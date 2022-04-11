Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Yojee Limited
  News
  Summary
    YOJ   AU000000YOJ5

YOJEE LIMITED

(YOJ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/11 02:10:35 am EDT
0.1100 AUD    0.00%
04/06YOJEE : Challenges in Freight Forwarding
PU
03/20YOJEE LIMITED(ASX : YOJ) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
03/07YOJEE : How To Fulfil Customer Demand With Capacity Planning
PU
Yojee : Notification regarding unquoted securities - YOJ

04/11/2022 | 04:49am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name YOJEE LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday April 11, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

YOJAA

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

500,000

14/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity YOJEE LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code YOJ

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 11/4/2022

Registration number 52143416531

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description YOJAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 14/4/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440869-6A1058060?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

500,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

YOJ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,128,871,537

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

YOJAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

16,848,887

YOJAN : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

7,500,000

YOJAZ : OPTION EXPIRING 27-NOV-2023 EX $0.08

9,000,000

YOJAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 27-NOV-2023 EX $0.07

5,000,000

YOJAY : OPTION EXPIRING 05-AUG-2024 EX 10C

2,500,000

YOJAX : OPTION EXPIRING 05-AUG-2025 EX 15C

2,500,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yojee Limited published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,30 M 1,71 M 1,71 M
Net income 2022 -7,40 M -5,52 M -5,52 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 124 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 54,0x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart YOJEE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Yojee Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOJEE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,11 AUD
Average target price 0,45 AUD
Spread / Average Target 309%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Clarke Managing Director & Executive Director
Clarán Gunne Chief Financial Officer
David Morton Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Connell Executive Vice President-Product & Technology
Ray Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOJEE LIMITED-37.14%93
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-11.70%2 226 344
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-28.66%68 953
SEA LIMITED-48.85%64 297
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.77%60 024
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.21%48 966