    8008   JP3119950008

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

(8008)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:01:27 2023-04-17 am EDT
1762.00 JPY   -1.62%
04/16Yondoshi : Reference Materials Results for the Fiscal 2022
PU
04/16Yondoshi : Investors' Presentation Results for the Fiscal 2022
PU
04/14Yondoshi : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL REPORT FISCAL 2022 Japanese GAAP (March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
PU
Yondoshi : Investors' Presentation Results for the Fiscal 2022

04/16/2023 | 10:47pm EDT
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange (8008)

Investors' Presentation

Results for the Fiscal 2022

(The Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023)

April 14, 2023

Contents

  1. Consolidated Business Results for Fiscal 2022, the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023
  1. Responding to Changes in the Environment
    Improving Profits and Strengthening Competitiveness

III.Consolidated Business Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2023, the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024

IV. Promoting Sustainability Management

Hidetoshi Masuda. President and Representative Director

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

Note: Amounts identified in this report are presented in millions of yen rounded down. Percentage figures are calculated from raw data.

Disclaimer: Operating forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not of historic fact are based on information available to management as of the date of this report. Subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, these forecasts and forward-looking statements may differ substantially from actual results due to a diversity of factors including changes in the Company's operating environment, market trends and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. As a result, readers are advised not to rely solely on the information provided as the basis for investment decisions.

2

  1. Consolidated Business Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2023, the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024

IV. Promoting Sustainability Management

3

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2022

  • Increases in revenue and earnings at the operating income and ordinary income levels

Net sales ¥39,500 million (Up 3.6% YoY) Operating income ¥1,970 million (Up 10.7% YoY) Ordinary income ¥2,340 million (Up 2.1% YoY) Net income ¥1,140 million (Down 22.9% YoY)

Net sales

39,508

38,123

+3.6%

FY2021 FY2022

Actual Actual

Results Results

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

(Millions of yen)

1,979

2,293

2,342

1,788

1,490

1,149

+10.7%

+2.1%

22.9%

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

FY2021

FY2022

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

Actual

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Results

Note: YONDOSHI HOLDINGS applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023. Figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year under review are after application of this accounting standard.

4

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2022

  • Results in line with revised figures announced on January 6, 2023

FY2021 (2022/2)

FY2022 (2023/2)

YoY

vs. Jan. 6

Revised

Forecasts

Increase

Increase

Actual

(%)

Jan. 6 Revised

(%)

Actual

(Millions of yen, %)

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

Results

Forecasts

Results

(%)

(%)

Net sales

38,123

100.0

40,000

100.0

39,508

100.0

+3.6

1.2

Gross profit

19,672

51.6

19,800

49.5

19,727

49.9

+0.3

0.4

Gross profit margin

51.6

49.5

49.9

1.7

+0.4

Selling, general and

17,884

46.9

17,800

44.5

17,748

44.9

0.8

0.3

administrative expenses

Amortization of goodwill

496

1.3

496

1.2

496

1.3

±0

±0

Operating income

1,788

4.7

2,000

5.0

1,979

5.0

+10.7

1.0

Ordinary income

2,293

6.0

2,350

5.9

2,342

5.9

+2.1

0.3

Net income

1,490

3.9

1,100

2.8

1,149

2.9

22.9

+4.5

Operating income before the

2,284

6.0

2,496

6.2

2,476

6.3

+8.4

0.8

amortization of goodwill

Operating income before the

1,987

5.2

1,596

4.0

1,645

4.2

17.2

+3.1

amortization of goodwill

Gross profit and SG&A expenses declined 1.7 percentage points and 0.8 of a percentage point, respectively, YoY due to the upswing in Apparel Business sales as a ratio of total net sales and a change in the accounting standard for revenue recognition.

Firm trends in both the Jewelry and Apparel businesses, increase in earnings

Incidence of an impairment loss on bridal specialty stores of ¥542 million, decrease in earnings

  • Operating income before the amortization of goodwill = operating income + goodwill amortization; net income before the amortization of goodwill = profit attributable to owners of parent + goodwill amortization

5

Disclaimer

Yondoshi Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
