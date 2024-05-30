These documents have been translated from apart of Japanese originals for reference purposes only.
(Securities code: 6800) June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: May 30, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Takayuki Tokuma
Representative Director, President
and Executive Officer
Yokowo Co., Ltd.
JR Kanda Manseibashi Bldg. 14F,
1-25,Kandasuda-cho,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF THE 86TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders,
You are cordially invited to attend the 86th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Yokowo Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this year's General Meeting of Shareholders, measures for electronic provision have been taken and the matters to be provided electronically are posted on the websites on the Internet indicated below.
The Company's website: https://www.yokowo.co.jp/english/ir/stock/shareholder.html
In addition to the above, the information is also available on the website on the Internet indicated below.
Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Access the website above, enter the Company's name "Yokowo" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "6800" in the "Code" field and click "Search," select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," click the "click here for access" button below [Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting], and select the notice.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods. Please read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (described hereinafter) and exercise your voting rights by 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Japan standard time.
[If you wish to exercise your voting rights by postal mail (in writing)]
Please indicate your vote for or against each Proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and send it back so that it is received by the aforementioned exercise deadline.
[If you wish to exercise your voting rights via the Internet]
Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp), use the "log-in ID" and "temporary password" or "log-in QR code" presented on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and enter your vote for or against each Proposal by following the instructions displayed on the screen.
1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. JST
2. Venue:
STATION CONFERENCE Manseibashi 404, JR Kanda Manseibashi Bldg. 4F,
1-25,Kandasuda-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
1
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be Reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
86th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 86th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be Resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus
Proposal No. 2: Election of Seven Directors
Proposal No. 3: Election of One Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Notes:
- For those attending, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception upon arrival at the meeting.
- Any updates to the matters to be provided electronically will be posted on the websites indicated above.
- Among the matters to be provided electronically, the paper copy sent to shareholders who requested it by the record date does not include the matters listed below pursuant to the provisions of applicable laws and regulations and Article 16 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
- "System necessary to ensure that the execution of duties by the Directors complies with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, and other systems necessary to ensure properness of operations of the Company," "Basic policy concerning persons who control the decisions on the Company's financial and business policies" and "Other important matters concerning the current situation of the Corporate Group" of the Business Report
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
- Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity and Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements Therefore, the Business Report and financial statements contained in the paper copy are part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board and the Accounting Auditor in preparing their respective Audit Reports.
- The Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders are also sent to shareholders who did not request the paper copy.
2
Proposal No. 1: Distribution of Surplus
Matters concerning year-end dividends
Based on the recognition that providing superior returns to shareholders is one of the highest management priorities, it is the Company's basic policy to continue to pay stable dividends to shareholders, determining the specific amount of dividend for each fiscal year by taking into consideration the maintenance of internal reserves to be used for capital investment in production facilities in growing businesses, investment for technological development in new businesses, and investment for market development.
With respect to the operating results for the current fiscal year (fiscal year ended March 31, 2024), while the VCCS segment (former vehicle communication equipment segment) recorded higher sales and a significant increase in profit, the CTC segment (former circuit testing connector segment) recorded an operating loss as sales halved, reflecting a significant decrease in orders received, and the FC ・MD segment (former personal communication equipment segment) also recorded decreases in sales and profit. As a result, consolidated net sales decreased slightly year on year and profit decreased significantly in all profit categories. However, these financial results exceeded the forecast announced in February 2024. In the next fiscal year (fiscal year ending March 31, 2025), the global economy is expected to become increasingly uncertain due to the intensification of political conflicts, tensions, and disputes in various regions around the world, and the core theme of our main market is expected to change. In these circumstances, the Group has been securing a foothold for renewed growth of both the CTC and FC (fine connector) businesses. Under the "new medium-term management plan 2024-2028" announced in May 2024, we will implement management conscious of cost of capital and strive to increase sales and profit and strengthen our abilities to generate cash flow through investment management with a strong awareness of "selection and concentration."
In view of the aforementioned circumstances, the Company hereby proposes its year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 as follows, comprehensively taking into account business forecasts and capital needs for the next fiscal year and beyond as well as securing financial stability.
- Type of dividend property: Cash
- Matters concerning allotment of dividend property to shareholders and total amount 22 yen per share of common stock, for a total of 512,839,140 yen
Because an interim dividend of 22 yen per share was paid out, the annual dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 will be 44 yen per share (consolidated dividend payout ratio of 67.8%).
