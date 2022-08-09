Yokogawa Electric : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)

(Any amount less than one million yen is disregarded.)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1-June 30, 2022)
(1) Results of Operations on a Consolidated Basis (accumulated)
(Percentages show the change from the same period of the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
For first quarter of year ending March 31, 2023
93,999
9.0
1,406
(70.7)
2,601
(50.6)
1,335
(55.2)
For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022
86,257
5.2
4,807
(25.2)
5,270
(26.5)
2,981
(0.1)
(Note) Comprehensive income
For first quarter of year
ending March 31, 2023
18,400 million yen
(278.5%)
For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022
4,861 million yen
[(0.7)%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
share
per share
Yen
Yen
For first quarter of year ending March 31, 2023
5.00
-
For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022
11.17
-
(2) Financial Conditions on a Consolidated Basis
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
575,287
354,102
60.2
As of March 31, 2022
555,822
340,356
60.0
yen
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of June 30, 2022:
346,334 million yen
As of March 31,
2022: 333,587 million
2. Dividend Status
Dividends per share
June 30
September 30
December 31
End of period
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
For year ended March 31, 2022
-
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
For year ending March 31, 2023
-
For year ending March 31, 2023
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
(forecast)
(Note) Adjustment on dividend forecast in
this quarter:
No
- 1 -
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)
3. Consolidated Business Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
(Percentages show the change from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Yen
Full year
421,000
8.0
41,000
33.6
42,000
17.5
28,000
31.6
104.90
(Note) Adjustment on consolidated business forecast in this quarter: Yes
The Company's net sales and operating profit tend to increase in the second and fourth quarters, and this is particularly the case with the industrial automation and control business in Japan.
(1) Changes to important subsidiaries during the period:No (changes to specific subsidiaries resulting in the change in range of consolidation)
Application of special methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
a. Changes in accounting policies accompanying revision of accounting standards:
Yes
b. Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above:
No
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
No
d. Restatements:
No
Number of shares issued (common stock)
a. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
268,624,510 shares
As of March 31, 2022
268,624,510 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
1,694,316 shares
As of March 31, 2022
1,694,095 shares
c. Average number of shares in the period (accumulated quarterly period)
For the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2023
266,930,271 shares
For the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2022
266,931,724 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Note concerning appropriate use of business forecasts, etc.
The above forecasts are based on the information that was available at the time this document was released and involve assumptions regarding uncertain factors that may have an effect on future performance. Actual performance may vary greatly due to a variety of factors. For premises underlying the assumptions for business forecasts and cautions concerning the use of business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results (3) Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and Other Expectations" on page 5.
The Company plans to hold a quarterly financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors via telephone conference on August 9, 2022. The Company also plans to promptly post to its website the materials that are used at the meeting.
- 2 -
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)
Attachment Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results .................................................................
- 4 -
(1)
Explanation of Business Results ...................................................................................................................
- 4 -
(2)
Explanation of Financial Conditions .............................................................................................................
- 4 -
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and Other Expectations .....................................................
Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of FY2022......................................................................
- 13 -
- 3 -
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Explanation of Business Results
For the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), in accordance with the mid-term business plan, "Accelerate Growth 2023," the Group has been working to establish a business structure centered on solving common social issues towards growth, focusing on four key strategies: "Implement IA2IA and smart manufacturing and transform value provision," "Strengthen industry responsiveness and expand cross-industry business," "Ensure profitability and sound growth," and "Optimize internal operations and transform mindsets."
In terms of the Group's business performance during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales increased by 7.7 billion yen year on year mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. Meanwhile, operating profit fell 3.4 billion yen year on year mainly due to a deterioration in the gross profit margin ratio and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. In addition, ordinary profit decreased by 2.6 billion yen year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 1.6 billion yen year on year.
Business results are as follows.
Unit: billion yen
First quarter of FY2021
First quarter of FY2022
Difference
Change
Net sales
86.257
93.999
7.741
9.0%
Operating profit
4.807
1.406
(3.400)
(70.7)%
Ordinary profit
5.270
2.601
(2.668)
(50.6)%
Profit attributable to owners of
2.981
1.335
(1.646)
(55.2)%
parent
(Reference) Average rate to 1
109.43 yen
131.25 yen
21.82 yen
-
U.S. dollar (Yen)
Results by individual segment are outlined below.
