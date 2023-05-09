Advanced search
    6841   JP3955000009

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6841)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
2252.00 JPY   +1.08%
02:50aYokogawa Electric : Presentation Materials of Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (Slides)
02:50aYokogawa Electric : Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022
04/24Yokogawa Electric : to Supply Control Systems for World-Scale Seawater Desalination Plant in Saudi Arabia
Yokogawa Electric : Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

05/09/2023 | 02:50am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Japan GAAP)

May 9, 2023

Name of Listed Company: Yokogawa Electric Corporation (the "Company" herein)

Stock Exchanges Where the Company's Shares Are Listed:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code: 6841

URL https://www.yokogawa.com/

Name and Position of the Representative:

Hitoshi Nara, President and Chief Executive Officer

Name and Position of Person in Charge:

Hirohiko Nakatani, Department Manager of IR Department

Telephone Number: +81-422-52-6845

Planned Date of the Regular General Meeting of Shareholders: June 27, 2023

Planned Dividend Payment Starting Date:

June 28, 2023

Planned Annual Report Filing Date:

June 27, 2023

Financial Results Supplemental Materials:

Yes

Financial Results Presentation Meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors)

(Any amount less than one million yen is disregarded.)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

(1) Results of Operations on a Consolidated Basis

(Percentages show the change from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

For year ended March 31, 2023

456,479

17.1

44,409

44.8

48,608

36.0

38,920

83.0

For year ended March 31, 2022

389,901

4.2

30,668

(2.9)

35,739

4.8

21,267

10.7

(Note) Comprehensive income

For year ended March 31, 2023

58,314 million yen

[56.4%]

For year ended March 31, 2022

37,290 million yen

[9.7%]

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

Return on

Ordinary

Operating

profit to total

profit to net

share

per share

equity

asset ratio

sales ratio

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

For year ended March 31, 2023

145.81

-

10.9

8.3

9.7

For year ended March 31, 2022

79.67

-

6.6

6.6

7.9

(Reference) Profit or loss from investments accounted for by the equity method:

For year ended March 31, 2023

3,374 million yen

For year ended March 31, 2022

3,128 million yen

(2) Financial Conditions on a Consolidated Basis

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity

ratio

per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

618,637

386,825

61.4

1,422.20

As of March 31, 2022

555,968

340,340

60.0

1,249.66

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of March 31, 2023: 379,625 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 333,571 million yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Status

Net cash provided

Net cash used in

Net cash used in

Cash and cash

by operating

equivalents at end of

investing activities

financing activities

activities

period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

For year ended March 31, 2023

40,422

(32,939)

(10,932)

116,378

For year ended March 31, 2022

51,644

(28,327)

(16,165)

115,541

(Note) In the fiscal year under review, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination of Insilico Biotechnology AG. Amounts for the previous fiscal year therefore reflect a revision to the initial allocation of the acquisition cost that was performed due to the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.

- 1 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

2. Dividend Status

Dividends per share

Total

Payout

Net asset

dividend

September

December

End of

dividends

ratio

June 30

Total

rate

(annual)

(consol.)

30

31

period

(consol.)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

For year ended March 31, 2022

-

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

9,075

42.7

2.8

For year ended March 31, 2023

-

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

9,075

23.3

2.5

For year ending March 31, 2024

-

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

20.6

(forecast)

3. Consolidated Business Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024)

Full year

(Percentages show the change from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

Yen

470,000

3.0

48,000

8.1

49,000

0.8

44,000

13.1

164.84

(1)

Changes to important subsidiaries during the period:

No

(changes to specific subsidiaries resulting in the change in range of consolidation)

(2)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

a. Changes in accounting policies accompanying revision of accounting standards:

Yes

b. Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above:

No

c. Changes in accounting estimates:

No

d. Restatements:

No

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

a. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023

268,624,510 shares

As of March 31, 2022

268,624,510 shares

b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023

1,695,433 shares

As of March 31, 2022

1,694,095 shares

c. Average number of shares in the period

For year ended March 31, 2023

266,929,766 shares

For year ended March 31, 2022

266,931,237 shares

(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Business Results

1. Non-consolidated Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)

(1) Results of Operations on a Non-consolidated Basis

(Percentages show the change from the previous year.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen %

