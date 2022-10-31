Advanced search
Yokogawa Electric : 2022 Yokogawa Report (Facing page)

10/31/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report Yokogawa 2022 Corporation Electric Yokogawa

���� Yokogawa Report

For the year ended March ��, ����

Contents

Introduction

01

Editorial Policy

02

Report Configuration

Responding to Major Comments from

Shareholders and Investors in this Report

Message from the

Chapter

1

President and CEO

05

Yokogawa's Value

06

Current Situation and Recognition of Issues

09

Our Direction

Chapter

2

Value Creation Process

12

Value Creation Process

14

Yokogawa Group Identity

15

Our Ability to Measure and Connect: Tireless

Efforts for Transformation

16

Changes in Environmental/Social Issues, ESG

Management

17

Overview of Long-Term Business Framework and

Mid-Term Business Plan

19

Yokogawa's Business

21

Value Providing Through System of Systems (SoS)

22

Realization of a Sustainable Society

24

Thoughts on Value Creation

Chapter

3

Management Strategy

26

Reorganization of Business Segments

27

Accelerate Growth 2023 Review of Basic

Strategies

28

AG2023 Basic Strategy Review Summary

30

Review of Fiscal Year 2021 and Forecast for

Fiscal Year 2022

34

Sustainability Indicators and Targets

36

Special Feature: Responding to Climate Change

38

Review of Digital Transformation Strategy

40

Special Feature: Creating Business

Opportunities/Solving Customer Challenges in

41

the Energy Transition

Special Feature: Yokogawa's Renewable Energy

Business

42

Case Study: In a World First, Using AI to

Autonomously Control a Chemical Plant for 35

Chapter 4

44

46

48

51

53

57

58

Chapter 5

60

66

67

Chapter 6

68

70

76

78

80

81

82

Chapter 7

84

86

87

88

89

Chapter 8

Management Capital

Strengthening Management Capital to Achieve AG2023

Human Capital

Special Feature: Future Co-Creation Initiative

Special Feature: Yokogawa's Branding Intellectual Capital

Capital Policy and Financial Strategy in Financial Capital

Case Study: Acquired Insilico Biotechnology

AG, Developer of Innovative Bioprocess Digital

Twin Technology

Business Strategy

Industrial Automation and Control Business

Energy & Sustainability Business

Material Business

Life Business

Measuring Instruments Business

Aviation and Other Businesses

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance

Round-Table Discussion with Outside Directors Nomination Advisory Committee Compensation Advisory Committee Third-Party Evaluation of the Board of Directors Initiatives Related to Cross-Shareholdings Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/ Vice President

Risk Management

Risk Management

Compliance

Internal ControlRespect for Human Rights Health and Productivity Management Occupational Health and Safety

Quality ManagementEnvironmental ManagementInformation Security

Information

Introduction

Editorial Policy

This report is designed to provide shareholders, institutional investors, and other stakeholders with an integrated understanding of Yokogawa Group's efforts to realize a sustainable society and increase corporate value over the mid- to long-term in the context of its value creation story.

In our editorial work, we draw on the International Integrated Reporting Framework advocated by the International Integrated Reporting Council (now the Value Reporting Foundation*) and, since 2019, the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation (Comprehensive Disclosure and Dialogue Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation) advocated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. This report is made in collaboration with multiple organizations. We are also working to improve and expand our disclosure by incorporating comments received from external evaluation organizations and other sources, as well as feedback received through dialogue with shareholders and institutional investors.

To clearly organize and express our initiatives, including our long-term business framework, mid-term business plan Accelerate Growth 2023, sustainability, digital transformation (DX), management capital, and governance, 2022 Yokogawa Report was structured with an emphasis on storytelling. In addition, we have expanded original content on topics ranging from business to governance, including our climate change initiatives, the renewable energy business, future co-creation initiatives, SDGs and space in Yokogawa, and a roundtable discussion with outside directors on the theme of "effectiveness and transparency of the Board of Directors." Furthermore, by describing our business activities centering on three subsegments of the main control business and showing our efforts to solve environmental and social issues together with our customers, we are seeking to gain a deeper understanding and empathy from our stakeholders and institutional investors throughout the report.

