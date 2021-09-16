Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6841   JP3955000009

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6841)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yokogawa Electric : Employees Receive SICE Awards

09/16/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2021

Employees of Yokogawa Electric Corporation and subsidiary Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd. received the International Standardization Award: Encouragement Prize from the Society of Instrument and Control Engineers (SICE)* on September 9 and the SICE Annual Conference International Award on September 10.

International Standardization Award: Encouragement Prize

This prize is given to individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions through the development of new proposals for international standards in fields in which SICE is involved.

  • Recipient
    Tomoyuki Ikeyama (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)
  • International standards
    • IEC 63376 ED1: Industrial Facility Energy Management System (FEMS) - Functions and Information Flows
    • ISO 50011: Energy management system - Measurement of energy management progress
  • Reason for winning the award
    As an international expert and project leader in the working groups of the IEC TC65 and ISO TC301 technical committees, Mr. Ikeyama has developed new proposals for the above international standards, and has created guidebooks for related standards and carried out promotion activities. He has won recognition for his contributions in developing and promoting methods for energy optimization in factories and in the international standardization of energy management systems that play an important role in helping organizations to reduce their energy consumption.
SICE Annual Conference International Award

This award is given to authors who submit and present high quality papers in English for the purpose of promoting internationalization of the SICE Annual Conference.

  • Recipients
    Akio Ito (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)
    Jason Sin Wai Chan (Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd.)
    Tetsuo Takeuchi (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)
  • Paper
    Device Data Utilization Use Case Analysis for FDT Technology in Industrial Control System
  • Reason for winning the award
    FDT/DTM, a standard for the exchange of data between control systems and field devices, has evolved into FDT3.0, which enables the use of the FDT IIoT Server™ (FITS™). This paper analyzes the value of FDT technology in control systems based on specific use cases, from the viewpoint of effectively utilizing equipment data in asset management applications in addition to conventional control applications. This paper has been evaluated for its overall quality as a paper and the best presentation technique among the papers regarding applied technologies presented at the SICE Annual Conference 2021.

* Founded in 1961 to promote collaboration among scientists and engineers from various fields. In such areas as measurement, control, and information systems, SICE is working hard to address issues faced by the oil, petrochemical, iron and steel, chemical, telecommunication, and other industries. Since its establishment, SICE has supported advanced academic research in Japan.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

Disclaimer

Yokogawa Electric Corporation published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 05:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
09/12YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Enhances Plant Safety with IEC 61511-compliant Exaquantum Sa..
PU
08/30YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Releases OpreX Multi-Sensing Remote I/O VZ20X Analog Sensing..
PU
08/30YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Test & Measurement Releases AQ6380 Optical Spectrum Analyzer..
AQ
08/29YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Test & Measurement Releases AQ6380 Optical Spectrum Analyzer
PU
08/17YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Signs Investment and Collaboration Agreements with Fluence A..
PU
08/17Fluence Analytics, Inc. announced that it has received $7.5 million in fundin..
CI
08/10YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Presentation Materials of Financial Results for 1st Quarter ..
PU
08/10YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the ..
PU
08/10Yokogawa Electric Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quart..
CI
08/10Yokogawa Electric Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 377 B 3 450 M 3 450 M
Net income 2022 18 314 M 168 M 168 M
Net cash 2022 90 237 M 826 M 826 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 538 B 4 917 M 4 921 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 17 715
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Yokogawa Electric Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 015,00 JPY
Average target price 2 040,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Nara President & Representative Director
Hirohiko Nakatani Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Takashi Nishijima Chairman
Junichi Anabuki Director & General Manager-Business Administration
Noritaka Uji Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION-1.90%4 917
ATLAS COPCO AB43.20%81 347
FANUC CORPORATION5.99%47 198
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED47.65%39 330
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.88%36 886
SANDVIK AB7.90%31 735