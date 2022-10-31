Yokogawa Electric : 2022 Yokogawa Report (Single page)

Introduction

Editorial Policy

This report is designed to provide shareholders, institutional investors, and other stakeholders with an integrated understanding of Yokogawa Group's efforts to realize a sustainable society and increase corporate value over the mid- to long-term in the context of its value creation story.

In our editorial work, we draw on the International Integrated Reporting Framework advocated by the International Integrated Reporting Council (now the Value Reporting Foundation*) and, since 2019, the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation (Comprehensive Disclosure and Dialogue Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation) advocated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. This report is made in collaboration with multiple organizations. We are also working to improve and expand our disclosure by incorporating comments received from external evaluation organizations and other sources, as well as feedback received through dialogue with shareholders and institutional investors.

To clearly organize and express our initiatives, including our long-term business framework, mid-term business plan Accelerate Growth 2023, sustainability, digital transformation (DX), management capital, and governance, 2022 Yokogawa Report was structured with an emphasis on storytelling. In addition, we have expanded original content on topics ranging from business to governance, including our climate change initiatives, the renewable energy business, future co-creation initiatives, SDGs and space in Yokogawa, and a roundtable discussion with outside directors on the theme of "effectiveness and transparency of the Board of Directors." Furthermore, by describing our business activities centering on three subsegments of the main control business and showing our efforts to solve environmental and social issues together with our customers, we are seeking to gain a deeper understanding and empathy from our stakeholders and institutional investors throughout the report.

We hope that this report will be a useful and valuable tool that helps readers understand the Yok- ogawa Group's contributions to the realization of a sustainable society and the enhancement of corporate value.

The Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) was established in June 2021 through the merger of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