We hope that this report will be a useful and valuable tool that helps readers understand the Yok- ogawa Group's contributions to the realization of a sustainable society and the enhancement of corporate value.

  • The Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) was established in June 2021 through the merger of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Positioning of this report

Company Overview

Corporate

Profile

Yokogawa

Yokogawa

Report

Annual

Securities Report

Sustainability

Financial Results

Report

Materials

43

Consecutive Days

Reference: Progress of Mid-Term Business Plan

90 Fiscal Year 2021 in Review

92 Financial Highlights

94 ESG Highlights

96 Consolidated 11-Year Summary

98 Risks Relating to the Group's Business

100 Financial Section

142

Yokogawa Corporate Governance Report

Sustainability

Investor Relations

IR Activities

143 Corporate Data / Stock Information / Principal

Subsidiaries and Affiliates

Further information is available on our website:

Website of Yokogawa Electric Corporation: https://www.yokogawa.com/

Investor Relations website: https://www.yokogawa.com/about/ir/

Cover Concept

The cover expresses that Yokogawa is a company that :

Period covered by the Report:

Fiscal year 2021, the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (includes some information on fiscal year 2022)

Scope of the Report:

Yokogawa Electric Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Statements made in this report regarding Yokogawa's plans, estimates, strategies, and beliefs are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Yokogawa. These statements are based on management' s assumptions and beliefs in the light of currently available information. Yokogawa cautions that a number of important fac- tors, such as general economic conditions and exchange rates, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

* Co-innovating tomorrow, CENTUM, ProSafe-RS, IA2IA, CSU, CSU-W1, DTSX, ScopeCorder, S-CNF, and amnimo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

2022 Yokogawa Report

Sustainability website:

https://www.yokogawa.com/about/sustainability/

Corporate Governance website:

https://www.yokogawa.com/about/ir/governance/

Yokogawa Report website:

https://www.yokogawa.com/about/ir/reports/annual/

• is directly linked to the SDGs and contributes to solving social issues, and

• fulfils a role to "connect" customers and society as a whole.

2022 Yokogawa Report 01

Introduction

Report Configuration

With an emphasis on storytelling, 2022 Yokogawa Report is designed to provide readers, including shareholders, investors and all other stakeholders, with an understanding of Yokogawa (our group)'s value creation process.

We also reflected the feedback we received through dialogue in this report in an effort to gain deeper understanding and empathy.

1 Perspective of a Sustainable Growth Story Top Message

As the company connects society as a whole with businesses that are directly linked to the SDGs, and leads the world in integration, autonomy, and digitalization, the president & CEO himself expresses his view as the top management on Yokogawa's value, the current situation and recognition of issues, and our direction.

2 Unraveling the Mechanism of Value Creation Value Creation Process

Yokogawa's value creation process, which aims to sustainably improve corporate value by leading to a world in which society as a whole becomes a system of systems and contributing to the realization of a sustainable so- ciety, is organized.

Chapter

Message from the

President and CEO

In an increasingly uncertain and rapidly changing business environment, we will forge connections across society through

  • Strategies for Mid- to Long-Term Growth and Their Results

We review the basic strategy of our mid-term business plan, AG2023, sustainability strategy, and DX strategy, and introduce special features and case studies of results.

Management Strategy

4

Sources of Growth,

Human, Intellectual

and Financial

Capital

We arranged the six capitals, focusing on the three capitals that are of particular importance in our dialogue with you, and developed them with strategies and case studies.

Management Capital

  • Earn in Three Subsegments of The Control Business

The focus industries and key measures, business develop- ments, and industry splits are introduced along with a review in fiscal year 2021 and future growth strategies to reveal the true state of the business.

Business Strategy

businesses that link directly to the SDGs, and lead the world in integration, autonomy, and digitalization.

