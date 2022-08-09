Yokogawa Electric : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (Japan GAAP) August 9, 2022 Name of Listed Company: Yokogawa Electric Corporation (the "Company" herein) Stock Exchanges Where the Company's Shares Are Listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 6841 URL https://www.yokogawa.com/ Name and Position of the Representative: Hitoshi Nara, President and Chief Executive Officer Name and Position of Person in Charge: Hirohiko Nakatani, Department Manager of IR Department Telephone Number: +81-422-52-6845 Planned Quarterly Report Filing Date: August 10, 2022 Planned Dividend Payment Starting Date: - Quarterly Financial Results Supplemental Materials: Yes Quarterly Financial Results Presentation Meeting: Yes (for institutional investors) (Any amount less than one million yen is disregarded.) 1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1-June 30, 2022) (1) Results of Operations on a Consolidated Basis (accumulated) (Percentages show the change from the same period of the previous year.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % For first quarter of year ending March 31, 2023 93,999 9.0 1,406 (70.7) 2,601 (50.6) 1,335 (55.2) For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022 86,257 5.2 4,807 (25.2) 5,270 (26.5) 2,981 (0.1) (Note) Comprehensive income For first quarter of year ending March 31, 2023 18,400 million yen (278.5%) For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022 4,861 million yen [(0.7)%] Basic earnings per Diluted earnings share per share Yen Yen For first quarter of year ending March 31, 2023 5.00 - For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022 11.17 - (2) Financial Conditions on a Consolidated Basis Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2022 575,287 354,102 60.2 As of March 31, 2022 555,822 340,356 60.0 yen (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of June 30, 2022: 346,334 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 333,587 million 2. Dividend Status Dividends per share June 30 September 30 December 31 End of period Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen For year ended March 31, 2022 - 17.00 - 17.00 34.00 For year ending March 31, 2023 - For year ending March 31, 2023 17.00 - 17.00 34.00 (forecast) (Note) Adjustment on dividend forecast in this quarter: No - 1 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841) 3. Consolidated Business Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023) (Percentages show the change from the previous year.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings per owners of parent share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 421,000 8.0 41,000 33.6 42,000 17.5 28,000 31.6 104.90 (Note) Adjustment on consolidated business forecast in this quarter: Yes The Company's net sales and operating profit tend to increase in the second and fourth quarters, and this is particularly the case with the industrial automation and control business in Japan. (1) Changes to important subsidiaries during the period:No (changes to specific subsidiaries resulting in the change in range of consolidation) Application of special methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements a. Changes in accounting policies accompanying revision of accounting standards: Yes b. Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above: No c. Changes in accounting estimates: No d. Restatements: No Number of shares issued (common stock)

a. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2022 268,624,510 shares As of March 31, 2022 268,624,510 shares b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2022 1,694,316 shares As of March 31, 2022 1,694,095 shares c. Average number of shares in the period (accumulated quarterly period) For the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2023 266,930,271 shares For the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2022 266,931,724 shares Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. Note concerning appropriate use of business forecasts, etc. The above forecasts are based on the information that was available at the time this document was released and involve assumptions regarding uncertain factors that may have an effect on future performance. Actual performance may vary greatly due to a variety of factors. For premises underlying the assumptions for business forecasts and cautions concerning the use of business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results (3) Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and Other Expectations" on page 5. The Company plans to hold a quarterly financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors via telephone conference on August 9, 2022. The Company also plans to promptly post to its website the materials that are used at the meeting. - 2 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841) Attachment Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results ................................................................. - 4 - (1) Explanation of Business Results ................................................................................................................... - 4 - (2) Explanation of Financial Conditions ............................................................................................................. - 4 - (3) Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and Other Expectations ..................................................... - 5 - 2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements ....................................................................................................... - 7 - (1) Consolidated Quarterly BalanceSheets ......................................................................................................... - 7 - (2) Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income.......................... - 9 - Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income for the First Quarter of FY2022........................................... - 9 - Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income for the First Quarter of FY2022............... - 10 - (3) Notes on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements .............................................................................. - 11 - Notes for Going Concern ............................................................................................................................ - 11 - Notes If There Is a Remarkable Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ....................................... - 11 - Changes in Accounting Policies .................................................................................................................. - 11 - Segment Information................................................................................................................................... - 12 - [Reference] ............................................................................................................................................................. - 13 - Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of FY2022...................................................................... - 13 - - 3 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022 Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841) 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results (1) Explanation of Business Results For the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), in accordance with the mid-term business plan, "Accelerate Growth 2023," the Group has been working to establish a business structure centered on solving common social issues towards growth, focusing on four key strategies: "Implement IA2IA and smart manufacturing and transform value provision," "Strengthen industry responsiveness and expand cross-industry business," "Ensure profitability and sound growth," and "Optimize internal operations and transform mindsets." In terms of the Group's business performance during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales increased by 7.7 billion yen year on year mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. Meanwhile, operating profit fell 3.4 billion yen year on year mainly due to a deterioration in the gross profit margin ratio and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. In addition, ordinary profit decreased by 2.6 billion yen year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 1.6 billion yen year on year. Business results are as follows. Unit: billion yen First quarter of FY2021 First quarter of FY2022 Difference Change Net sales 86.257 93.999 7.741 9.0% Operating profit 4.807 1.406 (3.400) (70.7)% Ordinary profit 5.270 2.601 (2.668) (50.6)% Profit attributable to owners of 2.981 1.335 (1.646) (55.2)% parent (Reference) Average rate to 1 109.43 yen 131.25 yen 21.82 yen - U.S. dollar (Yen) Results by individual segment are outlined below. The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" since the first quarter of the current fiscal year following the transfer of the aviation equipment business. Unit: billion yen First quarter of FY2021 First quarter of FY2022 Difference Change Net sales 79.924 88.180 8.255 10.3% Operating profit 4.904 1.117 (3.787) (77.2)% Net sales for the industrial automation and control business segment increased by 8.2 billion yen year on year, mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. Meanwhile, operating profit fell 3.7 billion yen year on year mainly due to a deterioration in the gross profit margin ratio and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. Unit: billion yen First quarter of FY2021 First quarter of FY2022 Difference Change Net sales 5.072 4.924 (0.147) (2.9)% Operating profit 0.857 0.411 (0.445) (52.0)% In the measuring instruments business, net sales was about the same as that for the same period of the previous fiscal year, and operating profit decreased by 0.4 billion yen year on year. Unit: billion yen First quarter of FY2021 First quarter of FY2022 Difference Change Net sales 1.260 0.893 (0.366) (29.1)% Operating profit (0.954) (0.122) 0.832 - With the transfer of the aviation equipment business, new businesses and others net sales decreased by 0.3 billion yen year on year, and operating loss shrunk by 0.8 billion yen year on year. (2) Explanation of Financial Conditions In comparison to March 31, 2022, total assets as of June 30, 2022, were up 19.4 billion yen to 575.2 billion yen, mainly due to increases in cash and deposits and other current assets. - 4 -