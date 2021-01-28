Log in
YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

(Z59)
Yoma Strategic : Proposed Acquisition Of Controlling Interest In Digital Money Myanmar Limited

01/28/2021 | 04:52am EST
ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING INTEREST IN DIGITAL MONEY MYANMAR LIMITED

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Securities

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - SG1T74931364 - Z59

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals

Date &Time of Broadcast

28- Jan-2021 17:36:44

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Proposed Acquisition of Controlling Interest in Digital Money Myanmar Limited

Announcement Reference

SG210128OTHRUYNP

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Melvyn Pun

Designation

Chief Executive Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Where capitalized terms are used in this announcement and not otherwise defined, such capitalized terms shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the announcements dated 24 June 2020 and 13 November 2020 (together, the "Announcements"), relating to the proposed acquisition of controlling interest from Telenor Group in Digital Money Myanmar Limited (the "Proposed Acquisition").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform shareholders that parties have extended the long stop date to complete the Proposed Acquisition to 31 March 2021. All other terms in the Proposed Acquisition remain unchanged.

The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate when the transactions contemplated in this Announcement have been completed.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 09:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
