YOC high- impact advertising formats,
Mobile internet users receive relevant, interesting advertising messages without being disturbed in their reading flow,
Partners on the supply side, renowned providers of premium media content (premium publishers) offer a global media reach in the form of internet portals as well as mobile applications and benefit from the high monetization of theVIS.X® platform.
Unlike any previous platform in the market, the VIS.X® platform has been specifically designed to deliver innovative and particularly high-impact advertising at scale.
As a result, the Company has secured a competitive position in the advertising technology market.
YOC benefits sustainably from the global shift from traditional to digital advertising spendings while ensuring that all involved parties - advertisers, publishers and users of the internet or mobile applications - receive an ideal advertising experience that fits their needs.
INVESTING IN INNOVATION
The VIS.X® platform and YOC's proprietary advertising formats differentiate YOC's offering in the international digital advertising technology market.
To sustain this advantage, the Company consistently invests in the further development of its platform and products.
Thereby the Company aims at continuously improving its software so that partners are offered a comprehensive, efficient and innovative way to trade highly effective advertising media in combination with the best advertising inventory in an automated manner.
As a result, the Company is expanding its competitive position effectively.
Recent examples of the success of this strategy are the expansion of functionality for automated trading of desktop inventory as well as the introduction of new advertising product lines for desktop devices.
This underpins the flexibility and scalability of the platform and enables further growth in new environments for the Company.
The YOC Group continues to pursue its mission of providing a better advertising experience for everyone by allocating further investments into its proprietary software stack.
