Securities code: 6841

Date of sending by postal mail: May 27, 2024

Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 22, 2024

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

2-9-32 Nakacho, Musashino-shi, Tokyo

Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (hereinafter the Company) hereby announces that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as per the schedule below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in advance by mail, via the Internet. Please review the attached Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders concerning the exercise of your shareholder voting rights and submit your vote using one of the methods outlined below no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, Japan time.

Hitoshi Nara

President and CEO

Time & Date: 10:00 a.m. (Japan time), Tuesday, June 18, 2024 Place: Conference Hall, Yokogawa Head Office, 2-9-32 Nakacho, Musashino-shi, Tokyo Meeting Agenda:

Items to be reported

Business report, consolidated financial statements, and a report on the audit of the consolidated accounts by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Non-consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Items to be resolved

Item 1: Disposition of Surplus

Item 2: Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

Item 3: Election of Eleven (11) Directors