Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6841   JP3955000009

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6841)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-31 am EDT
2491.00 JPY   +4.84%
07:42aYokogawa Electric : 2022 Yokogawa Report (Facing page)
PU
09/29YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/26Yokogawa Selected as MAC for Construction of Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yokogawa Electric : 2022 Yokogawa Report (Single page)

10/31/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Report Yokogawa 2022 Corporation Electric Yokogawa

���� Yokogawa Report

For the year ended March ��, ����

Contents

Introduction

01

Editorial Policy

02

Report Configuration

Responding to Major Comments from

Shareholders and Investors in this Report

Message from the

Chapter

1

President and CEO

05

Yokogawa's Value

06

Current Situation and Recognition of Issues

09

Our Direction

Chapter

2

Value Creation Process

12

Value Creation Process

14

Yokogawa Group Identity

15

Our Ability to Measure and Connect: Tireless

Efforts for Transformation

16

Changes in Environmental/Social Issues, ESG

Management

17

Overview of Long-Term Business Framework and

Mid-Term Business Plan

19

Yokogawa's Business

21

Value Providing Through System of Systems (SoS)

22

Realization of a Sustainable Society

24

Thoughts on Value Creation

Chapter

3

Management Strategy

26

Reorganization of Business Segments

27

Accelerate Growth 2023 Review of Basic

Strategies

28

AG2023 Basic Strategy Review Summary

30

Review of Fiscal Year 2021 and Forecast for

Fiscal Year 2022

34

Sustainability Indicators and Targets

36

Special Feature: Responding to Climate Change

38

Review of Digital Transformation Strategy

40

Special Feature: Creating Business

Opportunities/Solving Customer Challenges in

41

the Energy Transition

Special Feature: Yokogawa's Renewable Energy

Business

42

Case Study: In a World First, Using AI to

Autonomously Control a Chemical Plant for 35

Chapter 4

44

46

48

51

53

57

58

Chapter 5

60

66

67

Chapter 6

68

70

76

78

80

81

82

Chapter 7

84

86

87

88

89

Chapter 8

Management Capital

Strengthening Management Capital to Achieve AG2023

Human Capital

Special Feature: Future Co-Creation Initiative

Special Feature: Yokogawa's Branding Intellectual Capital

Capital Policy and Financial Strategy in Financial Capital

Case Study: Acquired Insilico Biotechnology

AG, Developer of Innovative Bioprocess Digital

Twin Technology

Business Strategy

Industrial Automation and Control Business

Energy & Sustainability Business

Material Business

Life Business

Measuring Instruments Business

Aviation and Other Businesses

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance

Round-Table Discussion with Outside Directors Nomination Advisory Committee Compensation Advisory Committee Third-Party Evaluation of the Board of Directors Initiatives Related to Cross-Shareholdings Directors/Audit & Supervisory Board Members/ Vice President

Risk Management

Risk Management

Compliance

Internal ControlRespect for Human Rights Health and Productivity Management Occupational Health and Safety

Quality ManagementEnvironmental ManagementInformation Security

Information

43

Consecutive Days

Reference: Progress of Mid-Term Business Plan

90 Fiscal Year 2021 in Review

92 Financial Highlights

94 ESG Highlights

96 Consolidated 11-Year Summary

98 Risks Relating to the Group's Business

100 Financial Section

142 IR Activities

143 Corporate Data / Stock Information / Principal Subsidiaries and Affiliates

Period covered by the Report:

Fiscal year 2021, the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 (includes some information on fiscal year 2022)

Scope of the Report:

Yokogawa Electric Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Statements made in this report regarding Yokogawa's plans, estimates, strategies, and beliefs are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Yokogawa. These statements are based on management' s assumptions and beliefs in the light of currently available information. Yokogawa cautions that a number of important fac- tors, such as general economic conditions and exchange rates, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

* Co-innovating tomorrow, CENTUM, ProSafe-RS, IA2IA, CSU, CSU-W1, DTSX, ScopeCorder, S-CNF, and amnimo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

2022 Yokogawa Report

Introduction

Editorial Policy

This report is designed to provide shareholders, institutional investors, and other stakeholders with an integrated understanding of Yokogawa Group's efforts to realize a sustainable society and increase corporate value over the mid- to long-term in the context of its value creation story.

