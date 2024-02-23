(Alliance News) - Yolo Group Spa announced Friday that it has submitted an application to move from Euronext Growth Milan - a professional segment, to the Euronext Growth Milan market open to retail investors.

Subject to confirmation by Borsa Italiana, admission to trading of the company's ordinary shares and convertible bond to 2025 on Euronext Growth Milan is scheduled for Feb. 27, while the start date for trading is scheduled for Feb. 29.

From the first day of trading, MIT SIM Spa will act as the company's specialist dealer.

On Friday, Yolo closed flat at EUR2.78 per share.

