Yoma Strategic : Full Yearly Results

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd (Company Registration No.: 196200185E)

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 196200185E)

(The "Company")

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND EIGHTEEN MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Change of Financial Year End

On 14 February 2020, the Company announced a change of financial year end from 31 March to 30 September. The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") presented in this announcement cover a 6-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020 ("6M-Sept2020") and an 18-month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2020 ("18M-Sept2020") for compliance and statutory purposes.

For the purposes of providing a more meaningful comparison and better understanding of the financial results of the Group, the Company also included the unaudited financial statements for a 12-month period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020 ("12M-Sept2020") and a 12-month period from 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019 ("12M- Sept2019") as comparative figures.