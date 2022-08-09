Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6841   JP3955000009

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6841)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
2314.00 JPY   -0.04%
03:16aYOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)
PU
08/04Yokogawa Test & Measurement Expands Product Lineup for AQ7280 OTDR Series of High-Performance Optical Fiber Testing Instruments
AQ
07/25YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Acquires Dublix, a Provider of Optimization Technologies for Waste-to-Energy and Biomass Power Plants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yokogawa Electric : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(Japan GAAP)

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

(Japan GAAP)

August 9, 2022

Name of Listed Company: Yokogawa Electric Corporation (the "Company" herein)

Stock Exchanges Where the Company's Shares Are Listed:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code: 6841

URL https://www.yokogawa.com/

Name and Position of the Representative:

Hitoshi Nara, President and Chief Executive Officer

Name and Position of Person in Charge:

Hirohiko Nakatani, Department Manager of IR Department

Telephone Number: +81-422-52-6845

Planned Quarterly Report Filing Date:

August 10, 2022

Planned Dividend Payment Starting Date:

-

Quarterly Financial Results Supplemental Materials: Yes

Quarterly Financial Results Presentation Meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors)

(Any amount less than one million yen is disregarded.)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1-June 30, 2022)

(1) Results of Operations on a Consolidated Basis (accumulated)

(Percentages show the change from the same period of the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

For first quarter of year ending March 31, 2023

93,999

9.0

1,406

(70.7)

2,601

(50.6)

1,335

(55.2)

For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022

86,257

5.2

4,807

(25.2)

5,270

(26.5)

2,981

(0.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income

For first quarter of year

ending March 31, 2023

18,400 million yen

(278.5%)

For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022

4,861 million yen

[(0.7)%]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

share

per share

Yen

Yen

For first quarter of year ending March 31, 2023

5.00

-

For first quarter of year ended March 31, 2022

11.17

-

(2) Financial Conditions on a Consolidated Basis

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

575,287

354,102

60.2

As of March 31, 2022

555,822

340,356

60.0

yen

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2022:

346,334 million yen

As of March 31,

2022: 333,587 million

2. Dividend Status

Dividends per share

June 30

September 30

December 31

End of period

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

For year ended March 31, 2022

-

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

For year ending March 31, 2023

-

For year ending March 31, 2023

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

(forecast)

(Note) Adjustment on dividend forecast in

this quarter:

No

- 1 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

3. Consolidated Business Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

(Percentages show the change from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Yen

Full year

421,000

8.0

41,000

33.6

42,000

17.5

28,000

31.6

104.90

(Note) Adjustment on consolidated business forecast in this quarter: Yes

The Company's net sales and operating profit tend to increase in the second and fourth quarters, and this is particularly the case with the industrial automation and control business in Japan.

(1) Changes to important subsidiaries during the period:No (changes to specific subsidiaries resulting in the change in range of consolidation)

  1. Application of special methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

a. Changes in accounting policies accompanying revision of accounting standards:

Yes

b. Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above:

No

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

No

d. Restatements:

No

  1. Number of shares issued (common stock)
    a. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

268,624,510 shares

As of March 31, 2022

268,624,510 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

1,694,316 shares

As of March 31, 2022

1,694,095 shares

c. Average number of shares in the period (accumulated quarterly period)

For the first quarter of the year ending March 31, 2023

266,930,271 shares

For the first quarter of the year ended March 31, 2022

266,931,724 shares

Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Note concerning appropriate use of business forecasts, etc.

The above forecasts are based on the information that was available at the time this document was released and involve assumptions regarding uncertain factors that may have an effect on future performance. Actual performance may vary greatly due to a variety of factors. For premises underlying the assumptions for business forecasts and cautions concerning the use of business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results (3) Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and Other Expectations" on page 5.

The Company plans to hold a quarterly financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors via telephone conference on August 9, 2022. The Company also plans to promptly post to its website the materials that are used at the meeting.

