Yokogawa Electric : Sustainability Report

Utilizing our ability to measure and connect, we fulfill our
responsibilities for the future of our planet.
(Yokogawa's Purpose adopted in 2021)
Aspiring to address social issues, leveraging Yokogawa's ability to measure and connect,
we adopted Yokogawa's Purpose. No single organization or system alone can solve the serious issues the world faces, such as climate change, plastic and waste, and COVID-19.
We need to look for ways to address issues by assessing situations, sharing a range of information, and organically connecting organizations and systems.
It is also important to respect the human rights of all people and build a world without discrimination as our basic premise. Yokogawa will continue to seek reform together with stakeholders around the world, striving to make the world a better place for future generations.
Statement on Yokogawa's Aspiration for Sustainability
Yokogawa will work to achieve net-zero emissions, ensure the well-being of all, and make a transition to a circular economy by 2050, thus making the world a better place for future generations.
We will undergo the necessary transformation to achieve these goals by 1. becoming more adaptable and resilient, 2. evolving our businesses to engage in regenerative value creation, and 3. promoting co-innovation with our stakeholders.
The Yokogawa Philosophy
As a company, our goal is to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through broad-ranging activities in the areas of measurement, control,
and information.
Individually, we aim to combine good citizenship with the courage to innovate.
Yokogawa contributes to solving social issues, utilizing its ability to measure and connect.
We have divided the control business, our main business, into three industry segments: Energy & Sustainability, Materials, and Life. That allows us to provide products and solution services that can solve issues of customers in various industries and social issues.
Energy & Sustainability
The energy & sustainability business segment protects the environment by supporting the effective use
of energy and contributing to the realization of a sustainable society. Capitalizing on its expertise and strong customer relationships in the oil & gas, petrochemical, renewable energy, power, energy management, and energy storage fields, Yokogawa supports safe and optimal operations throughout the increasingly diversified energy supply chain, from production and supply through to use, disposal, and recycling.
Oil & gas
Petrochemical
Renewable energy
Power
Energy management
Energy storage
Materials
The materials business segment is helping to bring about a circular economy that offers comfort and convenience and is in harmony with the environment. For our customers in the specialty chemicals, biomass materials, pulp & paper, textiles, steel, non-ferrous metals, mining, mobility, and electrical/electronics fields, we provide solutions that improve productivity, reduce environmental impact, and save energy.
Specialty chemicals
Biomass materials
Pulp & paper
Textiles
Steel
Non-ferrousmetals
Mining
Mobility
Electrical/electronics
Life
The life business segment provides solutions that support people's lives and protect health and safety. In addition to our activities in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare fields, we are engaged in businesses that ensure everyone has access to safe water and food. To improve productivity throughout the pharmaceutical and food value chains, we utilize the sensing and control technologies that Yokogawa has developed over the years to support innovations in product and production processes. In the water field, we aim to create new value by using the measurement technologies that have been acquired through our activities in such fields as genome analysis and scientific instrumentation.
Pharmaceuticals
Healthcare
Food
Water
Measuring Instruments, New Businesses and Other
The measuring instruments business helps our customers achieve technological innovation. We provide total solutions, including software and services to customers in three industrial fields (decarbonization, telecommunication, and well-being), making full use of high- precision measuring technology. Our new businesses include bio-related businesses.
Measuring instruments
• Energy
• Info-comm
• Healthcare
New businesses and other
• Yokogawa Bio Frontier Inc.
and others
• Amnimo Inc.
Search areas
Disaster prevention, space, the oceans
Yokogawa Technologies
Yokogawa contributes to society and environment by solving customers' issues based on proven technologies.
Our ability to measure and connect accelerates progress toward the realization of a sustainable society.
Yokogawa, a Global Technology Company
Sinceits foundation in 1915, Yokogawa has been contributing to achieving an enriched society as a global technology company that provides innovative products and solutions to industries based on its measurement, control, and information technologies. The control business, Yokogawa's main business, provides products and solutions across a wide variety of industries, including oil, gas, chemicals, electric power, steel, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and food. Thanks to the high reliability and quality, our products receive high evaluations globally, particularly in resource- rich and emerging countries.
Technological Development Toward an Era of Full-fledged DX
Ina highly unpredictable and uncertain global society, i.e., in the era of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA), there is rapidly increasing demand for improving productivity, efficiency, and safety through digital transformation (DX), facilitating the generation, storage, and use of renewable energy, and optimizing manufacturing processes of pharmaceuticals. Amid these changes, more flexible functions and solutions are also demanded in the service businesses for the manufacturing industry. By accurately responding to such changes in society and customer needs while transforming itself on an ongoing basis, Yokogawa has continued to work with customers, provide solutions to their issues, and create value.
Traditionally, as information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) are treated as separate domains and thus information have not closely linked. In recent years, as
AI has reached a stage of practical use thanks to the advancement of deep learning and furthermore, IIoT and remote connection technologies have spread, the "IT/OT convergence" which integrates IT with OT has become increasingly important. Acceleration of IT/OT convergence ensures progress of full-fledged DX to a company and then the entire supply chains.
Challenges to become an Integrator Leading the System of Systems (SoS)*1 World Upto the present, Yokogawa has accumulated a wide range of technologies in system integration and engineering. In an accelerating smart society, by basing these technologies, and furthermore, by leveraging our strength of the knowledge and technological capability in IT/OT convergence, Yokogawa will provide value to customers through two approaches:IA2IA*2, which helps the manufacturing industry to transform from industrial automation to industrial autonomy, and Smart Manufacturing, which improves productivity in an innovative manner through DX. Furthermore, Yokogawa will contribute to a sustainable society by becoming an integrator that can lead the world in making society an SoS.
*1. System of Systems
Everything is inter-connected in complicated ways, and the components function as independently operated and managed systems that work together to achieve a purpose that cannot be achieved by any single system.
*2. IA2IA: Industrial Automation to Industrial Autonomy
Initiatives to make industrial automation evolve to industrial autonomy by incorporating trends of DX such as robotics and blockchain technology
application
Symbiotic
autonomy
System of
Autonomous
IA2IA
operations
Systems
autonomy
Autonomous
orchestration
Semi-
level of
autonomous
Smart Manufacturing
Automated
Plant
Enterprise
Increased
Semi-
Supply-chain
Society
automated
Expansion of connectivity and optimization scope
Technical expertise needed to compete with IT vendors
Creation of value through
Value provision to customers ten
System of Systems
years from now
IA2IA
Smart
Yokogawa's approach
Manufacturing
IT/OT convergence
Broader
Yokogawa's strength
Enhancement and sharing of
domain knowledge that is a
perspective and
core competence and a key
deeper understanding
diﬀerentiator
necessary to uncover
customer issues
