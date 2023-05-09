Advanced search
    6841   JP3955000009

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6841)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-09 am EDT
2252.00 JPY   +1.08%
Yokogawa Electric : Presentation Materials of Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (Slides)
PU
Yokogawa Electric : Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022
PU
Yokogawa Electric : to Supply Control Systems for World-Scale Seawater Desalination Plant in Saudi Arabia
PU
Yokogawa Electric : Presentation Materials of Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (Slides)

05/09/2023 | 02:50am EDT
Securities Code: 6841

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

May 9, 2023

| May 9, 2023 | © Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Contents

1. FY22 Financial Results

P.3

Michiko Nakajima

Vice President

Accounting & Treasury Headquarters

2. Financial Appendix

P.18

Quarterly Financial Results

Non-operating / Extraordinary Income and Expenses

Order Backlog Trend by Segment

Control Segment Order Trend by Project Size

Trend of R&D Expenses, Depreciation, and CAPEX

Trend of Balance Sheet / Trend of Stock Price

3. Current Situation and Future Outlook/

Progress Toward Achievement of Accelerate Growth 2023 P.27

Hitoshi Nara

President & Chief Executive Officer

| May 9, 2023 |

2

© Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

(April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Michiko Nakajima

Vice President

Accounting & Treasury Headquarters

May 9, 2023

| May 9, 2023 | © Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Points

  • FY22 results: Sales and operating income were up
  • Summary: Orders increased significantly. Sales also increased

Operating income increased due to an increase in sales and the impact of fluctuations in exchange rates and other factors Profit attributable to owners of parent increased

- Segments: Control:

Sales and operating income were up

excluding the impact of exchange rates, orders increased 13.4% and sales increased 7.5% year on year

Measuring instruments: Sales and operating income were up

New businesses and others: Sales declined, and the operating loss shrunk

  • Regions: Strong in the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, India, and North America. Solid in Japan and China
  • Subsegments: The energy & sustainability and materials businesses were both strong
  • Industries: The upstream and downstream sectors and the chemicals industry were all strong

FY22 year-end dividend

: No change (¥17, as originally planned)

FY23 earnings forecast

: A year-on-yearincrease in sales and operating income

  • FY23 annual dividend forecast :
      • Same as the previous year
      • Implement shareholder returns by acquisition of own shares(up to ¥20.0 billion)
    • From FY21, as a result of revising the Group's internal management classification, the life innovation business that was previously included in the test and measurement business segment has been reclassified into the industrial automation and control business segment. In addition, the name of the reportable segment previously known as the test and measurement business has been changed to the measuring instruments business. Moreover, segment information for FY20 has been presented based on the changed classification.
    • The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" since FY22 following the transfer of the aviation equipment business.

| May 9, 2023 |

4

© Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Summary of FY22 Results (year on year comparison)

  • Orders increased significantly. (excluding the impact of exchange rates: +12.6% year on year
  • Sales also increased. (excluding the impact of exchange rates: +6.7%)
  • Operating income increased due to an increase in sales and the impact of fluctuations in exchange rates and other factors. (excluding the impact of exchange rates: -0.8%)

Orders

Sales

Operating income

ROS(%)

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Exchange

US$1=

rate

FY21 420.5 389.9 30.7 7.9 35.7 21.3 ¥112.94

FY22 518.4 456.5 44.4 9.7 48.6 38.9 ¥136.12

Difference

Growth rate

+97.9

+23.3%

+66.6

+17.1%

+13.7

+44.8%

+1.9pt

+12.9

+36.0%

+17.7

+82.9%

+23.18

Impact of exchange rate

+45.0 +40.3 +14.0 +15.1 +14.4

Billion ¥

<_reference3a_ comparison="" with="" forecast="">

FY22

Difference

2/7 forecast

Orders

516.0

+2.4

Sales

442.5

+14.0

Operating income

38.5

+5.9

ROS(%)

8.7

+1.0pt

Ordinary income

39.5

+9.1

Profit attributable to

26.0

+12.9

owners of parent

Exchange

US$1=

¥135.00

+1.12

rate

| May 9, 2023 |

5

© Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Disclaimer

Yokogawa Electric Corporation published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 06:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
