Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. YOC AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YOC   DE0005932735

YOC AG

(YOC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/24 11:36:18 am EDT
14.80 EUR   +0.68%
12:32aYOC AG : YOC with 26 % Revenue growth in Q1/2022 - economies of scale through VIS.X® technology platform increases profitability further
EQ
12:23aYOC : Interim Report First Quarter 2022
PU
05/10YOC AG : YOC with revenue growth of 26 % in Q1/2022 - further growth momentum expected in the second Quarter of 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

YOC : Interim Report First Quarter 2022

05/25/2022 | 12:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berlin, 25 May 2022

Letter to the Shareholders.........................................

3

YOC at a Glance ...........................................................

4

Business Model and Technology..............................

5

Group Interim Management Report .....................

11

Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ......

15

Statement of Responsibility by the

Management Board..................................................

25

Financial Calendar 2022 .........................................

26

Imprint ..........................................................................

27

Dear Shareholders,

In the current financial year 2022, we will continue to work intensively on our mission to establish our VIS.X® trading platform as the technology platform for high-impact digital advertising.

As a result, all key performance indicators of our activities, regardless of whether they are of a business or platform-related nature, have increased.

The unique selling point of the VIS.X® platform is the trading of non-standardizedhigh-impact advertising formats.

This enables YOC to distinguish itself from other competitors' platforms in the marketplace.

In parallel, the digital advertising market has become the world's most important channel for advertising - and has experienced a major transfor- mation: Automated trading of digital advertising inventory is now widely used, so that the majority of digital advertising budgets are now traded in real time - programmatically. This is particularly true in the area of mobile advertising expenditures for display advertising - in this segment, around 70 % of all spendings are already traded automatically.

In this light, our powerful supply side platform (SSP) VIS.X® is becoming an increasingly attractive marketplace for website operators as well as advertisers, taking into account the needs of Internet users on a sustainable basis:

  • By using VIS.X® and YOC's attention- grabbing advertising products, our advertising customers are given the opportunity to increase awareness of their brand or products in conjunction with high-quality advertising inventory;
  • Internet users receive relevant, interesting advertising messages without being disturbed in their reading flow;
  • Our partners on the supply side, renowned providers of premium media content (premium publishers) offer a global media reach in the form of internet portals as well as mobile appli- cations and benefit from the high monetization through VIS.X®.

In the first three months of the current financial year 2022, YOC Group increased its revenues by around 26 % to EUR 4.4 million (3M/2021: EUR 3.5 million). Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by around EUR 0.3 million and thus amounted to EUR 0.6 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million).

As a result, we are pleased to report a consolidated net profit for the period of EUR 0.3 million (3M/2021: EUR 0.3 million). In the previous year, the deconsolidation of YOC Spain S.L. made a positive contribution of EUR 0.2 million to the consolidated net profit for the period. Adjusted for this effect, we were able to further increase profitability also in the current financial year 2022. Therefore, we expect a further strengthening of our growth momentum in the second quarter.

With the acquisition of Zurich-based theINDUSTRY AG in January 2022, we succeed in expanding our international presence and now complete the DACH (Germany, Austria and Swit- zerland) region. The market entry into Switzerland is the next logical step after we have successfully established our technology platform VIS.X® in our core markets. With VIS.X®, we will enable Swiss media companies and digital content providers to increase monetization.

Dear shareholders, the VIS.X® platform and YOC's own advertising products form the basis for differentiating YOC's offering in the international market for digital advertising technology. As a result, we are consistently investing in the further development of our platform and our products. The objective here is to continuously improve the software so that our partners are offered a compre- hensive, efficient and innovative way to trade highly effective advertising products in combination with the best advertising media inventories in an automated manner. Increasing investment in innovation helps us to effectively expand our competitive position and lays the foundation for further increasing the value of our Company.

In addition, we are evaluating further markets for the internationalization of our activities.

I would like to thank you very much for the trust you have placed in us and look forward to continuing to work with you. May you and your families remain healthy!