- 2 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

Attachment Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results .................................................................

- 4 -

(1)

Explanation of Business Results ...................................................................................................................

- 4 -

(2)

Explanation of Financial Conditions .............................................................................................................

- 4 -

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and Other Expectations .....................................................

- 5 -

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements .......................................................................................................

- 7 -

(1)

Consolidated Quarterly BalanceSheets .........................................................................................................

- 7 -

(2)

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income..........................

- 9 -

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income for the First Quarter of FY2022...........................................

- 9 -

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income for the First Quarter of FY2022...............

- 10 -

(3)

Notes on Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements ..............................................................................

- 11 -

Notes for Going Concern ............................................................................................................................

- 11 -

Notes If There Is a Remarkable Change in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity .......................................

- 11 -

Changes in Accounting Policies ..................................................................................................................

- 11 -

Segment Information...................................................................................................................................

- 12 -

[Reference] .............................................................................................................................................................

- 13 -

Consolidated Financial Statements for the First Quarter of FY2022......................................................................

- 13 -

- 3 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Explanation of Business Results

For the first quarter of the current fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), in accordance with the mid-term business plan, "Accelerate Growth 2023," the Group has been working to establish a business structure centered on solving common social issues towards growth, focusing on four key strategies: "Implement IA2IA and smart manufacturing and transform value provision," "Strengthen industry responsiveness and expand cross-industry business," "Ensure profitability and sound growth," and "Optimize internal operations and transform mindsets."

In terms of the Group's business performance during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, net sales increased by 7.7 billion yen year on year mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. Meanwhile, operating profit fell 3.4 billion yen year on year mainly due to a deterioration in the gross profit margin ratio and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses. In addition, ordinary profit decreased by 2.6 billion yen year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 1.6 billion yen year on year.

Business results are as follows.

Unit: billion yen

First quarter of FY2021

First quarter of FY2022

Difference

Change

Net sales

86.257

93.999

7.741

9.0%

Operating profit

4.807

1.406

(3.400)

(70.7)%

Ordinary profit

5.270

2.601

(2.668)

(50.6)%

Profit attributable to owners of

2.981

1.335

(1.646)

(55.2)%

parent

(Reference) Average rate to 1

109.43 yen

131.25 yen

21.82 yen

-

U.S. dollar (Yen)

Results by individual segment are outlined below.

The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" since the first quarter of the current fiscal year following the transfer of the aviation equipment business.

Unit: billion yen

First quarter of FY2021

First quarter of FY2022

Difference

Change

Net sales

79.924

88.180

8.255

10.3%

Operating profit

4.904

1.117

(3.787)

(77.2)%

Net sales for the industrial automation and control business segment increased by 8.2 billion yen year on year, mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. Meanwhile, operating profit fell 3.7 billion yen year on year mainly due to a deterioration in the gross profit margin ratio and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Unit: billion yen

First quarter of FY2021

First quarter of FY2022

Difference

Change

Net sales

5.072

4.924

(0.147)

(2.9)%

Operating profit

0.857

0.411

(0.445)

(52.0)%

In the measuring instruments business, net sales was about the same as that for the same period of the previous fiscal year, and operating profit decreased by 0.4 billion yen year on year.

Unit: billion yen

First quarter of FY2021

First quarter of FY2022

Difference

Change

Net sales

1.260

0.893

(0.366)

(29.1)%

Operating profit

(0.954)

(0.122)

0.832

-

With the transfer of the aviation equipment business, new businesses and others net sales decreased by 0.3 billion yen year on year, and operating loss shrunk by 0.8 billion yen year on year.

(2) Explanation of Financial Conditions

In comparison to March 31, 2022, total assets as of June 30, 2022, were up 19.4 billion yen to 575.2 billion yen, mainly due to increases in cash and deposits and other current assets.

- 4 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

In addition, total liabilities were 221.1 billion yen, up 5.7 billion yen compared to March 31, 2022, due mainly to an increase in contract liabilities.

