YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

(Z59)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 10/02
0.275 SGD   -3.51%
11:30aYOMA STRATEGIC : Response To SGX Queries
PU
09/25YOMA STRATEGIC : Use Of Placement Proceeds
PU
09/16YOMA STRATEGIC : Updates On Shareholders' Trip
PU
Yoma Strategic : Response To SGX Queries

10/04/2020 | 11:30am EDT

RESPONSE TO SGX QUERY ON THE COMPANY'S ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 25 SEPTEMBER 2020

Unless otherwise defined, all terms used or referred to in this announcement have the meanings as assigned to them in the announcements made by the Company on 14 November 2019, 24 November 2019, 2 December 2019, 11 December 2019, 5 January 2020, 31 March 2020 and 25 September 2020 in relation to the Placement (together, the "Announcements").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the following query raised by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX") and the Company's response is set out below:

SGX's Query

The SGX referred to the Company's announcement issued on 24 November 2019 entitled "Proposed placement of 332,500,000 first tranche placement shares pursuant to general mandate - Receipt of approval in-principle from the SGX". The SGX provided an approval-in-principle for the listing and quotation of the first tranche placement shares subject to a written undertaking from the Company that it will comply with Rule 704(30) and Rule 1207(20) of the Listing Manual in relation to the use of proceeds from the proposed placement of shares and where proceeds are to be used for working capital purposes, the Company will disclose a breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for working capital in the Company's announcements on the use of proceeds and in the annual report.

Please provide the breakdown with specific details on the use of proceeds for general corporate purposes of US$4.9 million as disclosed in the Company's announcement of 25 September 2020.

Company's Response

Please find below a detailed breakdown on the general corporate expenditure of US$4.9 million.

USE OF PROCEEDS FOR PAYMENT FOR COST AND EXPENSES RELATING TO:

AMOUNT

Health and safety measures put in place for COVID-19 prevention, including additional health

US$1.0 million

insurance, medical supplies, workplace improvement and internet allowance due to work-from-

home policy.

Information Technology including license fees, upgrade of infrastructure and business process

US$1.3 million

digitalization.

Payments for professional fees such as legal, corporate secretarial, valuation, internal audit

US$1.7 million

and statutory audit.

Corporate expenses including group marketing expenses, tax related payments, insurance

US$0.9 million

and other corporate overheads.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Melvyn Pun

Chief Executive Officer

4 October 2020

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD.

Company Registration No. 196200185E 63 Mohamed Sultan Road #02-14Sultan-Link Singapore 239002 Tel: (65) 6223 2262 Fax: (65) 6223 1990

www.yomastrategic.com



Disclaimer

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 15:29:06 UTC
