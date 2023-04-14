Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yondoshi Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8008   JP3119950008

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

(8008)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-14 am EDT
1791.00 JPY   -0.06%
02:16aYondoshi : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal 2022 (Ended February 28, 2023)
PU
02:16aYondoshi : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FISCAL 2022 Japanese GAAP (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
PU
04/07Yondoshi : ４℃Holdings group Monthly Sales Summary March 2023, FY2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yondoshi : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FISCAL 2022 Japanese GAAP (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

04/14/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT

FISCAL 2022Japanese GAAP

(March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

April 14, 2023

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code number 8008.

Representative:

Hidetoshi Masuda, President and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Masahiko Nishimura, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer responsible for Finan

Tel: +81-3-5719-3429

URL: https:// yondoshi.co.jp/

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders date (planned): May 25, 2023

Fiscal 2022 Securities Report filing date (planned): May 26, 2023

Dividend payment commencement date (planned): May 26, 2023

Supplemental materials prepared for financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Millions of yen rounded down)

1. Consolidated Performance for FY 2022 (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

  1. Consolidated Business Results

(% figures represent year-on-year increase or decrease)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY 2022

39,508

3.6

1,979

10.7

2,342

2.1

1,149

(22.9)

FY 2021

38,123

(3.4)

1,788

(35.4)

2,293

(28.2)

1,490

(8.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income: FY 2022: ¥(2,928) million (%)

FY 2021: ¥5,112 million (129.2%)

Net Income Per

Net Income Per

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Income

ROE

to Operating

Share

Share (Diluted)

to Total Assets

Revenues

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

FY 2022

53.61

-

2.8

4.4

5.0

FY 2021

69.56

-

3.6

4.2

4.7

(Reference) Operating income before the amortization of goodwill: FY 2022: ¥2,476 million FY 2021: ¥2,284 million YONDOSHI HOLDINGS has positioned operating income before the amortization of goodwill as an important management indicator.

Note: The Company applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the subject fiscal year. Figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, are after application of this accounting standard.

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Net Assets to Total

Net Assets per Share of

Assets

Common Stock

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of February 28, 2023

50,211

38,214

76.0

1,780.71

As of February 28, 2022

56,884

42,917

75.4

2,001.22

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of February 28, 2023: ¥38,183 million As of February 28, 2022: ¥42,893 million Note: The Company applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from

the beginning of the subject fiscal year. Figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, are after application of this accounting standard.

1

  1. Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash and Cash

Operating Activities

Investing Activities

Financing Activities

Equivalents at the End

of the Period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

FY 2022

3,103

(2,371)

(1,834)

1,799

FY 2021

1,871

106

(1,816)

2,900

2. Dividends

Cash Dividends per Share of Common Stock

Cash

Dividend

Cash Dividends

Dividends

Payout Ratio

to Net Assets

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of 4Q

Annual

Paid (Annual)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

FY 2021

-

41.50

-

41.50

83.00

1,784

119.3

4.3

FY 2022

-

41.50

-

41.50

83.00

1,787

154.8

4.4

FY 2023(planned)

-

41.50

-

41.50

83.00

136.9

3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY 2023 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(% figures for the full fiscal year represent year-on-year increase or decrease,

% figures for the interim period are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Operating Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

Net Income per

owners of parent

Share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Interim

19,000

2.6

800

24.0

1,000

21.6

550

7.1

25.65

Full Fiscal

40,000

1.2

2,100

6.1

2,500

6.7

1,300

13.1

60.63

year

(Reference) Forecast EPS before the amortization of goodwill for the full FY 2023 is ¥83.79.

Notes

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements
    1. Changes of accounting principles in line with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes
    2. Changes of accounting principles other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  4. Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the end of the period (including treasury stock)

As of February 28, 2023:

24,331,356 shares

As of February 28, 2022:

24,331,356 shares

2. Number of treasury stock

As of February 28, 2023:

2,888,198 shares

As of February 28, 2022:

2,897,922 shares

3. Average number of shares for the year

FY2022: 21,441,448 shares

FY2021: 21,429,623 shares

Notes:

  1. The number of recorded treasury stock includes 97,170 of the Company' shares held by the Shares Grant Trust for Officers as of the end of the subject consolidated fiscal year.
  2. For additional information on the basic number of shares used to calculate consolidated net income per share, please refer to "Per Share Information" on page 22.

2

(Reference) Overview of Non-Consolidated Performance

1. Non-Consolidated Performance for FY 2022 (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

  1. Non-ConsolidatedBusiness Results

(% figures represent year-on-year increase or decrease)

Operating Revenues

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

FY 2022

1,519

(36.1)

1,069

(45.4)

1,139

(43.2)

1,047

(45.6)

FY 2021

2,376

(2.3)

1,958

(0.1)

2,005

(2.1)

1,924

(3.1)

Net Income Per

Net Income Per

Share

Share (Diluted)

Yen

Yen

FY 2022

48.86

-

FY 2021

89.80

-

  1. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Net Assets to Total

Net Assets per Share of

Assets

Common Stock

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of February 28, 2023

38,368

25,708

66.9

1,197.50

As of February 28, 2022

38,000

26,511

69.7

1,235.77

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of February 28, 2023: ¥25,678 million

As of February 28, 2022: ¥26,486 million

  • The financial statement summary is not subject to auditing by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Explanation concerning the Proper Use of Operating Results Forecasts and Other Relevant Specific Items
    1. The forecasts of operating results and other items concerning the future contained in this document are based on management's assumptions and beliefs that are determined to be reasonable in light of currently available information, YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. cautions readers that due to a variety of factors actual results may differ materially from forecasts. For the assumptions that underpin operating results forecasts as well as cautionary notes on the use of operating results forecasts, please refer to the information from page 6.
    2. The Company plans to hold a financial results briefing on April 14, 2023 (Friday) for institutional investors and analysts. Presentation materials used that day will be posted to the Company's website promptly after the briefing.