Also, net assets increased by 13.7 billion yen to 354.1 billion yen compared to March 31, 2022, due mainly to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment.

As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio was 60.2%, up 0.2 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Explanation of Consolidated Business Forecast and Other Expectations

With regard to the Group's consolidated business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, we changed the foreign exchange rate from 1 USD=120 yen announced in the full-year consolidated business forecast on May 10, 2022, to 1 USD=130 yen.

With factors such as the impact of the re-emergence of COVID-19 infections and the situation between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the impact of supply-demand congestion for semiconductors, etc. worldwide on our business may fluctuate significantly, and there is increasing uncertainty. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and, in the event of any changes affecting the Group's business performance, this consolidated business forecast will be revised and announced swiftly.

The Company's net sales and operating profit tend to increase in the second and fourth quarters, and this is particularly the case with the industrial automation and control business in Japan.

Based on the above, the following compares the full-year consolidated business forecast announced on May 10, 2022, with the revised forecast announced on August 9, 2022.

Operating

Profit

Net sales

Ordinary profit

attributable to

Basic earnings per

profit

owners of

share

parent

Billions of

Billions of

Billions of yen

Billions of yen

Yen

Previously announced

yen

yen

407.0

37.0

38.0

25.0

93.66

forecast (A)

Revised forecast (B)

421.0

41.0

42.0

28.0

104.90

Difference (B) - (A)

14.0

4.0

4,0

3.0

-

Change (%)

3.4%

10.8%

10.5%

12.0%

-

(Reference) Results for

fiscal year ended March

389.9

30.6

35.7

21.2

79.73

31, 2022

(Reference) Consolidated Business Forecast by New Segment

Unit: billion yen

Previously announced

Revised forecast

Difference

forecast (May 10, 2022)

(August 9, 2022)

Industrial automation and

413.0

426.5

up 13.5

control business

Measuring instruments business

23.5

24.0

up 0.5

New businesses and others

2.5

2.5

-

Total

439.0

453.0

up 14.0

Unit: billion yen

Previously announced

Revised forecast

Difference

forecast (May 10, 2022)

(August 9, 2022)

Industrial automation and

381.5

395.0

up 13.5

control business

Measuring instruments business

23.0

23.5

up 0.5

New businesses and others

2.5

2.5

-

Total

407.0

421.0

up 14.0

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yokogawa Electric Corporation published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
03:16aYOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Yea..
PU
08/04Yokogawa Test & Measurement Expands Product Lineup for AQ7280 OTDR Series of High-Perfo..
AQ
07/25YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Acquires Dublix, a Provider of Optimization Technologies for Waste-to-..
PU
07/25YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Acquires PXiSE, a Developer of High-speed Control Software for Grids a..
PU
07/21YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Adds Explosion-Proof Version of TDLS8200 Probe Type Tunable Diode Lase..
PU
07/18YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Receives EcoVadis Gold Rating for Sustainability
PU
06/22YOKOGAWA CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT : 1.01mb/40p)
PU
06/22YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Articles of Incorporation Updated
PU
06/22YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Proxy Statments
CO
06/22YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION : Press Release
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 412 B 3 058 M 3 058 M
Net income 2023 26 515 M 197 M 197 M
Net cash 2023 110 B 821 M 821 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 1,48%
Capitalization 618 B 4 590 M 4 590 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 17 258
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yokogawa Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 315,00 JPY
Average target price 2 718,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nara Director
Rinko Nakajima Executive Officer, GM-Finance & Accounting
Takashi Nishijima Director
Junichi Anabuki Executive Officer
Nobuo Seki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION11.62%4 590
ATLAS COPCO AB-26.85%52 627
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-7.95%37 590
FANUC CORPORATION-6.03%32 369
FORTIVE CORPORATION-14.44%23 210
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.43%21 969