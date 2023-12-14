Tokyo, Japan - December 14, 2023

Yokogawa Electric Corporation has been selected for inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), one of the world's most renowned indices for ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment. This is the third time the company has been selected for this index since 2020, and the second consecutive year since 2022. Yokogawa Electric has also been selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index for the seventh year in a row.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global. These indices evaluate the financial, environmental, and social performance of approximately 3,500 major companies around the world based on the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The DJSI World Index includes the top 10% of companies by count per industry, and in 2023, 321 companies (including 38 Japanese companies) have been selected.

In addition, Yokogawa Electric is included in a constituent of all the ESG indices* adopted by Japanese Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) for the selection of Japanese equities (as of December 13, 2023).

Yokogawa has set the "Three goals" for sustainability to achieve its vision for society by 2050, and has identified the key sustainability issues and areas where it can contribute toward its achievement. It will continue to contribute to society through its business activities, with the aim of achieving a sustainable society in line with Yokogawa's Purpose - "Utilizing our ability to measure and connect, we fulfill our responsibilities for the future of our planet."

* FTSE Blossom Japan Index, FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, MSCI Japan Empowering Woman Index (WIN), Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index, S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index