The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" since the first quarter of the current fiscal year following the transfer of the aviation equipment business.
Unit: billion yen
First quarter of FY2021
First quarter of FY2022
Difference
Change
Net sales
79.924
88.180
8.255
10.3%
Operating profit
4.904
1.117
(3.787)
(77.2)%
Net sales for the industrial automation and control business segment increased by 8.2 billion yen year on year, mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. Meanwhile, operating profit fell 3.7 billion yen year on year mainly due to a deterioration in the gross profit margin ratio and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.
Unit: billion yen
First quarter of FY2021
First quarter of FY2022
Difference
Change
Net sales
5.072
4.924
(0.147)
(2.9)%
Operating profit
0.857
0.411
(0.445)
(52.0)%
In the measuring instruments business, net sales was about the same as that for the same period of the previous fiscal year, and operating profit decreased by 0.4 billion yen year on year.
Unit: billion yen
First quarter of FY2021
First quarter of FY2022
Difference
Change
Net sales
1.260
0.893
(0.366)
(29.1)%
Operating profit
(0.954)
(0.122)
0.832
-
With the transfer of the aviation equipment business, new businesses and others net sales decreased by 0.3 billion yen year on year, and operating loss shrunk by 0.8 billion yen year on year.
(2) Explanation of Financial Conditions
In comparison to March 31, 2022, total assets as of June 30, 2022, were up 19.4 billion yen to 575.2 billion yen, mainly due to increases in cash and deposits and other current assets.
- 4 -
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)
In addition, total liabilities were 221.1 billion yen, up 5.7 billion yen compared to March 31, 2022, due mainly to an increase in contract liabilities.
Also, net assets increased by 13.7 billion yen to 354.1 billion yen compared to March 31, 2022, due mainly to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment.
As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio was 60.2%, up 0.2 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and Other Expectations
With regard to the Group's consolidated business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, we changed the foreign exchange rate from 1 USD=120 yen announced in the full-year consolidated business forecast on May 10, 2022, to 1 USD=130 yen.
With factors such as the impact of the re-emergence of COVID-19 infections and the situation between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the impact of supply-demand congestion for semiconductors, etc. worldwide on our business may fluctuate significantly, and there is increasing uncertainty. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and, in the event of any changes affecting the Group's business performance, this consolidated business forecast will be revised and announced swiftly.
The Company's net sales and operating profit tend to increase in the second and fourth quarters, and this is particularly the case with the industrial automation and control business in Japan.
Based on the above, the following compares the full-year consolidated business forecast announced on May 10, 2022, with the revised forecast announced on August 9, 2022.
Operating
Profit
Net sales
Ordinary profit
attributable to
Basic earnings per
profit
owners of
share
parent
Billions of
Billions of
Billions of yen
Billions of yen
Yen
Previously announced
yen
yen
407.0
37.0
38.0
25.0
93.66
forecast (A)
Revised forecast (B)
421.0
41.0
42.0
28.0
104.90
Difference (B) - (A)
14.0
4.0
4,0
3.0
-
Change (%)
3.4%
10.8%
10.5%
12.0%
-
(Reference) Results for
fiscal year ended March
389.9
30.6
35.7
21.2
79.73
31, 2022
(Reference) Consolidated Business Forecast by New Segment
Unit: billion yen
Previously announced
Revised forecast
Difference
forecast (May 10, 2022)
(August 9, 2022)
Industrial automation and
413.0
426.5
up 13.5
control business
Measuring instruments business
23.5
24.0
up 0.5
New businesses and others
2.5
2.5
-
Total
439.0
453.0
up 14.0
Unit: billion yen
Previously announced
Revised forecast
Difference
forecast (May 10, 2022)
(August 9, 2022)
Industrial automation and
381.5
395.0
up 13.5
control business
Measuring instruments business
23.0
23.5
up 0.5
New businesses and others
2.5
2.5
-
Total
407.0
421.0
up 14.0
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Yokogawa Electric Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:05 UTC.