- Effective date of distribution of surplus June 28, 2024 (Friday)
3
Proposal No. 2: Election of Seven Directors
The terms of office of all seven Directors will expire at the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, shareholders are requested to elect seven Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows.
It should be noted that no material conflict of interest exists between any of the seven candidates for Director and the Company.
Attendance at
No.
Name
Current Positions and Responsibilities
Board of
in the Company
Directors
Meetings
1
Takayuki Tokuma
Representative Director, President and
19/19 times
Reappointment
Male
Executive Officer
(100%)
Director, Senior Managing Executive
2
Officer, General Manager, Incubation
19/19 times
Kenji Yokoo
Reappointment
Male
Center; in charge of Social
(100%)
Contribution; Representative Director
of Yokowo Scholarship Foundation
Director, Managing Executive Officer,
3
Naohito Odani
Chief Officer of Core Technology
19/19 times
Reappointment
Male
Development H.Q., in charge of CTC
(100%)
Engineering Management Division
Managing Executive Officer, in charge
4
Katsuhei
of VCCS Business Division and
-
Yanagisawa
New appointment
Male
General Manager, VCCS overseas
(-)
factories
5 Makoto Tobari
Reappointment
Outside
Male
Outside Director
19/19 times
(100%)
6 Byeongwoo Kang
Reappointment
Outside
Male
Outside Director
15/15 times
(100%)
7
Emi Yoneda
New appointment
Outside
Female
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board
19/19 times
Member
(100%)
4
◆Expertise and experiences of new Board of Directors structure (skill matrix)
Up to four areas of expertise and experience of the Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members, which are especially expected of them in performing their duties, are indicated. The table below is not an exhaustive list of expertise and experiences of each person.
Expertise and experiences
Name
Positions
Corporate
ESG and
Legal and
Finance
HR and
Technologi
Internati
manageme
sustainabil
risk
and M&A
labor
cal
onality
nt
ity
manageme
affairs
strategy
nt
Takayuki
Representative Director,
President and Executive
〇
〇
〇
〇
Tokuma
Officer
Director, Senior
Kenji Yokoo
Managing Executive
〇
〇
〇
〇
Officer
Naohito Odani
Director, Managing
〇
〇
〇
〇
Executive Officer
Katsuhei
Director, Managing
〇
〇
〇
〇
Yanagisawa
Executive Office
Makoto Tobari
Outside Director
〇
〇
〇
〇
Byeongwoo
Outside Director
〇
〇
〇
〇
Kang
Emi Yoneda
Outside Director
〇
〇
〇
〇
Kenji Kamachi
Audit & Supervisory
〇
〇
〇
〇
Board Member
Outside Audit &
Toshiaki Tochigi
Supervisory Board
〇
〇
〇
〇
Member
Outside Audit &
Hisao Tsunoda
Supervisory Board
〇
〇
〇
〇
Member
Sayaka
Outside Audit &
Supervisory Board
〇
〇
〇
Yamaguchi
Member
◆Directors and officers liability insurance contract for candidates for Director
The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract with an insurance company for the purposes of securing talented human resources and supporting their aggressive and resolute management decision-making toward growth of the Company. The contract was most recently renewed in February 2024. The summary of the contents of the insurance contract is as described in "IV. Matters concerning the Company's Officers" 3. in the Business Report (Japanese version only). Among the candidates, those who are incumbent Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members are already covered by the insurance, and if their reappointment is approved, they will continue to be insured. If appointment of the new candidates is approved, they will be covered by the insurance starting from the day on which the approval is given.
5
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities
(Date of birth)
Takayuki Tokuma
August 1988
Joined the Company
June 1995
Director
(June 13, 1954)
September 1995 Director, General Manager, Car Antenna Business Division
Reappointed
April 1997
Director, in charge of Business Planning Department
June 2004
Managing Director
Number of the
December 2004 Managing Director and Antenna System Company President
June 2006
Director, Managing Executive Officer, and Antenna System Company
Company's shares held:
292,115 shares
President
April 2007
Representative Director, President and Executive Officer (to present)
Years of service as Director: 28 years (at the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
Attendance rate of the Board of Directors Meetings: 19/19 times (100%)
1
Significant concurrent positions: None
As the head and executive officer in charge of the divisions, Mr. Takayuki Tokuma has led the business
expansion/evolution of the Company's primary businesses, including the development/sales promotion of micro
antennas in the vehicle communication equipment (VCCS) business, as well as advancing into the BGA socket area of
the circuit testing connector (CTC) business, overseas sales promotion of the PCC business (current FC business) and
start-up of the medical device (MD) business, and thus has a thorough understanding of all businesses. He has served as
President and Executive Officer since April 2007, bearing the slogans of "multilayered business" and "permanent
evolution," and successfully and steadily achieved improvement in the growth potential, profitability, and stability of the
Group.
