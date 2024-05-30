These documents have been translated from apart of Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

(Securities code: 6800) June 6, 2024 (Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: May 30, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Takayuki Tokuma

Representative Director, President

and Executive Officer

Yokowo Co., Ltd.

JR Kanda Manseibashi Bldg. 14F,

1-25,Kandasuda-cho,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

NOTICE OF THE 86TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

You are cordially invited to attend the 86th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Yokowo Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). The meeting will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this year's General Meeting of Shareholders, measures for electronic provision have been taken and the matters to be provided electronically are posted on the websites on the Internet indicated below.

The Company's website: https://www.yokowo.co.jp/english/ir/stock/shareholder.html

In addition to the above, the information is also available on the website on the Internet indicated below.

Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Access the website above, enter the Company's name "Yokowo" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "6800" in the "Code" field and click "Search," select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information," click the "click here for access" button below [Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting], and select the notice.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by either of the following methods. Please read the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders (described hereinafter) and exercise your voting rights by 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 Japan standard time.

[If you wish to exercise your voting rights by postal mail (in writing)]

Please indicate your vote for or against each Proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and send it back so that it is received by the aforementioned exercise deadline.

[If you wish to exercise your voting rights via the Internet]

Please access the voting website (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp), use the "log-in ID" and "temporary password" or "log-in QR code" presented on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and enter your vote for or against each Proposal by following the instructions displayed on the screen.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. JST