In our editorial work, we draw on the International Integrated Reporting Framework advocated by the International Integrated Reporting Council (now the Value Reporting Foundation*) and, since 2019, the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation (Comprehensive Disclosure and Dialogue Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation) advocated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. This report is made in collaboration with multiple organizations. We are also working to improve and expand our disclosure by incorporating comments received from external evaluation organizations and other sources, as well as feedback received through dialogue with shareholders and institutional investors.

To clearly organize and express our initiatives, including our long-term business framework, mid-term business plan Accelerate Growth 2023, sustainability, digital transformation (DX), management capital, and governance, 2022 Yokogawa Report was structured with an emphasis on storytelling. In addition, we have expanded original content on topics ranging from business to governance, including our climate change initiatives, the renewable energy business, future co-creation initiatives, SDGs and space in Yokogawa, and a roundtable discussion with outside directors on the theme of "effectiveness and transparency of the Board of Directors." Furthermore, by describing our business activities centering on three subsegments of the main control business and showing our efforts to solve environmental and social issues together with our customers, we are seeking to gain a deeper understanding and empathy from our stakeholders and institutional investors throughout the report.

We hope that this report will be a useful and valuable tool that helps readers understand the Yok- ogawa Group's contributions to the realization of a sustainable society and the enhancement of corporate value.

  • The Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) was established in June 2021 through the merger of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Positioning of this report

Company Overview

Corporate

Profile

Yokogawa

Yokogawa

Report

Annual

Securities Report

Sustainability

Financial Results

Report

Materials

Yokogawa Corporate Governance Report

Sustainability

Investor Relations

Further information is available on our website:

Cover Concept

The cover expresses that Yokogawa is a company that :

• is directly linked to the SDGs and contributes to solving social issues, and

• fulfils a role to "connect" customers and society as a whole.

2022 Yokogawa Report 01

Introduction

Report Configuration

With an emphasis on storytelling, 2022 Yokogawa Report is designed to provide readers, including shareholders, investors and all other stakeholders, with an understanding of Yokogawa (our group)'s value creation process.

We also reflected the feedback we received through dialogue in this report in an effort to gain deeper understanding and empathy.

1 Perspective of a Sustainable Growth Story Top Message

As the company connects society as a whole with businesses that are directly linked to the SDGs, and leads the world in integration, autonomy, and digitalization, the president & CEO himself expresses his view as the top management on Yokogawa's value, the current situation and recognition of issues, and our direction.

2 Unraveling the Mechanism of Value Creation Value Creation Process

Yokogawa's value creation process, which aims to sustainably improve corporate value by leading to a world in which society as a whole becomes a system of systems and contributing to the realization of a sustainable so- ciety, is organized.

  • Strategies for Mid- to Long-Term Growth and Their Results

We review the basic strategy of our mid-term business plan, AG2023, sustainability strategy, and DX strategy, and introduce special features and case studies of results.

Management Strategy

4

Sources of Growth,

Human, Intellectual

and Financial

Capital

We arranged the six capitals, focusing on the three capitals that are of particular importance in our dialogue with you, and developed them with strategies and case studies.

Management Capital

  • Earn in Three Subsegments of The Control Business

The focus industries and key measures, business develop- ments, and industry splits are introduced along with a review in fiscal year 2021 and future growth strategies to reveal the true state of the business.

Business Strategy

  • 7 Important Foundations That Support Sound Corporate Management and Activities

In addition to an overview of the structure of corporate governance, it focuses on activities that enhance objectivity and effectiveness, including a roundtable discussion with outside directors, messages from the chairpersons of the Nomination Advisory Committee and the compensation Advisory Committee, and details of the skills matrix.

The risk management chapter clarifies the main items that can be considered as risks, the risks that are currently realized, risk management structure, etc., and also provides an overview of the internal control that are two sides of the same coin. It also includes information on the status of various related management activities.

