Yokogawa Electric : Presentation Materials of Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (Slides)

Summary: Orders increased significantly. Sales also increased
Operating income increased due to an increase in sales and the impact of fluctuations in exchange rates and other factors Profit attributable to owners of parent increased
- Segments: Control:
Sales and operating income were up
excluding the impact of exchange rates, orders increased 13.4% and sales increased 7.5% year on year
Measuring instruments: Sales and operating income were up
New businesses and others: Sales declined, and the operating loss shrunk
Regions: Strong in the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, India, and North America. Solid in Japan and China
Subsegments: The energy & sustainability and materials businesses were both strong
Industries: The upstream and downstream sectors and the chemicals industry were all strong
◼ FY22 year-end dividend
: No change (¥17, as originally planned)
◼ FY23 earnings forecast
: Ayear-on-yearincrease in sales and operating income
FY23 annual dividend forecast :
Same as the previous year
Implement shareholder returns by acquisition of own shares(up to ¥20.0 billion)
From FY21, as a result of revising the Group's internal management classification, the life innovation business that was previously included in the test and measurement business segment has been reclassified into the industrial automation and control business segment. In addition, the name of the reportable segment previously known as the test and measurement business has been changed to the measuring instruments business. Moreover, segment information for FY20 has been presented based on the changed classification.
The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" since FY22 following the transfer of the aviation equipment business.
