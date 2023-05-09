Yokogawa Electric : Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

(Note) In the fiscal year under review, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination of Insilico Biotechnology AG. Amounts for the previous fiscal year therefore reflect a revision to the initial allocation of the acquisition cost that was performed due to the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022

The Company plans to hold a financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors via web conference on May 9, 2023. The Company also plans to promptly post to its website the materials that are used at the meeting.

Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

1. Overview of Business Results and Others

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review

In accordance with the mid-term business plan, "Accelerate Growth 2023," the Group has been working to establish a business structure centered on solving common social issues towards growth, focusing on four key strategies: "Implement IA2IA and smart manufacturing and transform value provision," "Strengthen industry responsiveness and expand cross-industry business," "Ensure profitability and sound growth," and "Optimize internal operations and transform mindsets."

In terms of the Group's business performance during the fiscal year under review, net sales increased by 66.5 billion yen year on year mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. In line with this, operating profit rose 13.7 billion yen year on year. Ordinary profit increased by 12.8 billion yen year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 17.6 billion yen year on year.

Business results are as follows.

Unit: billion yen FY2021 FY2022 Difference Change Net sales 389.901 456.479 66.578 17.1% Operating profit 30.668 44.409 13.741 44.8% Ordinary profit 35.739 48.608 12.869 36.0% Profit attributable to owners of 21.267 38.920 17.653 83.0% parent (Reference) Average rate to 1 112.94 136.12 23.18 - U.S. dollar (Yen)

Results by individual segment are outlined below.

The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" from the fiscal year under review following the transfer of the aviation equipment business.

Unit: billion yen FY2021 FY2022 Difference Change Net sales 362.408 427.569 65.160 18.0% Operating profit 29.753 41.081 11.327 38.1%

Net sales for the industrial automation and control business segment increased by 65.1 billion yen year on year, mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. In line with this, operating profit rose 11.3 billion yen year on year.

Unit: billion yen FY2021 FY2022 Difference Change Net sales 21.218 25.065 3.846 18.1% Operating profit 3.419 4.632 1.213 35.5%

In the measuring instruments business, net sales and operating profit increased by 3.8 billion yen year on year and 1.2 billion yen year on year, respectively.

Unit: billion yen FY2021 FY2022 Difference Change Net sales 6.274 3.844 (2.429) (38.7)% Operating profit (2.504) (1.304) 1.199 -

With the transfer of the aviation equipment business, net sales for new businesses and others decreased by 2.4 billion yen year on year, and operating loss shrunk by 1.1 billion yen year on year.