Corporate GovernanceRisk Management / Internal Control

Responding to Major Comments from Shareholders and Investors in this Report

The president and CEO's own words about his recogni-

Creating opportunities in the energy transition

tion of the current situation and issues

P. 3-11

P. 40-42,59-67

The reorganization of business segments

P. 17, 26

Materiality and its analysis process

P. 22-23

The content and progress of the AG2023 mid-term

The link between contribution to sustainability and

business plan

P. 18, 26-29

business and its progress

P. 34-35

The key performance indicators of AG2023 and their

The strategy of human resources, innovation and

progress

P. 18, 30-33

intellectual property based on AG2023

P. 46-56

Earnings forecast including operating profit analysis

Actual state of the activities of the Board of Directors

(step chart)

P. 30-31

P. 24-25,70-75, 80

The risks that are currently realized, including how to

The activities of the Nomination Advisory Committee

deal with them

P. 31, 36-37, 84

and the Compensation Advisory Committee

P. 76-79

The progress of capital policy and financial strategy, basis

Skills Matrix and its thought

P. 76-77

for M&A, business withdrawals, the cost of shareholders

02

equity, and the dividend payout ratio

P. 57-58

2022 Yokogawa Report

Chapter

Message from the

President and CEO

In an increasingly uncertain and rapidly changing business environment, we will forge connections across society through businesses that link directly to the SDGs, and lead the world in integration, autonomy, and digitalization.

Yokogawa's Value

  • Yokogawa's Identity: Finding the Right Balance Between Permanence and Change
  • The Embodiment of Yokogawa's Purpose and Creation of Value Through Our Business
  • - Continuing to Provide Value 10 Years from Now, as a Leading Integrator for a World In Which Entire Societies Function as an SoS -

Current Situation and Recognition of Issues

  • Promoting Global Organizational Reforms to Support Sustainable Corporate Growth
  • A Change in Mindset to Support Our New Industry Segments and Create Business Opportunities
  • The Creation of New Solutions Through DX
  • - Results of IA2IA - In a World First, Using AI to Autonomously Control a Chemical Plant for 35 Consecutive Days
  • Enhancing Profitability in a Difficult Business Environment
  • Accelerating Megatrends, Including Nationalism, and Customer/Industry Trends
  • Improving Our Overall Ability to Implement Quickly

Our Direction

  • Key Points for Realizing SoS
  • Creating Growth Opportunities Through IT/OT Convergence, and Strengthening and Expanding Human and Intellectual Capital
  • Carrying Out M&A with a Focus on PMI
  • Creating Opportunities for Women to Play an Active Role and Focusing on Nurturing the Next Generation of Managers
  • Carry Over What Should Be Carried Over, Change What Should Be Changed, and Fulfill Our Mission for Sustainable Growth

2022 Yokogawa Report 03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yokogawa Electric Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 11:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
07:42aYokogawa Electric : 2022 Yokogawa Report (Facing page)
PU
09/29YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interi..
FA
09/26Yokogawa Selected as MAC for Construction of Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant
AQ
09/25Yokogawa Selected as MAC for Construction of Europe's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Plant
BU
09/25Yokogawa Selects as MAC for Construction of Europe’s Large Renewable Hydrogen Plan..
CI
09/19Yokogawa Acquires Votiva to Accelerate ERP Business Growth in Southeast Asia
AQ
09/16Yokogawa Electric Corporation acquired Votiva Singapore Pte. Ltd.
CI
09/15Yokogawa Electric : Acquires Votiva to Accelerate ERP Business Growth in Southeast Asia
PU
09/09Yokogawa Electric : Digital Enters into Capital and Business Alliance with LTS Corporation..
PU
09/06Yokogawa Electric : Selected by Grön Fuels as Preferred Supplier of Technology, Equipment,..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 422 B 2 863 M 2 863 M
Net income 2023 27 618 M 187 M 187 M
Net cash 2023 110 B 749 M 749 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 634 B 4 299 M 4 299 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 17 258
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yokogawa Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 376,00 JPY
Average target price 2 776,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nara Director
Rinko Nakajima Executive Officer, GM-Finance & Accounting
Takashi Nishijima Director
Junichi Anabuki Executive Officer
Nobuo Seki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION14.56%4 299
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.18%51 017
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.32%37 466
FANUC CORPORATION-20.30%25 198
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.83%22 718
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-18.46%20 340