Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Yondoshi Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8008   JP3119950008

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

(8008)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-07 am EDT
1850.00 JPY   +1.43%
02:54aYONDOSHI : Notice Concerning the Fifteenth Issuance of Stock Options (New Share Subscription Rights)
PU
04/18YONDOSHI : ［Delayed］Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
PU
04/14Yondoshi Holdings Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Interim Period and Full Year Ending February 28, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Yondoshi : Notice Concerning the Disposal of Treasury Stock through a Third-Party Allotment of Shares in Accordance with Additional Contributions to the Shares

07/07/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To Whom It May Concern

Company

Name:

Reporesentative:

Listing:

Securities Code:

Inquiries:

Telephone:

.

July 7, 2022

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

Hidetoshi Masuda

President and Representative Director Prime Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange 8008

Masahiko Nishimura

Managing Director and Executive Managing Officer responsible for Finance +81-3-5719-3429

Notice Concerning the Disposal of Treasury Stock through a Third-Party Allotment of Shares

in Accordance with Additional Contributions to the Shares Grant Trust for Officers

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. ("YONDOSHI HOLDINGS" or "the Company") announces that the Company has adopted a resolution to dispose of treasury stock through a third-party allotment of shares ("Disposal of Treasury Stock") following a meeting of its Board of Directors held today.

1. Outline of the disposal of treasury stock

(1)

Date of disposal

July 25, 2022

(2)

Number of shares to

23,000 common shares

be disposed

(3)

Disposal price

¥1,824 per share

(4)

Total amount of

¥41,952,000

disposal

(5)

Planned recipient

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

(subscriber)

(6)

Other

A securities notice pertaining to the disposal of treasury stock has been

submitted pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

2. Purpose and reasons for disposal

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS has introduced a Share Grant Trust for Officers ("Share Grant Trust" in accordance with a trust ("Trust") established pursuant to a trust agreement ("Trust Agreement") concluded with Resona Bank, Limited) for directors (excluding directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members) and directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee members (excluding outside directors) of the Company, as well as directors and corporate auditors (excluding outside corporate auditors) of major group companies of the Company ("Eligible Subsidiaries;" the Company and Eligible Subsidiaries collectively referred to as "Eligible Companies").

The introduction of the Share Grant Trust was approved at the Company's 68th General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 17, 2018, and the Eligible Subsidiaries' respective General Meetings of Shareholders held by the end of May 2018. A partial revision and continuation of the Share Grant Trust was approved at the Company's 71st General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 27, 2021. (For an overview

of the Share Grant Trust, see "Notice Concerning Partial Revision to Stock Compensation Plan for Directors (Excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members" released on April 12, 2021.)

In accordance with the ongoing Share Trust Grant, YONDOSHI HOLDINGS will dispose of treasury stock through a third-party allotment to the Trust Account of Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd., as the re-trust trustee of Resona Bank, Ltd., is the trustee of the Trust.

The number of treasury stock to be disposed of shall be determined in accordance with the officer share grant rules established by each of the Eligible Companies, and equivalent to the certain number of shares that are expected to be granted during the two fiscal year period from the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 to the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, which is 0.09% of the 24,331,356 total number of shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2022 (0.11% of the 214,555 total number of voting rights as of February 28, 2022) each rounded to the second decimal place.

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS believes that THE Share Grant Trust will lead to an increase in the Company's corporate value over the medium to long term and that the number of treasury stock to be disposed of and the scale of dilution caused by the Disposal of Treasury Stock are reasonable, with the impact on the secondary market expected to be minimal.

Outline of the Trust Agreement

Name:

Share Grant Trust for Officers

Entrustor:

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

Trustee:

Resona Bank, Limited

(Retrust trustee: Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account))

Beneficiaries:

Eligible persons who fulfill certain beneficiary requirements

Trust Administrator:

A third party having no vested interest in YONDOSHI HOLDINGS

INC.

