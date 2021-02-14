Log in
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

(Z59)
Yoma Strategic : Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder - Parametric Portfolio Associates

02/14/2021 | 11:39pm EST
DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S)::CHANGE IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES

Issuer & Securit ies

Issuer/ Manager

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

Date &Time of Broadcast 15-Feb-2021 12:30:53

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder - Parametric Portfolio Associates

Announcement Reference

SG210215OTHRYG2Y

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Melvyn Pun

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached document.

Addit ional Det ails

Person(s) giving notice

Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 10/02/2021

At t achment s

PPA_Form3_9Feb ruary2021.p df

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_PPA_Form3_9Feb ruary2021.p df

Total size =149K MB

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