Yokogawa's Value

- Yokogawa's Identity: Finding the Right Balance Between Permanence and Change

- The Embodiment of Yokogawa's Purpose and Creation of Value Through Our Business

- - Continuing to Provide Value 10 Years from Now, as a Leading Integrator for a World

  • 7 Important Foundations That Support Sound Corporate Management and Activities

In addition to an overview of the structure of corporate governance, it focuses on activities that enhance objectivity and effectiveness, including a roundtable discussion with outside directors, messages from the chairpersons of the Nomination Advisory Committee and the compensation Advisory Committee, and details of the skills matrix.

The risk management chapter clarifies the main items that can be considered as risks, the risks that are currently realized, risk management structure, etc., and also provides an overview of the internal control that are two sides of the same coin. It also includes information on the status of various related management activities.

Corporate GovernanceRisk Management / Internal Control

Responding to Major Comments from Shareholders and Investors in this Report

The president and CEO's own words about his recogni-

Creating opportunities in the energy transition

tion of the current situation and issues

P. 3-11

P. 40-42,59-67

The reorganization of business segments

P. 17, 26

Materiality and its analysis process

P. 22-23

The content and progress of the AG2023 mid-term

The link between contribution to sustainability and

business plan

P. 18, 26-29

business and its progress

P. 34-35

The key performance indicators of AG2023 and their

The strategy of human resources, innovation and

progress

P. 18, 30-33

intellectual property based on AG2023

P. 46-56

Earnings forecast including operating profit analysis

Actual state of the activities of the Board of Directors

(step chart)

P. 30-31

P. 24-25,70-75, 80

The risks that are currently realized, including how to

The activities of the Nomination Advisory Committee

deal with them

P. 31, 36-37, 84

and the Compensation Advisory Committee

P. 76-79

The progress of capital policy and financial strategy, basis

Skills Matrix and its thought

P. 76-77

for M&A, business withdrawals, the cost of shareholders

02

equity, and the dividend payout ratio

P. 57-58

2022 Yokogawa Report

In Which Entire Societies Function as an SoS -

Current Situation and Recognition of Issues

  • Promoting Global Organizational Reforms to Support Sustainable Corporate Growth
  • A Change in Mindset to Support Our New Industry Segments and Create Business Opportunities
  • The Creation of New Solutions Through DX
  • - Results of IA2IA - In a World First, Using AI to Autonomously Control a Chemical Plant for 35 Consecutive Days
  • Enhancing Profitability in a Difficult Business Environment
  • Accelerating Megatrends, Including Nationalism, and Customer/Industry Trends
  • Improving Our Overall Ability to Implement Quickly

Our Direction

  • Key Points for Realizing SoS
  • Creating Growth Opportunities Through IT/OT Convergence, and Strengthening and Expanding Human and Intellectual Capital
  • Carrying Out M&A with a Focus on PMI
  • Creating Opportunities for Women to Play an Active Role and Focusing on Nurturing the Next Generation of Managers
  • Carry Over What Should Be Carried Over, Change What Should Be Changed, and Fulfill Our Mission for Sustainable Growth

2022 Yokogawa Report 03

Message from the President and CEO

In an increasingly uncertain and rapidly changing business environment, we will forge connections across society through businesses that link directly to the SDGs, and lead the world in integration, autonomy, and digitalization.

Yokogawa's Value

1 PresidentandMessagefrom

3CEOthe

2 ProcessValue 4Creation

5

President and CEO

Yokogawa's Identity: Finding the Right Balance Between Permanence and Change

The wishes and aspirations of our founders are clearly expressed in our founding principles, which remain unchanged to the present day. Yokogawa's Purpose, a statement formulated alongside the establishment of our Accelerate Growth 2023 (AG2023) mid-term business plan, is a statement of our raison d'être that we had not clearly expressed before, namely, the utilization of our core competence in measuring and connecting to address social issues and fulfill our responsibilities for a future where people and the planet Earth coexist in symbiotic harmony. Building upon that, our Vision statement sets out where we intend to be ten years from now, declaring "Through autonomy and symbiosis, we will create sustainable value and lead the way in solving global issues." In the future, as society and its issues change, as new industry trends emerge, and as customers themselves change their direction, this may, as appropriate, be modified.

The Embodiment of Yokogawa's Purpose and Creation of Value Through Our Business

We are a company that forges connections across society through businesses that are directly linked to the SDGs, leads the world in integration, autonomy, and digitalization, and fulfills its responsibilities for the future of this planet.