Date of Trust Agreement Conclusion:

November 28, 2018

Trust period:

From November 28, 2018 to the termination of the trust

(No specific termination date has been set and the Trust will

continue for as long as the Share Grant Trust continues)

Outline of the Trust Agreement additional trust

Date of additional trust:

July 25, 2022

Additional trust funds:

¥37,000,000*

Class of shares to be acquired:

Common shares of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

Number of shares to be acquired:

23,000 shares

Date of acquisition:

July 25, 2022

Method of share acquisition:

Acquisition by way of a third-party allotment of the Company's

treasury stock

  • The Trust will acquire additional shares of the Company by using the total ¥37,000,000 relating to the additional trust and ¥5,000,000 in trust assets.

3. Calculation basis for the disposal amount and specific details

The objective of the Disposal of Treasury Stock is to continue the Share Grant Trust. The disposal price is set at ¥1,824 the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the business day immediately prior to the date ("July 6, 2022") of disposal resolution by the Board of Director ("Date of Board Resolution") to eliminate arbitrariness.

The closing price of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the business day immediately prior to the Date of Board Resolution is being used because it is considered reasonable while properly representing the Company's corporate value in the stock market.

In addition to adopting the closing price on the business day immediately prior to the Date of Board Resolution, there is a variance of up 2.41 % in the disposal price from the average closing price of ¥1,781 (rounded down to nearest whole yen) in the one month prior to the Date of Board Resolution (from June 7, 2022 to July 6, 2022), a variance of up 5.61% in the disposal price from the average closing price of ¥1,727 (rounded down to nearest whole yen) in the three months prior to the Date of Board Resolution (from April 7, 2022 to July 6, 2022), and a variance of up 6.90% in the disposal price from the average closing price of ¥1,706 (rounded down to nearest whole yen) in the six months prior to the Date of Board Resolution (from January 7, 2022 to July 6, 2022) with all variances rounded to the second decimal place, which we believe conforms to the Japan Securities Dealers Association's Guidelines for the Handling of the Allocation of New Shares to a Third-Party. Taking the aforementioned into consideration, we have determined that the disposal price of the Disposal of Treasury Stock does not particularly favor the planned recipient (subscriber).

Meanwhile, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has expressed its opinion that the above disposal price also does not particularly favor the the planned recipient (subscriber).

4. Matters relating to procedures under the Code of Corporate Bevaior

The disposition of treasury stock does not require the acquisition of an opinion from an independent third party or require procedures for confirming the intent of shareholders, which are provided for under Article 432 of the Securities Listing Regulations of the Tokyo Stock Exchange because (i) the dilution ratio is less than 25% and (ii) the disposition does not involve a change in controlling shareholders.

Disclaimer

Yondoshi Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 06:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
02:54aYONDOSHI : Notice Concerning the Fifteenth Issuance of Stock Options (New Share Subscripti..
PU
04/18YONDOSHI : ［Delayed］Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the Articles of ..
PU
04/14Yondoshi Holdings Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Interim Period a..
CI
04/14Yondoshi Holdings Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the End of Second Quarter and for..
CI
04/14Yondoshi Holdings Inc. Announces Cash Dividend for the End of Fourth Quarter Ended Febr..
CI
02/25YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/07Yondoshi's Nine-Month Attributable Profit Falls 49.5%; FY22 Profit Outlook Slashed by 3..
MT
01/07YONDOSHI : Notice of Establishment of a Sustainability Committee
PU
01/06YONDOSHI : Notice of Changes in Representative Director, Organizational Structure, and Per..
PU
01/06YONDOSHI : Notice of Revision to Fiscal 2021 Forecasts
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 41 000 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2023 1 800 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 4,55%
Capitalization 39 095 M 288 M 288 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 252
Free-Float 77,2%
Chart YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Yondoshi Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 824,00 JPY
Average target price 1 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidenori Masuda President & Representative Director
Masahiko Nishimura Director, Executive Officer & Head-Finance
Ichiro Okafuji Senior Managing Representative Director
Seisui Kamigaki Independent Outside Director
Toyomasa Akiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.2.84%288
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-17.80%295 057
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-28.37%36 202
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-15.52%24 014
VF CORPORATION-38.83%17 400
MONCLER S.P.A.-38.13%10 899