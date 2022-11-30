Advanced search
    6841   JP3955000009

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

(6841)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-30 am EST
2566.00 JPY   +1.46%
04:28aYokogawa Electric : Sustainability Report
PU
04:28aYokogawa Electric : Release of 2022 Yokogawa Sustainability Report
PU
11/29Yokogawa Electric : to Provide Integrated Control System for Australian Green Hydrogen Project
PU
Yokogawa Electric : Sustainability Report

11/30/2022 | 04:28am EST
2022 Yokogawa Sustainability Report

(Set in 2017)

Utilizing our ability to measure and connect, we fulfill our

responsibilities for the future of our planet.

(Yokogawa's Purpose adopted in 2021)

Aspiring to address social issues, leveraging Yokogawa's ability to measure and connect,

we adopted Yokogawa's Purpose. No single organization or system alone can solve the serious issues the world faces, such as climate change, plastic and waste, and COVID-19.

We need to look for ways to address issues by assessing situations, sharing a range of information, and organically connecting organizations and systems.

It is also important to respect the human rights of all people and build a world without discrimination as our basic premise. Yokogawa will continue to seek reform together with stakeholders around the world, striving to make the world a better place for future generations.

Statement on Yokogawa's Aspiration for Sustainability

Yokogawa will work to achieve net-zero emissions, ensure the well-being of all, and make a transition to a circular economy by 2050, thus making the world a better place for future generations.

We will undergo the necessary transformation to achieve these goals by 1. becoming more adaptable and resilient, 2. evolving our businesses to engage in regenerative value creation, and 3. promoting co-innovation with our stakeholders.

The Yokogawa Philosophy

As a company, our goal is to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control,

and information.

Individually, we aim to combine good citizenship with the courage to innovate.

2022 Yokogawa Sustainability Report 01

Introduction

Our Goals

Contents

Our Stories

Social

Environment

Governance

Information

03 Introduction

  1. Yokogawa Business Overview
  2. Yokogawa Technologies
  3. Global Business Expansion
  4. Promoting Engagement

07 Our Goals

08

Message from the President

10

Sustainability Goals "Three goals" and

Six Contribution Areas

11

Setting Contribution Areas Based on

Materiality Analysis

12

Sustainability Indicators and Targets

13

Social Impact Indicators

14

Business Activity Indicators

15 Our Stories

16

1. Achieving Carbon Neutrality

20 2. Improving Eﬃciency in Society & Industry

22 3. Optimizing Plant Lifecycle & Protecting Environment

24 4. Improving Health & Safety

26

5. Creating a Resource-Recycling Ecosystem

28

6. Creating Workplaces Where People Can

Fulfill Their Potential

29 Climate Risks and Opportunities

Response to TCFD

34 Social

35

Human Resource Management

38

A Safe and Comfortable Work Environment

43

Respect for Human Rights

45

Community Engagement

46 Environment

47

Environmental Management

49

Environmental Practices

50

Environmental Initiatives at Business Facilities

54 Governance

  1. Sustainability Governance
  1. Risk Management
  1. Code of Conduct and Compliance
  1. Supply Chain Management
  1. Information Security
  1. Quality Assurance

70 Information

  1. Sustainability Data
  2. Third-partyVerification
  3. Company Profile

2022 Yokogawa Sustainability Report 02

Introduction

Our Goals

Our Stories

Social

Environment

Governance

Information

Yokogawa Business Overview

Yokogawa contributes to solving social issues, utilizing its ability to measure and connect.

We have divided the control business, our main business, into three industry segments: Energy & Sustainability, Materials, and Life. That allows us to provide products and solution services that can solve issues of customers in various industries and social issues.

Energy & Sustainability

The energy & sustainability business segment protects the environment by supporting the effective use

of energy and contributing to the realization of a sustainable society. Capitalizing on its expertise and strong customer relationships in the oil & gas, petrochemical, renewable energy, power, energy management, and energy storage fields, Yokogawa supports safe and optimal operations throughout the increasingly diversified energy supply chain, from production and supply through to use, disposal, and recycling.

  • Oil & gas
  • Petrochemical
  • Renewable energy
  • Power
  • Energy management
  • Energy storage

Materials

The materials business segment is helping to bring about a circular economy that offers comfort and convenience and is in harmony with the environment. For our customers in the specialty chemicals, biomass materials, pulp & paper, textiles, steel, non-ferrous metals, mining, mobility, and electrical/electronics fields, we provide solutions that improve productivity, reduce environmental impact, and save energy.

