Securities code: 6841

Date of sending by postal mail: May 27, 2024

Start date of measures for electronic provision: May 22, 2024

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

2-9-32 Nakacho, Musashino-shi, Tokyo

Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (hereinafter the Company) hereby announces that the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as per the schedule below.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights in advance by mail, via the Internet. Please review the attached Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders concerning the exercise of your shareholder voting rights and submit your vote using one of the methods outlined below no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, Japan time.

Hitoshi Nara

President and CEO

  1. Time & Date: 10:00 a.m. (Japan time), Tuesday, June 18, 2024
  2. Place: Conference Hall, Yokogawa Head Office, 2-9-32Nakacho, Musashino-shi,Tokyo
  3. Meeting Agenda:

Items to be reported

  1. Business report, consolidated financial statements, and a report on the audit of the consolidated accounts by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
  2. Non-consolidatedfinancial statements for fiscal year 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Items to be resolved

Item 1: Disposition of Surplus

Item 2: Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

Item 3: Election of Eleven (11) Directors

[Vote by mail]

Indicate "for" or "against" for each agenda item shown on the voting form sent along with this notice and return it promptly to ensure its arrival no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, Japan time.

[Vote via the Internet]

Access the shareholder voting site (https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/) designated by the Company and enter the voting code and password found on the voting form sent along with this notice.

By following the prompts on the screen, indicate "for" or "against" for each agenda item and submit this form no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, Japan time.

For more details, please refer to the Instructions for Internet Voting on page 62.

[Handling of multiple voting]

If you exercise your voting right both by mail and via the Internet, the voting via the Internet shall prevail regardless of the arrival date of the mailed vote. In the case of multiple voting via the Internet, the last voting shall prevail.

Notes:

  1. If attending the meeting in person, please present the enclosed voting form to the reception desk upon arrival. If you intend to exercise your voting rights by proxy, you must appoint as your proxy another shareholder who is entitled to exercise voting rights and will attend the General Meeting of Shareholders, pursuant to Article 19 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. However, a written document certifying the proxy's authority must be submitted to the Company.
  2. Revisions to or amendments, if necessary, of the Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders, Business Report, Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements will be posted on the Company website.
    (https://www.yokogawa.com/about/ir/reports/meeting/).

Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders

Item 1: Disposition of Surplus

The distribution of earnings to shareholders is a top management priority for the Company. By achieving growth in earnings, the Company aims to steadily and continuously increase our dividend payments.

Specifically, the Company strives to ensure a consolidated dividend payout ratio of more than 30% while giving overall consideration to ensuring investment capital for maximizing business results and mid- to long-term shareholder value and maintaining financial footing for supporting investment for growth. The Company also aims to maintain a stable dividend based on a DOE (dividend on equity) ratio, even when business results deteriorate due to temporary factors.

Based on the above policy, the Company proposes to pay the year-end dividend of 23 yen per share for the year as follows, taking into account strong business results of the fiscal year under review, as well as future business plans, financial conditions and other factors. With this, the annual dividend per share for the, including the interim dividend of 17 yen, will be 40 yen, an increase of 6 yen per share compared with the previous fiscal year.

Matters related to year-end dividends

  1. Type of dividend assets Cash
  2. Allocation of dividend assets and total amount of allocation

23 yen per common share of the Company Total amount of payout is 5,983,465,732 yen.

  1. Effective date of dividend payout June 19, 2024

Item 2: Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reasons for amendments

The Company intends to make a transition to a Company with Nominating Committee, etc., with objectives to clearly separate the functions and roles of supervision and business execution in management, strengthen the supervision function, and speed up business execution. Accompanying this transition, the Company will make some necessary changes including addition of new paragraphs related to the Nominating Committee, Audit Committee and Compensation Committee and Vice President & Executive Officers, as well as deletion of paragraphs related to Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the Audit & Supervisory Board. The establish of Article 27 EXEMPTION OF DIRECTORS FROM LIABILITY, Paragraph 1 and Article 32 EXEMPTION OF VICE PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE OFFICERS FROM LIABILITY has been consented to by all Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

In addition, other necessary changes such as changes in the number of Articles (due to each the above changes) will be made.

