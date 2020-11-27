Yoma Strategic : Full Yearly Results

Log in
Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd (Company Registration No.: 196200185E)

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration No.: 196200185E)

(The "Company")

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND EIGHTEEN MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Change of Financial Year End

On 14 February 2020, the Company announced a change of financial year end from 31 March to 30 September. The unaudited financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") presented in this announcement cover a 6-month period from 1 April 2020 to 30 September 2020 ("6M-Sept2020") and an 18-month period from 1 April 2019 to 30 September 2020 ("18M-Sept2020") for compliance and statutory purposes.

For the purposes of providing a more meaningful comparison and better understanding of the financial results of the Group, the Company also included the unaudited financial statements for a 12-month period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020 ("12M-Sept2020") and a 12-month period from 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019 ("12M- Sept2019") as comparative figures.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd (Company Registration No.: 196200185E)

________________________________________________________________________________________________

1(a)(i) An income statement (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

The Group

US$'000

%

US$'000

%

6-month period ended

Increase/

12-month period ended

Increase/

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

(Decrease)

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

(Decrease)

Revenue

51,180

40,834

25.3

103,358

91,015

13.6

Cost of sales

(34,626)

(25,609)

35.2

(70,300)

(45,726)

53.7

Gross profit

16,554

15,225

8.7

33,058

45,289

(27.0)

Gross profit margin

32.3%

37.3%

32.0%

49.8%

Other losses or gains

(16,463)

(23,579)

(30.2)

(11,619)

8,959

NM

Expenses

- Administrative

(24,420)

(27,940)

(12.6)

(55,124)

(50,256)

9.7

- Finance

(12,929)

(18,513)

(30.2)

(21,599)

(29,604)

(27.0)

Share of (losses)/profits of joint ventures

(1,239)

167

NM

(1,806)

(901)

100.4

Share of losses of associated companies

(6,705)

(1,850)

NM

(5,476)

(8,198)

(33.2)

Loss before income tax

(45,202)

(56,490)

(20.0)

(62,566)

(34,711)

80.2

Income tax expense

(2,751)

(1,214)

126.6

(3,172)

(2,443)

29.8

Net loss

(47,953)

(57,704)

(16.9)

(65,738)

(37,154)

76.9

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

- Currency translation gains/(losses) arising

from consolidation

20,607

(8,776)

NM

46,386

(1,093)

NM

- Currency translation losses arising from

deemed disposal of joint venture

(142)

(439)

(67.7)

(142)

(439)

(67.7)

- Share of other comprehensive income of

joint ventures

199

293

(32.1)

579

131

NM

- Share of other comprehensive

income/(loss) of associated companies

578

(86)

NM

1,151

(101)

NM

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of

tax

21,242

(9,008)

NM

47,974

(1,502)

NM

Items that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

- Currency translation gains/(losses) arising

from consolidation

3,643

(727)

NM

10,621

376

NM

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the

financial period

(23,068)

(67,439)

(65.8)

(7,143)

(38,280)

NM

Net (loss)/profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(44,590)

(57,481)

(22.4)

(60,532)

(36,850)

64.3

Non-controlling interests

(3,363)

(223)

NM

(5,206)

(304)

NM

(47,953)

(57,704)

(16.9)

(65,738)

(37,154)

76.9

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(23,348)

(66,489)

(64.9)

(12,558)

(38,352)

(67.3)

Non-controlling interests

280

(950)

NM

5,415

72

NM

(23,068)

(67,439)

(65.8)

(7,143)

(38,280)

NM

NM - Not meaningful

1

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd (Company Registration No.: 196200185E)

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Gross profit margin

Other losses or gains

Expenses

  • Administrative
  • Finance

Share of losses of joint ventures

Share of losses of associated companies

(Loss)/profit before income tax Income tax expense

Net (loss)/profit

Other comprehensive income/(loss):

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

  • Currency translation gains/(losses) arising from consolidation
  • Currency translation losses arising from deemed disposal of joint venture
  • Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures
  • Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of associated companies Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

  • Currency translation gains/(losses) arising from consolidation Total comprehensive loss for the financial year

Net (loss)/profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

Non-controlling interests

The Group

US$'000

%

18-month

12-month

period ended

period ended

Increase/

(Restated*)

30.09.2020

31.03.2019

(Decrease)

144,192

100,698

43.2

(95,909)

(52,859)

81.4

48,283

47,839

0.9

33.5%

47.5%

(35,198)

76,682

NM

(83,063)

(45,958)

80.7

(40,113)

(22,793)

76.0

(1,639)

(2,883)

(43.1)

(7,326)

(9,485)

(22.8)

(119,056)

43,402

NM

(4,386)

(1,732)

153.2

(123,442)

41,670

NM

37,593

(41,624)

NM

(581)

-

NM

872

(170)

NM

1,065

(2,283)

NM

38,949

(44,077)

NM

9,894

(2,401)

NM

(74,599)

(4,808)

NM

(118,013)

33,842

NM

(5,429)

7,828

NM

(123,442)

41,670

NM

(79,064)

(10,235)

NM

4,465

5,427

(17.7)

(74,599)

(4,808)

NM

2

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd (Company Registration No.: 196200185E)

________________________________________________________________________________________________

1(a)(ii) The following items (with appropriate breakdowns and explanations), if significant, must either be included in the income statement or in the notes to the income statement for the current financial period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year:

The Group

US$'000

%

US$'000

%

6-month period ended

Increase/

12-month period ended

Increase/

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

(Decrease)

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

(Decrease)

Expenses/(Income)

Amortisation of intangible assets

500

502

(0.4)

998

1,008

(1.0)

Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment

8,313

7,666

8.4

16,948

12,617

34.3

Write-off of property, plant and

equipment

381

17

NM

928

172

439.5

Employee share option expenses

48

73

(34.2)

108

168

(35.7)

Employee share award expenses

110

418

(73.7)

537

1,219

(55.9)

Fair value gain on financial assets at fair

value through profit or loss

(830)

(3,856)

(78.5)

(1,378)

(9,407)

(85.4)

Fair value (gain)/loss on financial

liabilities at fair value through profit

or loss

(107)

-

NM

(107)

1,616

NM

Gain on disposal of property, plant and

equipment

(140)

(183)

(23.5)

(226)

(307)

(26.4)

Gain on disposal of financial asset at fair

value through profit or loss

(3,638)

-

NM

(3,638)

-

NM

Net fair value losses/(gains) on

investment properties

12,109

-

NM

12,109

(26,318)

NM

Fair value losses on assets of disposal

group classified as held-for-sale

669

31,574

(97.9)

669

31,574

(97.9)

Impairment loss of prepayment - crop

and supply agreement

4,310

-

NM

4,310

-

NM

Impairment loss of agriculture

operating rights

1,316

-

NM

1,316

-

NM

Gain on divestment of investment of

associate company

-

(306)

NM

(53)

(306)

(82.7)

Gain on measurement of previously

held interest in joint venture as a

result of change in control

(241)

-

NM

(241)

-

NM

Interest expense on borrowings

8,635

11,971

(27.9)

19,890

22,046

(9.8)

Interest expense on leases liabilities

and deferred trade payables

1,943

2,130

(8.8)

4,164

2,514

65.6

Interest income

(1,452)

(155)

NM

(1,671)

(547)

NM

Currency translation losses/(gains) on

borrowings, net

1,170

3,040

(61.5)

(4,969)

2,837

NM

Currency translation losses/(gains), net

154

(3,320)

NM

46

(5,559)

NM

3