  • Specialty chemicals
  • Biomass materials
  • Pulp & paper
  • Textiles
  • Steel
  • Non-ferrousmetals
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • Electrical/electronics

Life

The life business segment provides solutions that support people's lives and protect health and safety. In addition to our activities in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare fields, we are engaged in businesses that ensure everyone has access to safe water and food. To improve productivity throughout the pharmaceutical and food value chains, we utilize the sensing and control technologies that Yokogawa has developed over the years to support innovations in product and production processes. In the water field, we aim to create new value by using the measurement technologies that have been acquired through our activities in such fields as genome analysis and scientific instrumentation.

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Healthcare
  • Food
  • Water

Measuring Instruments, New Businesses and Other

The measuring instruments business helps our customers achieve technological innovation. We provide total solutions, including software and services to customers in three industrial fields (decarbonization, telecommunication, and well-being), making full use of high- precision measuring technology. Our new businesses include bio-related businesses.

Measuring instruments

Energy

Info-comm

Healthcare

New businesses and other

Yokogawa Bio Frontier Inc.

and others

Amnimo Inc.

Search areas

Disaster prevention, space, the oceans

2022 Yokogawa Sustainability Report 03

Introduction

Our Goals

Our Stories

Social

Environment

Governance

Information

Yokogawa Technologies

Yokogawa contributes to society and environment by solving customers' issues based on proven technologies.

Our ability to measure and connect accelerates progress toward the realization of a sustainable society.

Yokogawa, a Global Technology Company

Sinceits foundation in 1915, Yokogawa has been contributing to achieving an enriched society as a global technology company that provides innovative products and solutions to industries based on its measurement, control, and information technologies. The control business, Yokogawa's main business, provides products and solutions across a wide variety of industries, including oil, gas, chemicals, electric power, steel, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and food. Thanks to the high reliability and quality, our products receive high evaluations globally, particularly in resource- rich and emerging countries.

Technological Development Toward an Era of Full-fledged DX

Ina highly unpredictable and uncertain global society, i.e., in the era of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), there is rapidly increasing demand for improving productivity, efficiency, and safety through digital transformation (DX), facilitating the generation, storage, and use of renewable energy, and optimizing manufacturing processes of pharmaceuticals. Amid these changes, more flexible functions and solutions are also demanded in the service businesses for the manufacturing industry. By accurately responding to such changes in society and customer needs while transforming itself on an ongoing basis, Yokogawa has continued to work with customers, provide solutions to their issues, and create value.

Traditionally, as information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) are treated as separate domains and thus information have not closely linked. In recent years, as

AI has reached a stage of practical use thanks to the advancement of deep learning and furthermore, IIoT and remote connection technologies have spread, the "IT/OT convergence" which integrates IT with OT has become increasingly important. Acceleration of IT/OT convergence ensures progress of full-fledged DX to a company and then the entire supply chains.

Challenges to become an Integrator Leading the System of Systems (SoS)*1 World Upto the present, Yokogawa has accumulated a wide range of technologies in system integration and engineering. In an accelerating smart society, by basing these technologies, and furthermore, by leveraging our strength of the knowledge and technological capability in IT/OT convergence, Yokogawa will provide value to customers through two approaches: IA2IA*2, which helps the manufacturing industry to transform from industrial automation to industrial autonomy, and Smart Manufacturing, which improves productivity in an innovative manner through DX. Furthermore, Yokogawa will contribute to a sustainable society by becoming an integrator that can lead the world in making society an SoS.

*1. System of Systems

Everything is inter-connected in complicated ways, and the components function as independently operated and managed systems that work together to achieve a purpose that cannot be achieved by any single system.

*2. IA2IA: Industrial Automation to Industrial Autonomy

Initiatives to make industrial automation evolve to industrial autonomy by incorporating trends of DX such as robotics and blockchain technology

application

Symbiotic

autonomy

System of

Autonomous

IA2IA

operations

Systems

autonomy

Autonomous

orchestration

Semi-

level of

autonomous

Smart Manufacturing

Automated

Plant

Enterprise

Increased

Semi-

Supply-chain

Society

automated

Expansion of connectivity and optimization scope

Technical expertise needed to compete with IT vendors

Creation of value through

Value provision to customers ten

System of Systems

years from now

IA2IA

Smart

Yokogawa's approach

Manufacturing

IT/OT convergence

Broader

Yokogawa's strength

Enhancement and sharing of

domain knowledge that is a

perspective and

core competence and a key

deeper understanding

diﬀerentiator

necessary to uncover

customer issues

2022 Yokogawa Sustainability Report 04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yokogawa Electric Corporation published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 09:23:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
