Yokogawa Electric : Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

Planned Date of the Regular General Meeting of Shareholders: June 27, 2023
Planned Dividend Payment Starting Date:
June 28, 2023
Planned Annual Report Filing Date:
June 27, 2023
Financial Results Supplemental Materials:
Yes
Financial Results Presentation Meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors)
(Any amount less than one million yen is disregarded.)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
(1) Results of Operations on a Consolidated Basis
(Percentages show the change from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
For year ended March 31, 2023
456,479
17.1
44,409
44.8
48,608
36.0
38,920
83.0
For year ended March 31, 2022
389,901
4.2
30,668
(2.9)
35,739
4.8
21,267
10.7
(Note) Comprehensive income
For year ended March 31, 2023
58,314 million yen
[56.4%]
For year ended March 31, 2022
37,290 million yen
[9.7%]
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
Return on
Ordinary
Operating
profit to total
profit to net
share
per share
equity
asset ratio
sales ratio
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
For year ended March 31, 2023
145.81
-
10.9
8.3
9.7
For year ended March 31, 2022
79.67
-
6.6
6.6
7.9
(Reference) Profit or loss from investments accounted for by the equity method:
For year ended March 31, 2023
3,374 million yen
For year ended March 31, 2022
3,128 million yen
(2) Financial Conditions on a Consolidated Basis
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' equity
ratio
per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
618,637
386,825
61.4
1,422.20
As of March 31, 2022
555,968
340,340
60.0
1,249.66
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of March 31, 2023: 379,625 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 333,571 million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flow Status
Net cash provided
Net cash used in
Net cash used in
Cash and cash
by operating
equivalents at end of
investing activities
financing activities
activities
period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
For year ended March 31, 2023
40,422
(32,939)
(10,932)
116,378
For year ended March 31, 2022
51,644
(28,327)
(16,165)
115,541
(Note) In the fiscal year under review, the Company finalized the provisional accounting treatment for the business combination of Insilico Biotechnology AG. Amounts for the previous fiscal year therefore reflect a revision to the initial allocation of the acquisition cost that was performed due to the finalization of the provisional accounting treatment.
Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)
2. Dividend Status
Dividends per share
Total
Payout
Net asset
dividend
September
December
End of
dividends
ratio
June 30
Total
rate
(annual)
(consol.)
30
31
period
(consol.)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
For year ended March 31, 2022
-
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
9,075
42.7
2.8
For year ended March 31, 2023
-
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
9,075
23.3
2.5
For year ending March 31, 2024
-
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
20.6
(forecast)
3. Consolidated Business Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024)
Full year
(Percentages show the change from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
Yen
470,000
3.0
48,000
8.1
49,000
0.8
44,000
13.1
164.84
(1)
Changes to important subsidiaries during the period:
No
(changes to specific subsidiaries resulting in the change in range of consolidation)
(2)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
a. Changes in accounting policies accompanying revision of accounting standards:
Yes
b. Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above:
No
c. Changes in accounting estimates:
No
d. Restatements:
No
(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
a. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
268,624,510 shares
As of March 31, 2022
268,624,510 shares
b. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
1,695,433 shares
As of March 31, 2022
1,694,095 shares
c. Average number of shares in the period
For year ended March 31, 2023
266,929,766 shares
For year ended March 31, 2022
266,931,237 shares
(Reference) Summary of Non-consolidated Business Results
1. Non-consolidated Business Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023)
(1) Results of Operations on a Non-consolidated Basis
(Percentages show the change from the previous year.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen %
Millions of yen %
For year ended March 31, 2023
124,495
18.7
(268)
-
23,023
52.9
25,471
98.6
For year ended March 31, 2022
104,926
0.1
(3,570)
-
15,054
1.0
12,822
-
Basic earnings per
Diluted earnings
share
per share
Yen
Yen
For year ended March 31, 2023
95.42
-
For year ended March 31, 2022
48.04
-
(2) Financial Conditions on a Non-consolidated Basis
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Shareholders' equity
ratio
per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
303,905
211,065
69.5
790.72
As of March 31, 2022
275,623
187,045
67.9
700.73
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of March 31, 2023: 211,065 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 187,045 million yen
Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Other special notes
The Company plans to hold a financial results presentation meeting for institutional investors via web conference on May 9, 2023. The Company also plans to promptly post to its website the materials that are used at the meeting.
Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)
Consolidated Financial Results for the FY2022
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (6841)
1. Overview of Business Results and Others
(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Under Review
In accordance with the mid-term business plan, "Accelerate Growth 2023," the Group has been working to establish a business structure centered on solving common social issues towards growth, focusing on four key strategies: "Implement IA2IA and smart manufacturing and transform value provision," "Strengthen industry responsiveness and expand cross-industry business," "Ensure profitability and sound growth," and "Optimize internal operations and transform mindsets."
In terms of the Group's business performance during the fiscal year under review, net sales increased by 66.5 billion yen year on year mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. In line with this, operating profit rose 13.7 billion yen year on year. Ordinary profit increased by 12.8 billion yen year on year and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 17.6 billion yen year on year.
Business results are as follows.
Unit: billion yen
FY2021
FY2022
Difference
Change
Net sales
389.901
456.479
66.578
17.1%
Operating profit
30.668
44.409
13.741
44.8%
Ordinary profit
35.739
48.608
12.869
36.0%
Profit attributable to owners of
21.267
38.920
17.653
83.0%
parent
(Reference) Average rate to 1
112.94
136.12
23.18
-
U.S. dollar (Yen)
Results by individual segment are outlined below.
The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" from the fiscal year under review following the transfer of the aviation equipment business.
Unit: billion yen
FY2021
FY2022
Difference
Change
Net sales
362.408
427.569
65.160
18.0%
Operating profit
29.753
41.081
11.327
38.1%
Net sales for the industrial automation and control business segment increased by 65.1 billion yen year on year, mainly due to foreign exchange fluctuations. In line with this, operating profit rose 11.3 billion yen year on year.
Unit: billion yen
FY2021
FY2022
Difference
Change
Net sales
21.218
25.065
3.846
18.1%
Operating profit
3.419
4.632
1.213
35.5%
In the measuring instruments business, net sales and operating profit increased by 3.8 billion yen year on year and 1.2 billion yen year on year, respectively.
Unit: billion yen
FY2021
FY2022
Difference
Change
Net sales
6.274
3.844
(2.429)
(38.7)%
Operating profit
(2.504)
(1.304)
1.199
-
With the transfer of the aviation equipment business, net sales for new businesses and others decreased by 2.4 billion yen year on year, and operating loss shrunk by 1.1 billion yen year on year.