The amendment to the Articles of Incorporation will become effective at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. Details of the changes

The contents of the amendment are as follows.

(Underline indicates amended portions.)

Current

Proposed amendment

CHAPTER Ⅰ.

CHAPTER Ⅰ.

GENERAL PROVISIONS

GENERAL PROVISIONS

ARTICLES 1. through 3. (Omitted)

ARTICLES 1. through 3. (Unchanged)

ARTICLE 4. (ORGANIZATION)

ARTICLE 4. (ORGANIZATION)

The Company establishes the following

As a Company with Nominating Committee,

bodies, in addition to the General Meeting of

etc.,the Company establishes the following

Shareholders and the Directors:

bodies, in addition to the General Meeting of

Shareholders and the Directors:

(1) the Board of Directors;

(1) the Board of Directors;

(2)

the Audit & Supervisory Board Members;

(2) Nominating Committee, Audit Committee

and Compensation Committee;

(3)

the Audit & Supervisory Board; and

(3) Vice President & Executive Officers; and

(4) the Accounting Auditors.

(4) the Accounting Auditors.

ARTICLE 5. (Omitted)

ARTICLE 5. (Unchanged)

CHAPTER Ⅱ.

CHAPTER Ⅱ.

SHARES

SHARES

ARTICLES 6. through 10. (Omitted)

ARTICLES 6. through 10. (Unchanged)

ARTICLE 11. ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

ARTICLE 11. ADMINISTRATOR OF THE

REGISTER OF SHAREHOLDERS

REGISTER OF SHAREHOLDERS

1.

(Omitted)

1. (Unchanged)

2. The administrator of the Register of

2. The administrator of the Register of

Shareholders and the place of its business

Shareholders and the place of its business

Current

Proposed amendment

shall be selected by resolution of the

shall be selected by resolution of the

Board of Directors and the Companyshall

Board of Directors or a Vice President &

give public notice thereof.

Executive Officer delegated by resolution

of the Board of Directors and the

Companyshall give public notice thereof.

3. (Omitted)

3.

(Unchanged)

ARTICLES 12. through 13. (Omitted)

ARTICLES 12. through 13. (Unchanged)

CHAPTER Ⅲ.

CHAPTER Ⅲ.

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ARTICLE 14. (Omitted)

ARTICLE 14. (Unchanged)

ARTICLE 15. PERSON TO CONVENE A

ARTICLE 15. PERSON TO CONVENE A

MEETING AND CHAIRMAN

MEETING AND CHAIRMAN

1. The President shall convenethe General

1. The Director predetermined by resolution

Meeting of Shareholders and act as

of the Board of Directors shall convene

Chairman.

the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Should an accident befall said Director,

one of the other Directors shall act in his

or her place in accordance with a

resolution of the Board of Directors.

2. Should an accident befall the President,

2. The Director or Vice President &

one of the other Directors shall act in his

Executive Officer predetermined by a

or her place in accordance with a

resolution of the Board of Directors shall

resolution of the Board of Directors.

act as the Chairman of the General

Meeting of Shareholders. Should an

accident befall said Director or Vice

President & Executive Officer, one of the

other Directors or Vice President &

Executive Officers shall act as Chairman

in the order of priority predetermined by

the Board of Directors.

ARTICLES 16. through 19. (Omitted)

ARTICLES 16. through 19. (Unchanged)

CHAPTER Ⅳ.

CHAPTER Ⅳ.

DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

DIRECTORS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ARTICLES 20. through 22. (Omitted)

ARTICLES 20. through 22. (Unchanged)

ARTICLE 23. REPRESENTATIVE

ARTICLE 23. CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR AND DIRECTORS WITH

SPECIAL TITLES

1. The Board of Directors selects a

1. The Board of Directors selects a

Representative Director of the Company

Chairman and Directorby resolution.

by resolution.

2. Each Representative Director may

2.

(Deleted)

individually represent the Company.

