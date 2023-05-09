Yokogawa Electric : Presentation Materials of Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 (Slides)

Key Points

FY22 results: Sales and operating income were up

Summary: Orders increased significantly. Sales also increased

Operating income increased due to an increase in sales and the impact of fluctuations in exchange rates and other factors Profit attributable to owners of parent increased

- Segments: Control: Sales and operating income were up excluding the impact of exchange rates, orders increased 13.4% and sales increased 7.5% year on year

Measuring instruments: Sales and operating income were up

New businesses and others: Sales declined, and the operating loss shrunk

Regions: Strong in the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, India, and North America. Solid in Japan and China

Strong in the Middle East and Africa, Central and South America, India, and North America. Solid in Japan and China Subsegments: The energy & sustainability and materials businesses were both strong

The energy & sustainability and materials businesses were both strong Industries: The upstream and downstream sectors and the chemicals industry were all strong

◼ FY22 year-end dividend : No change (¥17, as originally planned) ◼ FY23 earnings forecast : A year-on-yearincrease in sales and operating income

FY23 annual dividend forecast :

Same as the previous year Implement shareholder returns by acquisition of own shares(up to ¥20.0 billion) From FY21, as a result of revising the Group's internal management classification, the life innovation business that was previously included in the test and measurement business segment has been reclassified into the industrial automation and control business segment. In addition, the name of the reportable segment previously known as the test and measurement business has been changed to the measuring instruments business. Moreover, segment information for FY20 has been presented based on the changed classification. The name of the reportable segment previously known as "aviation and other businesses" has been changed to "new businesses and others" since FY22 following the transfer of the aviation equipment business.

