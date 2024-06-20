(Alliance News) - Yolo Group Spa announced Thursday that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Spanish insurance company Kalibo Correduria de Segurosin in two tranches: the first, for 51 percent, is for a maximum amount of EUR3.7 million, subject to reduction based on Kalibo's distributable cash as of Dec. 31, 2023. The amount will be paid in cash at closing through the resources generated by the capital increase, which closed in May with the subscription of 3.9 million newly issued ordinary shares worth EUR7.0 million.

The acquisition of the second tranche - equal to the remaining 49 percent of the share capital - is planned, alternatively, after the approval of Kalibo's 2027 or 2028 financial statements, depending on the company's performance. The relevant price will be calculated based on revenues and Ebitda for the period.

The transaction follows the non-binding offer submitted last November.

In fiscal year 2023, Kalibo exceeded EUR3 million in revenues with an Ebitda of about 15 percent and a positive Net Financial Position, results that strengthened its market positioning and financial solidity.

Kalibo offers insurance products to individuals, professionals and businesses. "The company has established itself thanks to a B2B2C model that combines digital distribution and territorial presence, features that make it synergistic with Yolo's business model," the company specified in a note.

Kalibo has management and headquarters in Zaragoza and a subsidiary in Seville covering southern Spain. The company is among the founders of Adecose, Spain's main association of insurance brokers.

The transaction will allow Yolo to accelerate the implementation of its 2024-2026 plan, which, among its growth directions, indicates the development of international presence through new partnerships and acquisitions and the consolidation of the phygital distribution model, integration of digital and physical distribution.

In addition, with this acquisition, Yolo strengthens its position in Spain, where it has been operating since 2019.

Gianluca De Cobelli, co-founder and CEO of Yolo Group, said, "The Spanish insurance market is showing great vitality. Kalibo, which has been able to build a solid positioning over the years, has a business model that integrates perfectly with that of Yolo. Therefore, there are conditions to develop important synergies and boost the growth of both companies."

Yolo Group closed Thursday up 1.3 percent to EUR1.48 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

