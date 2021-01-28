Yoma Strategic : Proposed Acquisition Of Controlling Interest In Digital Money Myanmar Limited

ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING INTEREST IN DIGITAL MONEY MYANMAR LIMITED

Where capitalized terms are used in this announcement and not otherwise defined, such capitalized terms shall bear the same meanings as ascribed to them in the announcements dated 24 June 2020 and 13 November 2020 (together, the "Announcements"), relating to the proposed acquisition of controlling interest from Telenor Group in Digital Money Myanmar Limited (the "Proposed Acquisition").

The board of directors (the "Board") of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform shareholders that parties have extended the long stop date to complete the Proposed Acquisition to 31 March 2021. All other terms in the Proposed Acquisition remain unchanged.

The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate when the transactions contemplated in this Announcement have been completed.