Best Regards,

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus

CEO

3

When using rounded amounts and key figures, differences may occur due to commercial rounding.

1) as of 31 December 2021

4

A BETTER ADVERTISING EXPERIENCE FOR EVERYONE

In recent years the digital advertising market has grown to become the world's most important channel for advertising.

At the same time, it has undergone a major trans- formation: automated trading of digital advertising inventory is now widely adopted, with the majority of digital advertising budgets being traded in real time - programmatically.

As one of the first mobile advertising companies, YOC used its 20 years of expertise to introduce the powerful VIS.X® platform to the market.

By providing this proprietary trading platform, YOC enables an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, media providers (publishers) and users of the internet and mobile applications.

The Company positions itself as a developer of high-performance software in the market for advertising technology and optimally serves the needs of the parties involved with VIS.X®:

  • Advertisers are given the opportunity to increase awareness of their brand or products in combination with high-quality advertising inventory by using VIS.X® and YOC high- impact advertising formats,
  • Mobile internet users receive relevant, interesting advertising messages without being disturbed in their reading flow,
  • Partners on the supply side, renowned providers of premium media content (premium publishers) offer a global media reach in the form of internet portals as well as mobile applications and benefit from the high monetization of the VIS.X® platform.

Unlike any previous platform in the market, the VIS.X® platform has been specifically designed to deliver innovative and particularly high-impact advertising at scale.

As a result, the Company has secured a competitive position in the advertising technology market.

YOC benefits sustainably from the global shift from traditional to digital advertising spendings while ensuring that all involved parties - advertisers, publishers and users of the internet or mobile applications - receive an ideal advertising experience that fits their needs.

INVESTING IN INNOVATION

The VIS.X® platform and YOC's proprietary advertising formats differentiate YOC's offering in the international digital advertising technology market.

To sustain this advantage, the Company consistently invests in the further development of its platform and products.

Thereby the Company aims at continuously improving its software so that partners are offered a comprehensive, efficient and innovative way to trade highly effective advertising media in combination with the best advertising inventory in an automated manner.

As a result, the Company is expanding its competitive position effectively.

Recent examples of the success of this strategy are the expansion of functionality for automated trading of desktop inventory as well as the introduction of new advertising product lines for desktop devices.

This underpins the flexibility and scalability of the platform and enables further growth in new environments for the Company.

The YOC Group continues to pursue its mission of providing a better advertising experience for everyone by allocating further investments into its proprietary software stack.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

YOC AG published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 04:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOC AG
12:32aYOC AG : YOC with 26 % Revenue growth in Q1/2022 - economies of scale through VIS.X® techn..
EQ
12:23aYOC : Interim Report First Quarter 2022
PU
05/10YOC AG : YOC with revenue growth of 26 % in Q1/2022 - further growth momentum expected in ..
EQ
05/03YOC AG : YOC kündigt den Einstieg in den Desktop-Markt mit proprietärer High-Impact Techno..
EQ
05/03YOC : announces entry into desktop market with proprietary high-impact technology
PU
04/27YOC AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/27YOC AG : Publication of consolidated financial statements 2021: YOC AG with significant in..
EQ
04/27YOC AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
CI
04/27YOC : Annual Report 2021 YOC Group
PU
04/05YOC AG : YOC AG plans revenue growth of 25% to 30% and increased profitability for the fin..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net income 2020 0,31 M 0,33 M 0,33 M
Net Debt 2020 2,50 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
P/E ratio 2020 88,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 51,5 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart YOC AG
Duration : Period :
YOC AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dirk-Hilmar Kraus Chief Executive Officer
Sebastian Bauermann Finance Director
Nikolaus Breuel Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Evgenij Tovba Chief Technology Officer
Konstantin Graf Lambsdorff Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOC AG11.28%55
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-22.81%1 949 410
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.85%53 999
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.57%46 998
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-56.94%45 175
SEA LIMITED-68.11%43 240