Yokogawa Electric : Sustainability Report

(Set in 2017)

Utilizing our ability to measure and connect, we fulfill our

responsibilities for the future of our planet.

(Yokogawa's Purpose adopted in 2021)

Aspiring to address social issues, leveraging Yokogawa's ability to measure and connect,

we adopted Yokogawa's Purpose. No single organization or system alone can solve the serious issues the world faces, such as climate change, plastic and waste, and COVID-19.

We need to look for ways to address issues by assessing situations, sharing a range of information, and organically connecting organizations and systems.

It is also important to respect the human rights of all people and build a world without discrimination as our basic premise. Yokogawa will continue to seek reform together with stakeholders around the world, striving to make the world a better place for future generations.