The Board of Directors of the Company would like Mr. Tokuma to continuously take responsibility for the business
execution of the Company in the next period, and thus proposes that he be elected as Director.
6
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities
(Date of birth)
April 1985
Joined the Company
June 2007
Executive Officer and Chief Officer, Administration Management
November 2016
H.Q.
Vice Chairman of The Tomioka Chamber of Commerce and Industry,
Gunma Prefecture (to present)
Kenji Yokoo
April 2017
Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer, Administration
Management H.Q.
(August 22, 1960)
June 2017
Director, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer,
Reappointed
February 2020
Administration Management H.Q.
Number of the
Director, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager, VCCS
Business Division
Company's shares held:
April 2022
Director, Managing Executive Officer in charge of VCCS Business
93,261 shares
Division
April 2023
Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Incubation
Center; in charge of Social Contribution; in charge of Yokowo
Scholarship Foundation Establishment Project
April 2024
Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, Incubation
Center; in charge of Social Contribution; Representative Director of
2
Yokowo Scholarship Foundation (to present)
Years of service as Director: 7 years (at the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
Attendance rate of the Board of Directors Meetings: 19/19 times (100%)
Significant concurrent position:
Vice Chairman of The Tomioka Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gunma Prefecture
Mr. Kenji Yokoo held important posts successively in the vehicle communication equipment (VCCS) business-the
Company's mainstay business-and made a significant contribution towards the Company's business expansion by
taking the initiative in opening new accounts with customers who are now major clients. Since his appointment to
Executive Officer and Chief Officer of the Administration Management H.Q., he has been playing a leading role in
enhancing the Company's global framework by promoting measures for company-wide profit structure reform as well as
personnel innovation measures after the Lehman's collapse. From February 2020, he was in charge of the VCCS
business, of which he has thorough understanding, and worked to rebuild the profit structure of the business
fundamentally, while placing the greatest importance on the execution of supply responsibility, amidst the difficult
circumstances due to an impact of the spread of COVID-19. Since April 2023, he has been in charge of the Incubation
Center and engaged in full-scale commercialization of new businesses that will underpin the future of the Company.
The Board of Directors of the Company would like Mr. Yokoo to continuously take responsibility for the current
duties, and thus proposes that he be elected as Director.
7
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities
(Date of birth)
May 2013
Joined the Company
April 2015
General Manager, CTC Engineering Department
April 2017
Deputy Chief Officer, Technical H.Q. and General Manager, CTC
Naohito Odani
Engineering Department
April 2018
Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Officer, Technical H.Q. and
(March 16, 1968)
General Manager, CTC Engineering Department
Reappointed
April 2020
Executive Officer and General Manager, Technical H.Q., in charge of
Number of the
CTC Engineering Department
April 2022
Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer, Technical H.Q., in
Company's shares held:
charge of CTC Engineering Department
10,233 shares
June 2022
Director, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer, Technical
H.Q., in charge of CTC Engineering Department
April 2024
Director, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Officer, Core
Technology Development H.Q., in charge of CTC Engineering
3
Management Division (to present)
Years of service as Director: 2 years (at the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
Attendance rate of the Board of Directors Meetings: 19/19 times (100%)
Significant concurrent positions: None
Mr. Naohito Odani has built a global framework for field application engineers (FAEs) who take charge of supporting
customers of the Company's circuit testing connector (CTC) business and raised trust of the customers significantly. In
addition, he has promoted efforts to raise the level of technological capabilities of the CTC Engineering Department as a
whole, improve its productivity in the design and development areas, and reinforce the strengths of the Intellectual
Property Department, leading the dramatic improvement of the technological competitiveness of the Company's CTC
Business Division, and has thereby contributed significantly to the rapid growth of said business. Since June 2022, he
has been in charge of further strengthening its technological capabilities from a higher point of view, leading discussions
of the Board concerning technological strategies of the Group.
