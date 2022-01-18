Yojee : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C - Dec 2021

business via its global leader and network strategy. The December Quarter revenue represents 160% year on year growth as the Company continues to support its customers' key digitisation strategies.

In terms of expenditure, Net Cash from Operating Activities outflows reduced 3.6 % to AU$1.3m, with a focus on investing in research and development, execution on expansion hubs and customer success. This has led to demonstrable efficiency gains in areas such as time to deployment and go live across hubs, entrance into the European market and the successful proof of concept with a major enterprise of the Yojee 'Smart Connected Warehouse' product. All of these initiatives open up significant short, mid and long term revenue opportunities to support exponential revenue growth across a 10 year horizon and beyond.

Yojee ended the quarter with a strong cash position of AU$15.4 million allowing for continued strategic execution of key initiatives and the company exceeding expectations in terms of number of top 10 enterprise customers and regions in the short term.

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S UPDATE AND OUTLOOK

Yojee Managing Director Ed Clarke said, "The Company was able to realise the incredible work it did in previous months to hasten rollouts and growth whilst building customer satisfaction through investment and execution on the product roadmap. Last quarter I stated we see the results coming from our activity and strategy, and already this quarter we can see that happening, validating the Company's strategy and exponential revenue growth capacity.

Notwithstanding ongoing covid effects, we continue to lead with innovation and customer centric decisions which has been reflected in our incredible revenue growth in the quarter. Yojee is significantly growing its revenue without significant reductions in its embedded growth potential. We are really encouraged that we are deploying faster and faster, with examples of under 4 weeks from signature, whilst having a healthy roadmap of new hubs and clients in place.

We are very focused on execution and growth and are excited for a strong calendar 2022 in both market share and revenue growth."

Current Enterprise Client Pipeline, Implementation and Roll-Out1

Yojee's Platform continues to be delivered in line with implementation schedules set out by its base of existing global Enterprise Clients. These clients total 4 which are global top 10 logistics groups. See the end of this announcement for further information and links to prior announcements of contracts signed.

Late in the quarter, 3 hubs were implemented and went live becoming revenue generating, however had little impact on the December quarter due to timing. Hubs undergoing implementation at the end of the quarter total 3, and are expected to be live in the current quarter (Q3 FY2022) representing meaningful expansionary and go-live activity from all 4 of Yojee's contracted global top 10 logistics groups.

The 10 live and revenue generating Logistics Hubs in APAC and a first hub in Europe for a total of 11 hubs validates the plan and builds the foundations for progressive growth of future hubs, transactional volume and revenues in the Enterprise Client space (see below table).