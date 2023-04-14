Yondoshi : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FISCAL 2022 Japanese GAAP (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

1. Overview of Business Results

(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023

In fiscal 2022, the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Japanese economy showed signs of a modest recovery as economic activity returned to normal with the easing of restrictions implemented in response to the COVID- 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, sharp fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the surge in resource and energy prices had a significant impact on corporate activity.

In the retail sector, despite indications of a partial recovery in consumption, the outlook remained uncertain owing to the growing number of people cutting back on their spending as a result of successive price hikes.

Under these circumstances, the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group, in response to changes in the business environment, leveraged the strengths of the corporate group to the fullest extent in order to provide products and services that exceed customer expectations, with the aim of further growth. In addition, the Company practiced sustainable management to establish a highly trusted corporate group, and worked to enhance enterprise value by strengthening internal controls, providing shareholder returns, and making medium- to long-term investments linked to earnings growth.

As a result, for the subject fiscal year under review, net sales amounted to ¥39,508 million (up 3.6% YoY), with operating income of ¥1,979 million (up 10.7% YoY), ordinary income of ¥2,342 million (up 2.1% YoY), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,149 million (down 22.9% YoY). Operating income before the amortization of goodwill, which the Company considers to be an important management indicator, amounted to ¥2,476 million (up 8.4% YoY).

Operating results by business segment were as follows.

Jewelry Business

The F.D.C. Products Group, which is largely responsible for the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group's Jewelry Business, reported firm trends in fashion jewelry on the back of successful measures to expand its female customer base and cultivate new customers. Sales in the e-commerce business also expanded steadily following the renewal of its website. Meanwhile, the F.D.C. Products Group undertook steps to increase efficiency through the integration of stores while also making large-scale investments in urban stores in the bridal jewelry business, which struggled under difficult conditions.

As a result, net sales in the Jewelry Business amounted to ¥18,587 million (up 0.5% YoY) with operating income of ¥1,356 million (up 13.3% YoY).

Apparel Business

Retailer age Co., Ltd., which operates the everyday fashion brand PALETTE, reported a year-on-year increase in existing store sales of 2.1%. This represents a fourth consecutive fiscal year of growth. In addition, efforts to expand the Group's scale in the Apparel Business progressed steadily with the opening of 10 new stores, including four stores in the Kanto region for the first time.

The AS'TY Group recorded an expansion in sales. Despite confronting a harsh operating environment impacted in part by the weak yen and higher materials costs, this was mainly due to successful efforts to take advantage of the foreign production infrastructure to strengthen business with mainstay trading partners.

As a result, net sales in the Apparel Business segment amounted to ¥20,921 million (up 6.6% YoY), with operating income of ¥942 million (up 6.0% YoY).

Overview of Financial Condition as of February 28, 2023 (Current Assets)

Current assets as of the end of the fiscal year under review stood at ¥13,699 million, down ¥1,200 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Major movements included a decrease in cash and deposits of ¥1,096 million.

(Noncurrent Assets)

Noncurrent assets came to ¥36,512 million as of February 28, 2023, a decrease of ¥5,472 million compared with the previous fiscal year-end. This decrease was largely due to downturns in investment securities of ¥4,629 million and goodwill of ¥496 million.

(Current Liabilities)

Current liabilities stood at ¥5,872 million as of the end of the fiscal year under review, up ¥425 million compared with the end of the previous year. This upswing largely reflected the increase in asset retirement obligations of