In society and industry, new value can be created by correctly measuring and optimizing the control of phenomena, and collating and connecting the information that is ob- tained. Measurement, control, and information are our core competencies and the foundation for our business. Over the years, we have supported the infrastructure on which both industry and our lifestyles depend, and expanded our business to support the supply chains across society. Our efforts to use our core competencies to build customer corporate

value and increase economic value are directly linked to the SDGs. As interest in the SDGs has grown in recent years, our stance, raison d'etre, and areas in which we contribute have become clearer.

Coinciding with the start last year of the AG2023 plan, we shifted our control business from a product- and function -centered business structure to an industry-oriented structure consisting of three industry business segments. The Energy & Sustainability business has direct links to the goal of achieving net-zero emissions, the Life business concerns fields such as foods, pharmaceuticals, water, and human safety that have a direct link to well-being, and the Materials business is directly linked to the circular economy through the handling of raw materials. By aligning our business domains with our "Three goals" for the year 2050, we have made it clear that we are conducting business in a wide range of industries that are based on our core compe- tencies, and that these are closely linked to the SDGs.

- Continuing to Provide Value 10 Years from Now, as a Leading Integrator for a World in Which Entire Societies Function as an SoS -

As envisioned for the year 2030, Yokogawa will endeavor to provide the value of the system of systems (SoS) to customers by leading the way forward as a system integrator in a world where societies function like an SoS. As some shareholders and other investors have commented that they find the SoS concept difficult to understand, I recognize the need to repeatedly explain this to the financial markets.

An SoS is defined as a complexly inter-connected combination of independently operated and managed systems that work together to achieve purposes that lie beyond the combined capabilities of the individual systems. To put it simply in terms that are less likely to be misunderstood, this intricate inter-connection of systems can stably generate

StrategyManagement 6

7CapitalManagement BusinessStrategy

CorporateGovernance

RiskManagement 8 Information

04 2022 Yokogawa Report

2022 Yokogawa Report 05

Message from the President and CEO

returns that are several dozen or even several hundred times the value of those generated by systems that do not operate in a coordinated manner.

Today, production sites, companies, and entire industries are moving toward industrial autonomy. Having been engaged in the automation of our customers' plants, we are now moving forward with our IA2IA activities that make use of AI, the cloud, robotics, simulators, blockchain, and other digital technologies to evolve and raise the sophistication of our autonomy applications. At the same time, by extending our leadership in DX and IA2IA initiatives that promote customer autonomy from our traditional focus on individual plants to entire supply chains and all of society (customer enterprises, industrial complexes, and cross-company

domains), we are moving forward with smart manufacturing activities that expand the scope of the connections and overall optimization. Even in a world where things are complexly inter-connected, we will aim with our activities on these two axes to achieve overall optimization through inte- gration, autonomy, and digitalization, and create value on a wholly new level to realize the SoS concept.

We believe that it is important for all of our employees to have a deeper understanding of specific cases of our SoS activities and how we will contribute to customers, the in- dustry, and society in the future. We will continue to promote awareness internally while also carrying out information disclosure and dialogues to gain the understanding of all stakeholders.

1 PresidentandMessagefrom

3CEOthe

2 ProcessValue 4Creation

5Strategy

Current Situation and Recognition of Issues

Management 6

Promoting Global Organizational Reforms to Support Sustainable Corporate Growth

I am working to restructure our global organization to create a framework for sustainable growth and prosperity.

The Yokogawa Group headquarters has established three industry segments (the Energy & Sustainability, Materials, and Life businesses) and created mirror organizations for each at our regional offices outside Japan. Up till now, our business activities in markets other than Japan have tended to focus on oil and gas-related CAPEX projects, partly because of the large volume of business activities that have been conducted in this area. We have also been doing business in many other industries, such as chemicals, water, food, and pharmaceuticals. In order to capitalize on our accumulated successes and know-how and accelerate global growth, we have implemented the same organizational structure for our business in each region and have left no room for excuses by making clear who will be responsible for the growth of each business.

