Yondoshi : Investors' Presentation Results for the Fiscal 2022

Contents

Consolidated Business Results for Fiscal 2022, the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023

Responding to Changes in the Environment

～ Improving Profits and Strengthening Competitiveness

III.Consolidated Business Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2023, the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024

IV. Promoting Sustainability Management

Hidetoshi Masuda. President and Representative Director

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

Note: Amounts identified in this report are presented in millions of yen rounded down. Percentage figures are calculated from raw data.

Disclaimer: Operating forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not of historic fact are based on information available to management as of the date of this report. Subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, these forecasts and forward-looking statements may differ substantially from actual results due to a diversity of factors including changes in the Company's operating environment, market trends and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. As a result, readers are advised not to rely solely on the information provided as the basis for investment decisions.