3. The Board of Directors may, by

3.

(Deleted)

resolution, elect a President and other

Current

Proposed amendment

Directors with special titles.

ARTICLE 24. (Omitted)

ARTICLE 24. (Unchanged)

ARTICLE 25. NOTICE OF CONVOCATION

ARTICLE 25. NOTICE OF CONVOCATION

OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF

OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS

DIRECTORS

1. Notices to convene a meeting of the

1. Notices to convene a meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Company shall

Board of Directors of the Company shall

be sent to each Director and each Audit &

be sent to each Director at least three (3)

Supervisory Board memberat least three

days before the date of the meeting.

(3) days before the date of the meeting.

Provided, however, that in emergencies,

Provided, however, that in emergencies,

the notice period may be shortened.

the notice period may be shortened.

2. Upon the unanimous consent of all

2. Upon the unanimous consent of all

Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board

Directors, a meeting of the Board of

members, a meeting of the Board of

Directors may be held without

Directors may be held without

convocation procedures.

convocation procedures.

ARTICLE 26. (Omitted)

ARTICLE 26. (Unchanged)

ARTICLE 27. DIRECTORS AND LIMITED

ARTICLE 27. EXEMPTION OF DIRECTORS

LIABILITY AGREEMENT

FROM LIABILITY

(Newly established)

1. In accordance with the provisions of

Article 426 (1) of the Corporation Act, the

Company may, by resolutions of the

Board of Directors, exempt Directors

(including former Directors) from liability

for damages under the provision of Article

423 (1) of the same Act to the extent

provided by laws and regulations.

In accordance with the provisions of Article

2.In accordance with the provisions of

427 (1) of the Corporation Act, the Company

Article 427 (1) of the Corporation Act, the

may conclude with directors other than

Company may conclude with directors

executive directors, etc., an agreement

other than executive directors, etc., an

providing for the limitation of liability for

agreement providing for the limitation of

damages arising out of their neglect of duty.

liability for damages arising out of their

Provided, however, that on the basis of such

neglect of duty. Provided, however, that

agreements, compensation shall be paid in an

on the basis of such agreements,

amount predetermined by the Company not

compensation shall be paid in an amount

less than 10 million yen, except in the event

predetermined by the Company not less

that a higher amount of compensation shall be

than 10 million yen, except in the event

stipulated by laws or regulations.

that a higher amount of compensation

shall be stipulated by laws or regulations.

CHAPTER Ⅴ.

(Deleted)

AUDIT & SUPERVISORY BOARD

MEMBERS AND AUDIT &

SUPERVISORY BOARD

ARTICLE 28. NUMBER

(Deleted)

Current

Proposed amendment

The number of Audit & Supervisory Board

member of the Company shall be five (5) or

fewer.

ARTICLE 29. METHOD OF ELECTION

(Deleted)

  1. Audit & Supervisory Board members of the Company are to be elected at a General Meeting of Shareholders.
  2. Audit & Supervisory Board member of the Company are to be elected pursuant to a resolution adopted by a majority of the voting rights of the shareholders who attend a General Meeting of Shareholders at which shareholders having one-third (1/3) or more of the total voting rights of all shareholders entitled to exercise the voting rights must be in attendance.

ARTICLE 30. TERM OF OFFICE

(Deleted)

  1. The term of office of an Audit & Supervisory Board member expires upon the closing of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held with respect to the last business year that falls within four (4) years after the Audit & Supervisory Board member's assumption of office.
  2. The term of office of an Audit & Supervisory Board member elected to fill a vacancy resulting from the early retirement of an Audit & Supervisory Board member shall be until the remainder of the term of office of such retired Audit & Supervisory Board member expires.

ARTICLE 31. AUDIT & SUPERVISORY

(Deleted)

BOARD MEMBER IN FULL TIME

SERVICE

The Audit & Supervisory Board shall

determine by resolution one (1) or more Audit

& Supervisory Board member(s) to be in full

time service.

