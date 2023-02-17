Yolo closes acquisition of majority stake in AllianceInsay Broker

(Alliance News) - Yolo Group Spa announced Friday that it has finalized the acquisition of 51 percent of the share capital of AllianceInsay Broker Spa, a company active in the indirect distribution to car dealers of insurance products and services for the non-life segment of the automotive industry.

The transaction was concluded following the successful completion of the golden power procedure at the Prime Minister's Office and the fulfillment of all remaining conditions precedent. The initial consideration for the acquisition, amounting to approximately EUR1.1 million, was confirmed as were the payment terms.

With this extraordinary transaction, Yolo strengthens its offering in a market, the automotive market, in which investment in technological innovation toward smart mobility is the main driver for growth in the coming years. In particular, the spread of interconnected and electric cars is opening up numerous business opportunities for the insurance industry called upon to design new personalized products and services, of temporary duration and directly linked to the actual use of the vehicle.

In addition to the commercial synergies resulting from the acquisition, there are also technological synergies that enable the company and broker to pool their respective operating models with a high degree of digitization, and distribution synergies with the acceleration of development plans for "Yolo Insurance Network," the platform dedicated to agents and brokers launched last April.

Yolo's proposition will be able to reach a new target audience composed of car dealers, whose future is increasingly linked to the network of services associated with car buying and selling according to a hybrid distribution model at the center of Yolo's strategic development plan.

Gianluca De Cobelli, co-founder and CEO of Yolo, commented, "With this operation, thanks to AllianceInSay's technological expertise and distribution organization, Yolo can accelerate its growth in phygital. Meanwhile, we continue to work, in Italy and abroad, on the other directions of the development plan: increasing the offer of digital insurance products; expanding and diversifying partnerships with banks, companies and other players for the distribution of insurance products."

"In 2023, we have already defined two important new agreements, with Banco Desio and with Santa Lucìa, a leading Spanish insurance group. We aim for progressive and sustainable growth, both organically and, where opportunities arise, by external lines."

Yolo's stock is unchanged at EUR4.00 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.