Millions of yen %

For year ended March 31, 2023

124,495

18.7

(268)

-

23,023

52.9

25,471

98.6

For year ended March 31, 2022

104,926

0.1

(3,570)

-

15,054

1.0

12,822

-

Basic earnings per

Diluted earnings

share

per share

Yen

Yen

For year ended March 31, 2023

95.42

-

For year ended March 31, 2022

48.04

-

(2) Financial Conditions on a Non-consolidated Basis

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Shareholders' equity

ratio

per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

303,905

211,065

69.5

790.72

As of March 31, 2022

275,623

187,045

67.9

700.73

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of March 31, 2023: 211,065 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 187,045 million yen

- 2 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Other special notes

The Company plans to hold a financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors via web conference on May 9, 2023. The Company also plans to promptly post to its website the materials that are used at the meeting.

- 3 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

Attachment Contents

1. Overview of Business Results and Others

- 5 -

(1)

Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review

- 5 -

(2)

Overview of Financial Conditions for the Fiscal Year Under Review

- 6 -

(3)

Overview of Cash Flow for the Fiscal Year Under Review

- 6 -

(4)

Future Forecast

- 6 -

(5)

Policy on Appropriation of Profit and Dividends for the Period Under Review and Subsequent Periods ....

- 7 -

2. Policy on Selection of Accounting Standards

- 8 -

3. Consolidated Financial Statements

- 9 -

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

- 9 -

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income

- 11 -

Consolidated Statements of Income for the FY2022

- 11 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the FY2022

- 12 -

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

- 13 -

(4)

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

- 15 -

(5)

Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements

- 17 -

Notes for Going Concern

- 17 -

Important Items Used as the Basis for Creation of Consolidated Financial Statements

- 17 -

Changes in Accounting Policies

- 17 -

Consolidated Statements of Income

- 18 -

Segment Information

- 20 -

Per-Share Information

- 21 -

Business Combinations

- 22 -

Important Post-Balance Sheet Events

- 24 -

[Reference]

- 25 -

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

- 25 -

- 4 -

Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)

1. Overview of Business Results and Others

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review

In accordance with the mid-term business plan, "Accelerate Growth 2023," the Group has been working to establish a business structure centered on solving common social issues towards growth, focusing on four key strategies: "Implement IA2IA and smart manufacturing and transform value provision," "Strengthen industry responsiveness and expand cross-industry business," "Ensure profitability and sound growth," and "Optimize internal operations and transform mindsets."

In terms of the Group's business performance during the fiscal year under review, net sales increased by 66.5 billion yen year on year mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. In line with this, operating profit rose 13.7 billion yen year on year. Ordinary profit increased by 12.8 billion yen year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 17.6 billion yen year on year.

Business results are as follows.

Unit: billion yen

FY2021

FY2022

Difference

Change

Net sales

389.901

456.479

66.578

17.1%

Operating profit

30.668

44.409

13.741

44.8%

Ordinary profit

35.739

48.608

12.869

36.0%

Profit attributable to owners of

21.267

38.920

17.653

83.0%

parent

(Reference) Average rate to 1

112.94

136.12

23.18

-

U.S. dollar (Yen)

Results by individual segment are outlined below.

The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" from the fiscal year under review following the transfer of the aviation equipment business.

Unit: billion yen

FY2021

FY2022

Difference

Change

Net sales

362.408

427.569

65.160

18.0%

Operating profit

29.753

41.081

11.327

38.1%

Net sales for the industrial automation and control business segment increased by 65.1 billion yen year on year, mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. In line with this, operating profit rose 11.3 billion yen year on year.

Unit: billion yen

FY2021

FY2022

Difference

Change

Net sales

21.218

25.065

3.846

18.1%

Operating profit

3.419

4.632

1.213

35.5%

In the measuring instruments business, net sales and operating profit increased by 3.8 billion yen year on year and 1.2 billion yen year on year, respectively.

Unit: billion yen

FY2021

FY2022

Difference

Change

Net sales

6.274

3.844

(2.429)

(38.7)%

Operating profit

(2.504)

(1.304)

1.199

-

With the transfer of the aviation equipment business, net sales for new businesses and others decreased by 2.4 billion yen year on year, and operating loss shrunk by 1.1 billion yen year on year.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Yokogawa Electric Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