The Board of Directors of the Company would like Mr. Odani to continuously take responsibility for the current
duties, and thus proposes that he be elected as Director.
8
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities
(Date of birth)
Katsuhei
April 1988
Joined the Company
April 2006
General Manager, Accounting Department
Yanagisawa
June 2012
Executive Officer, General Manager, Accounting Department
(February 1, 1963)
April 2015
Executive Officer, General Manager, VCCS Business Division
Newly appointed
April 2017
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, VCCS Business
Division
Number of the
February 2020 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager, VCCS overseas
factories; Managing Director, DONGGUAN YOKOWO Group
Company's shares held:
April 2023
Managing Executive Officer, in charge of VCCS Business Division
43,623 shares
and General Manager, VCCS overseas factories; Managing Director,
DONGGUAN YOKOWO Group (to present)
Attendance rate of the Board of Directors Meetings: −
4
Significant concurrent positions: None
Mr. Katsuhei Yanagisawa worked for 15 years at the Group's Asian sites: Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China, where he
was involved in the operation of the PCA and FC businesses. From April 2006, as General Manager of the Accounting
Department, he introduced a new accounting system and exercised leadership in significant strengthening of the Group's
accounting system and realized greater accuracy of statutory financial closing and early disclosure of financial results.
From April 2015, as General Manager of VCCS Division, he led initiatives to reform the Company's culture and
organizational climate, which were the root cause of a quality defect problem. Since February 2020, as Managing
Executive Officer in charge of overseeing the VCCS Business Division's overseas factories, he has worked to ensure
stable supply during the COVID-19 pandemic and promoted structural reform of the Company's sites in China. He has
made a significant contribution to the recovery of profitability in the VCCS business.
The Board of Directors of the Company would like Mr. Yanagisawa to take responsibility for managing the operation
of the Group's mainstay business from a higher perspective, and thus proposes that he be elected as Director.
9
No.
Name
Past experience, positions and responsibilities
(Date of birth)
September 1979 Joined Japan Management Association
Makoto Tobari
April 1989
Senior Consultant, JMA Consultants, Inc. (to present)
June 2003
Director
(February 25, 1949)
April 2004
Director, Chief Officer, Administration Management H.Q.
Reappointed
April 2006
Director, General Manager, Core System Development
Candidate for Outside
Director
April 2007
Director, General Manager, Corporate Department
Number of the
June 2007
Executive Director, All Japan Federation of Management Organizations
April 2009
Chief Advisor, JMA Consultants, Inc. (to present)
Company's shares held:
June 2011
Audit & Supervisory Board Member, JMA Holdings Inc. (resigned from
0 shares
office in June 2018)
June 2022
Outside Director of the Company (to present)
Years of service as Director: 2 years (at the conclusion of this year's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders)
Attendance rate of the Board of Directors Meetings: 19/19 times (100%)
Significant concurrent positions:
5
Advisor and Senior Consultant, JMA Consultants, Inc.
1. Reasons for nomination as candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected roles
Mr. Makoto Tobari has engaged in guidance and advisory services mainly on technological strategy, new business,
and management strategy fields for many years as a senior consultant at a leading management consultancy firm. He
also has experience in corporate management as a director of said firm.
The Company would like him to monitor and supervise management of the Company by leveraging his abundant
practical experience and extensive knowledge concerning technological strategies and global trends in technology and to
provide advice and recommendations for improvement, and thus proposes that he be elected as Outside Director.
- Independence of candidate for Outside Director
- The Group and JMA Consultants, Inc. for which Mr. Tobari served as a director in the past has had no transaction history in the last three consolidated fiscal years, and it has passed 15 years since he retired from office as director of said company in March 2009.
- Based on the above, the Company has determined Mr. Tobari to be highly independent from the Company and persons who execute the business of the Company. In the event that the election of Mr. Tobari is approved as proposed, the Company will continue to designate him as an independent officer as prescribed in the Securities Listing Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
- Overview of limited liability agreement entered into with the Company
The Company, pursuant to Article 30 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation, has entered into a limited liability agreement, as prescribed in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, with Mr. Makoto Tobari. The limit of liability for damages based on this agreement is the amount prescribed by laws and regulations.
10