Until now, the business divisions at our headquarters provided products, while offices in each region carried out integration and engineering. Since business development was mainly in the hands of the regional offices, we were, to put it roughly, a conglomerate that was spliced together, and that approach was reaching its limits in terms of being able to support the growth of our business. Another major issue was the structure that caused the number of personnel at each regional office to increase as the number of projects and amount of work increased.

With the restructuring of our global organization, the Energy & Sustainability, Materials, and Life businesses will

each need to take responsibility for driving growth. Also, in the Yokogawa headquarters, which manages our global business, the process owners are responsible for optimizing and improving the efficiency of regional operations. For ex- ample, they are globally responsible for controlling human resources and the business processes for functions such as project delivery and services. We have tended to focus on and concentrate resources in high-volume areas like the oil and gas sector where there is immediate demand and expectations are high, but we need now to allocate the resources needed for future growth areas like the Materials and Life businesses, and to do so in an optimal and efficient manner to achieve our management targets. As a shared support function for the three business segments, we have added a Center of Excellence (CoE) function to the Digital Solutions Headquarters to standardize best practices and gather information and know-how, and assigned responsibility for sharing this with the offices in each region. As the regional offices have been less effective in sharing success stories, methodologies, and the like with other regions, we have built and begun to operate a standard system that does this without having to rely on specific people.

In parallel with these efforts, we have introduced the use of an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to make fuller use of management resources and thereby improve management efficiency. And for customer relationship management (CRM), we are working to integrate the use of previously unlinked sales, service, and marketing data.

In addition, I perceive that many Western companies, including our competitors, have established a solid setup to sustain their growth and prosperity. We will seek to draw

even with them during the three year period covered by our AG2023 plan by developing and broadening the use of a sustainable framework that incorporates the craftsmanship that Japanese companies, including ourselves, excel at.

A Change in Mindset to Support Our New Industry Segments and Create Business Opportunities

I feel that our relationships with customers have grown closer following our establishment of the new business structure centering on the three business segments.

Hundreds of employees, mainly people working in sales at our offices in each region, have received training designed to change their mindsets so that they can propose solutions for every part of the supply chain by first gaining an understanding of customers' management and business issues. Proposals that focus solely on products and functions do not address customer processes and challenges that vary by field. It is necessary to have the ability to combine different kinds of knowledge, know-how, and technologies, such as by integrating not only our own products but also those from other companies, or working together with consulting companies, which is something we have not been doing until now. By regularly conducting thorough training to promote a fundamental awareness and behaviors, we will achieve a Group-wide change in mindset that will enhance our ability to propose solutions and result in increased opportunities for interaction with prospective and existing customers.

The Creation of New Solutions Through DX

At Yokogawa, internal DX is already underway. We do data -driven management in which data relating to our business is collected and analyzed to facilitate decision making. Robotic process automation (RPA) is also well established. By making use of internal DX use cases, we are also starting to see external DX results with our customers. In addition to our customers in conventional process industries like oil & gas and chemicals, we have recently also been fostering contacts with companies in the renewable energy field, including biomass, and companies engaged in businesses like boilermaking.

- Results of IA2IA - In a World First, Using AI to Autonomously Control a Chemical Plant for 35 Consecutive Days

In a field test that was jointly conducted with ENEOS Materials Corporation (formerly JSR Corporation Elastomer Business Unit), we succeeded in demonstrating the use of AI to autonomously control operations at a chemical plant, a world first. This was quite a sensation, and we received considerable feedback on this from people all over the world.

At this plant, in order to maintain the quality of butadiene (a type of unsaturated hydrocarbon), which is refined while utilizing exhaust heat with fluctuating temperature, fine tuning is required to correct for external factors such as rain and snow. Operators need to have considerable knowledge and expertise, and are required to stay on site for long peri- ods. While software solutions are often used in the process industry to optimize operations, this is not always possible with operations that rely heavily on the judgements of

7CapitalManagement BusinessStrategy

CorporateGovernance

RiskManagement 8 Information

06 2022 Yokogawa Report

2022 Yokogawa Report 07

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yokogawa Electric Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 11:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
