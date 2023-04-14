Yondoshi : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FISCAL 2022 Japanese GAAP (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT
FISCAL 2022（Japanese GAAP）
(March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
April 14, 2023
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code number 8008.
Representative:
Hidetoshi Masuda, President and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Masahiko Nishimura, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer responsible for Finan
Tel: +81-3-5719-3429
URL: https:// yondoshi.co.jp/
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders date (planned): May 25, 2023
Fiscal 2022 Securities Report filing date (planned): May 26, 2023
Dividend payment commencement date (planned): May 26, 2023
Supplemental materials prepared for financial results: Yes
Holding of financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Millions of yen rounded down)
1. Consolidated Performance for FY 2022 (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Consolidated Business Results
(% figures represent year-on-year increase or decrease)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY 2022
39,508
3.6
1,979
10.7
2,342
2.1
1,149
(22.9)
FY 2021
38,123
(3.4)
1,788
(35.4)
2,293
(28.2)
1,490
(8.1)
(Note) Comprehensive income: FY 2022: ¥(2,928) million (－%)
FY 2021: ¥5,112 million (129.2%)
Net Income Per
Net Income Per
Ordinary Income
Ordinary Income
ROE
to Operating
Share
Share (Diluted)
to Total Assets
Revenues
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
FY 2022
53.61
-
2.8
4.4
5.0
FY 2021
69.56
-
3.6
4.2
4.7
(Reference) Operating income before the amortization of goodwill: FY 2022: ¥2,476 million FY 2021: ¥2,284 million YONDOSHI HOLDINGS has positioned operating income before the amortization of goodwill as an important management indicator.
Note: The Company applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the subject fiscal year. Figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, are after application of this accounting standard.
Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Net Assets to Total
Net Assets per Share of
Assets
Common Stock
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of February 28, 2023
50,211
38,214
76.0
1,780.71
As of February 28, 2022
56,884
42,917
75.4
2,001.22
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of February 28, 2023: ¥38,183 million As of February 28, 2022: ¥42,893 million Note: The Company applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from
the beginning of the subject fiscal year. Figures for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, are after application of this accounting standard.
Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash and Cash
Operating Activities
Investing Activities
Financing Activities
Equivalents at the End
of the Period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
FY 2022
3,103
(2,371)
(1,834)
1,799
FY 2021
1,871
106
(1,816)
2,900
2. Dividends
Cash Dividends per Share of Common Stock
Cash
Dividend
Cash Dividends
Dividends
Payout Ratio
to Net Assets
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of 4Q
Annual
Paid (Annual)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
FY 2021
-
41.50
-
41.50
83.00
1,784
119.3
4.3
FY 2022
-
41.50
-
41.50
83.00
1,787
154.8
4.4
FY 2023(planned)
-
41.50
-
41.50
83.00
136.9
3. Forecast of Consolidated Results for FY 2023 (March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(% figures for the full fiscal year represent year-on-year increase or decrease,
% figures for the interim period are the increase / (decrease) for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Operating Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
Net Income per
owners of parent
Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Interim
19,000
2.6
800
24.0
1,000
21.6
550
7.1
25.65
Full Fiscal
40,000
1.2
2,100
6.1
2,500
6.7
1,300
13.1
60.63
year
(Reference) Forecast EPS before the amortization of goodwill for the full FY 2023 is ¥83.79.
Notes
Changes in important subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation):No
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Restatements
Changes of accounting principles in line with revisions to accounting and other standards: Yes
Changes of accounting principles other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common shares)
1. Number of shares issued and outstanding as of the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of February 28, 2023:
24,331,356 shares
As of February 28, 2022:
24,331,356 shares
2. Number of treasury stock
As of February 28, 2023:
2,888,198 shares
As of February 28, 2022:
2,897,922 shares
3. Average number of shares for the year
FY2022: 21,441,448 shares
FY2021: 21,429,623 shares
Notes:
The number of recorded treasury stock includes 97,170 of the Company' shares held by the Shares Grant Trust for Officers as of the end of the subject consolidated fiscal year.
For additional information on the basic number of shares used to calculate consolidated net income per share, please refer to "Per Share Information" on page 22.
