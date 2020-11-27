Yoma Strategic : Full Yearly Results

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND EIGHTEEN MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
Change of Financial Year End
On 14 February 2020, the Company announced a change of financial year end from 31 March to 30 September. The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") presented in this announcement cover a 6-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020 ("6M-Sept2020") and an 18-month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2020 ("18M-Sept2020") for compliance and statutory purposes.
For the purposes of providing a more meaningful comparison and better understanding of the financial results of the Group, the Company also included the unaudited financial statements for a 12-month period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020 ("12M-Sept2020") and a 12-month period from 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019 ("12M- Sept2019") as comparative figures.
1(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year:
The Group
US$'000
%
US$'000
%
6-month period ended
Increase/
12-month period ended
Increase/
30.09.2020
30.09.2019
(Decrease)
30.09.2020
30.09.2019
(Decrease)
Expenses/(Income)
Amortisation of intangible assets
500
502
(0.4)
998
1,008
(1.0)
Depreciation of property, plant and
equipment
8,313
7,666
8.4
16,948
12,617
34.3
Write-off of property, plant and
equipment
381
17
NM
928
172
439.5
Employee share option expenses
48
73
(34.2)
108
168
(35.7)
Employee share award expenses
110
418
(73.7)
537
1,219
(55.9)
Fair value gain on financial assets at fair
value through profit or loss
(830)
(3,856)
(78.5)
(1,378)
(9,407)
(85.4)
Fair value (gain)/loss on financial
liabilities at fair value through profit
or loss
(107)
-
NM
(107)
1,616
NM
Gain on disposal of property, plant and
equipment
(140)
(183)
(23.5)
(226)
(307)
(26.4)
Gain on disposal of financial asset at fair
value through profit or loss
(3,638)
-
NM
(3,638)
-
NM
Net fair value losses/(gains) on
investment properties
12,109
-
NM
12,109
(26,318)
NM
Fair value losses on assets of disposal
group classified as held-for-sale
669
31,574
(97.9)
669
31,574
(97.9)
Impairment loss of prepayment - crop
and supply agreement
4,310
-
NM
4,310
-
NM
Impairment loss of agriculture
operating rights
1,316
-
NM
1,316
-
NM
Gain on divestment of investment of
associate company
-
(306)
NM
(53)
(306)
(82.7)
Gain on measurement of previously
held interest in joint venture as a
result of change in control
(241)
-
NM
(241)
-
NM
Interest expense on borrowings
8,635
11,971
(27.9)
19,890
22,046
(9.8)
Interest expense on leases liabilities
and deferred trade payables
1,943
2,130
(8.8)
4,164
2,514
65.6
Interest income
(1,452)
(155)
NM
(1,671)
(547)
NM
Currency translation losses/(gains) on
borrowings, net
1,170
3,040
(61.5)
(4,969)
2,837
NM
Currency translation losses/(gains), net
154
(3,320)
NM
46
(5,559)
NM
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 20:12:07 UTC