Yokogawa Electric : Employees Receive SICE Awards

Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2021

Employees of Yokogawa Electric Corporation and subsidiary Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd. received the International Standardization Award: Encouragement Prize from the Society of Instrument and Control Engineers (SICE)* on September 9 and the SICE Annual Conference International Award on September 10.

This prize is given to individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions through the development of new proposals for international standards in fields in which SICE is involved.

Recipient

Tomoyuki Ikeyama (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)

Reason for winning the award

As an international expert and project leader in the working groups of the IEC TC65 and ISO TC301 technical committees, Mr. Ikeyama has developed new proposals for the above international standards, and has created guidebooks for related standards and carried out promotion activities. He has won recognition for his contributions in developing and promoting methods for energy optimization in factories and in the international standardization of energy management systems that play an important role in helping organizations to reduce their energy consumption.

This award is given to authors who submit and present high quality papers in English for the purpose of promoting internationalization of the SICE Annual Conference.

Recipients

Akio Ito (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)

Jason Sin Wai Chan (Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte. Ltd.)

Tetsuo Takeuchi (Yokogawa Electric Corporation)

Device Data Utilization Use Case Analysis for FDT Technology in Industrial Control System

FDT/DTM, a standard for the exchange of data between control systems and field devices, has evolved into FDT3.0, which enables the use of the FDT IIoT Server™ (FITS™). This paper analyzes the value of FDT technology in control systems based on specific use cases, from the viewpoint of effectively utilizing equipment data in asset management applications in addition to conventional control applications. This paper has been evaluated for its overall quality as a paper and the best presentation technique among the papers regarding applied technologies presented at the SICE Annual Conference 2021.

* Founded in 1961 to promote collaboration among scientists and engineers from various fields. In such areas as measurement, control, and information systems, SICE is working hard to address issues faced by the oil, petrochemical, iron and steel, chemical, telecommunication, and other industries. Since its establishment, SICE has supported advanced academic research in Japan.