1. Non-Consolidated Performance for FY 2022 (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Non-ConsolidatedBusiness Results
(% figures represent year-on-year increase or decrease)
Operating Revenues
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
FY 2022
1,519
(36.1)
1,069
(45.4)
1,139
(43.2)
1,047
(45.6)
FY 2021
2,376
(2.3)
1,958
(0.1)
2,005
(2.1)
1,924
(3.1)
Net Income Per
Net Income Per
Share
Share (Diluted)
Yen
Yen
FY 2022
48.86
-
FY 2021
89.80
-
Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Net Assets to Total
Net Assets per Share of
Assets
Common Stock
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of February 28, 2023
38,368
25,708
66.9
1,197.50
As of February 28, 2022
38,000
26,511
69.7
1,235.77
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of February 28, 2023: ¥25,678 million
As of February 28, 2022: ¥26,486 million
The financial statement summary is not subject to auditing by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Explanation concerning the Proper Use of Operating Results Forecasts and Other Relevant Specific Items
The forecasts of operating results and other items concerning the future contained in this document are based on management's assumptions and beliefs that are determined to be reasonable in light of currently available information, YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. cautions readers that due to a variety of factors actual results may differ materially from forecasts. For the assumptions that underpin operating results forecasts as well as cautionary notes on the use of operating results forecasts, please refer to the information from page 6.
The Company plans to hold a financial results briefing on April 14, 2023 (Friday) for institutional investors and analysts. Presentation materials used that day will be posted to the Company's website promptly after the briefing.
1. Overview of Business Results
(1) Overview of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023
In fiscal 2022, the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, the Japanese economy showed signs of a modest recovery as economic activity returned to normal with the easing of restrictions implemented in response to the COVID- 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, sharp fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and the surge in resource and energy prices had a significant impact on corporate activity.
In the retail sector, despite indications of a partial recovery in consumption, the outlook remained uncertain owing to the growing number of people cutting back on their spending as a result of successive price hikes.
Under these circumstances, the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group, in response to changes in the business environment, leveraged the strengths of the corporate group to the fullest extent in order to provide products and services that exceed customer expectations, with the aim of further growth. In addition, the Company practiced sustainable management to establish a highly trusted corporate group, and worked to enhance enterprise value by strengthening internal controls, providing shareholder returns, and making medium- to long-term investments linked to earnings growth.
As a result, for the subject fiscal year under review, net sales amounted to ¥39,508 million (up 3.6% YoY), with operating income of ¥1,979 million (up 10.7% YoY), ordinary income of ¥2,342 million (up 2.1% YoY), and profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥1,149 million (down 22.9% YoY). Operating income before the amortization of goodwill, which the Company considers to be an important management indicator, amounted to ¥2,476 million (up 8.4% YoY).
Operating results by business segment were as follows.
Jewelry Business
The F.D.C. Products Group, which is largely responsible for the YONDOSHI HOLDINGS Group's Jewelry Business, reported firm trends in fashion jewelry on the back of successful measures to expand its female customer base and cultivate new customers. Sales in the e-commerce business also expanded steadily following the renewal of its website. Meanwhile, the F.D.C. Products Group undertook steps to increase efficiency through the integration of stores while also making large-scale investments in urban stores in the bridal jewelry business, which struggled under difficult conditions.
As a result, net sales in the Jewelry Business amounted to ¥18,587 million (up 0.5% YoY) with operating income of ¥1,356 million (up 13.3% YoY).
Apparel Business
Retailer age Co., Ltd., which operates the everyday fashion brand PALETTE, reported a year-on-year increase in existing store sales of 2.1%. This represents a fourth consecutive fiscal year of growth. In addition, efforts to expand the Group's scale in the Apparel Business progressed steadily with the opening of 10 new stores, including four stores in the Kanto region for the first time.
The AS'TY Group recorded an expansion in sales. Despite confronting a harsh operating environment impacted in part by the weak yen and higher materials costs, this was mainly due to successful efforts to take advantage of the foreign production infrastructure to strengthen business with mainstay trading partners.
As a result, net sales in the Apparel Business segment amounted to ¥20,921 million (up 6.6% YoY), with operating income of ¥942 million (up 6.0% YoY).
Overview of Financial Condition as of February 28, 2023(Current Assets)
Current assets as of the end of the fiscal year under review stood at ¥13,699 million, down ¥1,200 million compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. Major movements included a decrease in cash and deposits of ¥1,096 million.
(Noncurrent Assets)
Noncurrent assets came to ¥36,512 million as of February 28, 2023, a decrease of ¥5,472 million compared with the previous fiscal year-end. This decrease was largely due to downturns in investment securities of ¥4,629 million and goodwill of ¥496 million.
(Current Liabilities)
Current liabilities stood at ¥5,872 million as of the end of the fiscal year under review, up ¥425 million compared with the end of the previous year. This upswing largely reflected the increase in asset retirement obligations of