ARTICLE 32. NOTICE OF CONVOCATION(Deleted)

OF MEETINGS OF THE AUDIT &

SUPERVISORY BOARD OF AUDIT &

SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

1. Notices to convene a meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board of the Company shall be sent to each Audit & Supervisory Board member at least three (3) days before the

Current

Proposed amendment

date of the meeting. Provided, however,

that in emergencies, the notice period may

be shortened.

2. Upon the unanimous consent of all Audit

& Supervisory Board members, a meeting

of the Audit & Supervisory Board may be

held without convocation procedures.

ARTICLE 33. AUDIT & SUPERVISORY

(Deleted)

BOARD MEMBERS AND LIMITED

LIABILITY AGREEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Article

427 (1) of the Corporation Act, the Company

may conclude with Audit & Supervisory

Board Members an agreement providing for

the limitation of liability for damages arising

out of their neglect of duty. Provided,

however, that on the basis of such agreements,

compensation shall be paid in an amount

predetermined by the Company not less than

10 million yen, except in the event that a

higher amount of compensation shall be

stipulated by laws or regulations.

(Newly established)

CHAPTER Ⅴ.

NOMINATING COMMITTEE, AUDIT

COMMITTEE AND COMPENSATION

COMMITTEE

(Newly established)

ARTICLE 28. APPOINTMENT OF

COMMITTEE MEMBERS

All members of the Nominating Committee,

Audit Committee and Compensation

Committee shall be appointed from Directors

by resolutions of the Board of Directors.

(Newly established)

CHAPTER Ⅵ.

VICE PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE

OFFICERS

(Newly established)

ARTICLE 29. ELECTION OF VICE

PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Vice President & Executive Officers of the

Company shall be elected by resolutions of

the Board of Directors.

(Newly established)

ARTICLE 30. TERM OF OFFICE

The term of office of Vice President &

Executive Officers shall expire at the end of

the business year ending within one (1) year

following the Vice President & Executive

Current

Proposed amendment

Officer's election.

(Newly established)

ARTICLE 31. REPRESENTATIVE VICE

PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

AND VICE PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE

OFFICERS WITH SPECIAL TITLES

1. The Board of Directors shall appoint the

Representative Vice President &

Executive Officers by its resolution.

2. In addition to Representative Vice

President & Executive Officers provided

in the preceding paragraph, Vice President

& Executive Officers with special titles

may also be appointed by resolution of the

Board of Directors.

(Newly established)

ARTICLE 32. EXEMPTION OF VICE

PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

FROM LIABILITY

In accordance with the provisions of Article

426 (1) of the Corporation Act, the Company

may, by resolutions of the Board of Directors,

exempt Vice President & Executive Officers

(including former Vice President & Executive

Officers) from liability for damages under the

provisions of Article 423 (1) of the same Act

to the extent provided by laws and

regulations.

CHAPTER Ⅵ.

CHAPTER Ⅶ.

ACCOUNTING

ACCOUNTING

ARTICLES 34.through 36.(Omitted)

ARTICLES 33.through 35.(Unchanged)

Item 3: Election of Eleven (11) Directors

Subject to the approval of Item 2, "Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation," the Company will transition from a Company with an Audit & Supervisory Board to a Company with Nominating Committee, etc. at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Along with that, the terms of office for eight (8) Directors and five (5) Audit & Supervisory Board Members will expire.

After the transition to a Company with a Nominating Committee, etc. the Company intends to clearly separate the functions and roles of supervision and business execution in management, strengthen the supervision function, and speed up business execution, while further enhancing the supervisory function of the Board of Directors over business execution. In accordance with the amended Articles of Incorporation, subject to Item 2 being approved and taking effect, the Company proposes to elect a total of eleven (11) Directors including eight (8) Outside Directors.

The Company nominated candidates for Directors by the resolution of the Board of Directors following the recommendation and deliberation by the Company's Nomination Advisory Committee, over half of whose members are Outside Directors, based on "The policies and procedures for the nomination of Director and Vice President & Executive Officer candidates," stipulated by the Company.

Information on the eleven (11) Director candidates is provided below.