3

Contents

1. Overview of Business Results

5

(1)

Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

5

(2)

Overview of Financial Condition as of February 28, 2022

5

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

6

(4)

Outlook

6

(5)

Policy on the Appropriation of Profits, Cash Dividends for Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2022

6

2. Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards

7

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes

8

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

8

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

10

(Consolidated Statements of Income)

10

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income)

11

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

12

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

14

(5)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

16

(Notes Regarding Going Concern Assumptions)

16

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

16

(Additional Information)

17

(Segment Information)

18

(Matters Related to Revenue Recognition)

21

(Per Share Information)

22

(Important Subsequent Events)

23

4

1. Overview of Business Results

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023

In fiscal 2022, the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Japanese economy showed signs of a modest recovery as economic activity returned to normal with the easing of restrictions implemented in response to the COVID- 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, sharp fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the surge in resource and energy prices had a significant impact on corporate activity.

In the retail sector, despite indications of a partial recovery in consumption, the outlook remained uncertain owing to the growing number of people cutting back on their spending as a result of successive price hikes.

Under these circumstances, the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group, in response to changes in the business environment, leveraged the strengths of the corporate group to the fullest extent in order to provide products and services that exceed customer expectations, with the aim of further growth. In addition, the Company practiced sustainable management to establish a highly trusted corporate group, and worked to enhance enterprise value by strengthening internal controls, providing shareholder returns, and making medium- to long-term investments linked to earnings growth.

As a result, for the subject fiscal year under review, net sales amounted to ¥39,508 million (up 3.6% YoY), with operating income of ¥1,979 million (up 10.7% YoY), ordinary income of ¥2,342 million (up 2.1% YoY), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,149 million (down 22.9% YoY). Operating income before the amortization of goodwill, which the Company considers to be an important management indicator, amounted to ¥2,476 million (up 8.4% YoY).

Operating results by business segment were as follows.

Jewelry Business

The F.D.C. Products Group, which is largely responsible for the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group's Jewelry Business, reported firm trends in fashion jewelry on the back of successful measures to expand its female customer base and cultivate new customers. Sales in the e-commerce business also expanded steadily following the renewal of its website. Meanwhile, the F.D.C. Products Group undertook steps to increase efficiency through the integration of stores while also making large-scale investments in urban stores in the bridal jewelry business, which struggled under difficult conditions.

As a result, net sales in the Jewelry Business amounted to ¥18,587 million (up 0.5% YoY) with operating income of ¥1,356 million (up 13.3% YoY).

Apparel Business

Retailer age Co., Ltd., which operates the everyday fashion brand PALETTE, reported a year-on-year increase in existing store sales of 2.1%. This represents a fourth consecutive fiscal year of growth. In addition, efforts to expand the Group's scale in the Apparel Business progressed steadily with the opening of 10 new stores, including four stores in the Kanto region for the first time.

The AS'TY Group recorded an expansion in sales. Despite confronting a harsh operating environment impacted in part by the weak yen and higher materials costs, this was mainly due to successful efforts to take advantage of the foreign production infrastructure to strengthen business with mainstay trading partners.

As a result, net sales in the Apparel Business segment amounted to ¥20,921 million (up 6.6% YoY), with operating income of ¥942 million (up 6.0% YoY).

  1. Overview of Financial Condition as of February 28, 2023 (Current Assets)
    Current assets as of the end of the fiscal year under review stood at ¥13,699 million, down ¥1,200 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Major movements included a decrease in cash and deposits of ¥1,096 million.

(Noncurrent Assets)

Noncurrent assets came to ¥36,512 million as of February 28, 2023, a decrease of ¥5,472 million compared with the previous fiscal year-end. This decrease was largely due to downturns in investment securities of ¥4,629 million and goodwill of ¥496 million.

(Current Liabilities)

Current liabilities stood at ¥5,872 million as of the end of the fiscal year under review, up ¥425 million compared with the end of the previous year. This upswing largely reflected the increase in asset retirement obligations of

5

Disclaimer

Yondoshi Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
02:16aYondoshi : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal 2022 (Ended February 28..
PU
02:16aYondoshi : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FISCAL 2022 Japanese GAAP (March 1, 2022 to Febru..
PU
04/07Yondoshi : ４℃Holdings group Monthly Sales Summary March 2023, FY2023
PU
03/07Yondoshi : ４℃Holdings group Monthly Sales SummaryFebruary 2023, FY2022
PU
02/27YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/07Yondoshi : ４℃Holdings group Monthly Sales Summary January 2023, FY2022
PU
01/09Yondoshi Sees Fiscal Nine-Month Profit Rise on Improved Footfall, Cuts FY22 Forecast
MT
01/06Yondoshi : Summary of the Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 20..
PU
01/06Yondoshi : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT（Japanese GAAP） THIRD QUARTER OF THE..
PU
01/06Yondoshi : ４℃Holdings group Monthly Sales Summary December 2022, FY2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 40 000 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2023 1 100 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,9x
Yield 2023 4,63%
Capitalization 38 426 M 290 M 290 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 252
Free-Float 78,7%
Chart YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Yondoshi Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 792,00 JPY
Average target price 1 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidenori Masuda President & Representative Director
Masahiko Nishimura Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Ichiro Okafuji Senior Managing Representative Director
Seisui Kamigaki Independent Outside Director
Toyomasa Akiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.2.58%290
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE30.00%489 503
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.13.73%46 336
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-12.18%19 949
MONCLER S.P.A.32.89%19 613
VF CORPORATION-21.88%8 480
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer