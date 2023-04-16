Yondoshi : Investors' Presentation Results for the Fiscal 2022
04/16/2023 | 10:47pm EDT
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange (8008)
Investors' Presentation
Results for the Fiscal 2022
(The Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023)
April 14, 2023
Contents
Consolidated Business Results for Fiscal 2022, the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023
Responding to Changes in the Environment ～ Improving Profits and Strengthening Competitiveness
III.Consolidated Business Results Forecasts for Fiscal 2023, the Fiscal Year Ending February 29, 2024
IV. Promoting Sustainability Management
Hidetoshi Masuda. President and Representative Director
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Note: Amounts identified in this report are presented in millions of yen rounded down. Percentage figures are calculated from raw data.
Disclaimer: Operating forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not of historic fact are based on information available to management as of the date of this report. Subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, these forecasts and forward-looking statements may differ substantially from actual results due to a diversity of factors including changes in the Company's operating environment, market trends and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. As a result, readers are advised not to rely solely on the information provided as the basis for investment decisions.
2
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2022
Increases in revenue and earnings at the operating income and ordinary income levels
Net sales ¥39,500 million (Up 3.6% YoY) Operating income ¥1,970 million (Up 10.7% YoY) Ordinary income ¥2,340 million (Up 2.1% YoY) Net income ¥1,140 million (Down 22.9% YoY)
Net sales
39,508
38,123
+3.6%
FY2021 FY2022
Actual Actual
Results Results
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
(Millions of yen)
1,979
2,293
2,342
1,788
1,490
1,149
+10.7%
+2.1%
－22.9%
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
FY2021
FY2022
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Results
Note: YONDOSHI HOLDINGS applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (Accounting Standards Board of Japan Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023. Figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year under review are after application of this accounting standard.
4
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2022
Results in line with revised figures announced on January 6, 2023
FY2021 (2022/2)
FY2022 (2023/2)
YoY
vs. Jan. 6
Revised
Forecasts
Increase
Increase
Actual
(%)
Jan. 6 Revised
(%)
Actual
(Millions of yen, %)
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
Results
Forecasts
Results
(%)
(%)
Net sales
38,123
100.0
40,000
100.0
39,508
100.0
+3.6
－1.2
Gross profit
19,672
51.6
19,800
49.5
19,727
49.9
+0.3
－0.4
Gross profit margin
51.6
49.5
49.9
－1.7
+0.4
Selling, general and
17,884
46.9
17,800
44.5
17,748
44.9
－0.8
－0.3
administrative expenses
Amortization of goodwill
496
1.3
496
1.2
496
1.3
±0
±0
Operating income
1,788
4.7
2,000
5.0
1,979
5.0
+10.7
－1.0
Ordinary income
2,293
6.0
2,350
5.9
2,342
5.9
+2.1
－0.3
Net income
1,490
3.9
1,100
2.8
1,149
2.9
－22.9
+4.5
Operating income before the
2,284
6.0
2,496
6.2
2,476
6.3
+8.4
－0.8
amortization of goodwill
Operating income before the
1,987
5.2
1,596
4.0
1,645
4.2
－17.2
+3.1
amortization of goodwill
Gross profit and SG&A expenses declined 1.7 percentage points and 0.8 of a percentage point, respectively, YoY due to the upswing in Apparel Business sales as a ratio of total net sales and a change in the accounting standard for revenue recognition.
Firm trends in both the Jewelry and Apparel businesses, increase in earnings
Incidence of an impairment loss on bridal specialty stores of ¥542 million, decrease in earnings
Operating income before the amortization of goodwill = operating income + goodwill amortization; net income before the amortization of goodwill = profit attributable to owners of parent + goodwill amortization
