Yondoshi : Notice Concerning the Sixteenth Issuance of Stock Options (New Share Subscription Rights)

rights falling below the deemed number, the total number of new share subscription rights shall be equal to the total number of new share subscription rights that are actually allotted.

(3) The number of new share subscription rights allotted and the number of eligible persons

253 rights for allotment to 15 directors of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' subsidiary and other companies 36 rights for allotment to 5 executive officers of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' subsidiary companies and other companies

(4) Class and amount of stock for which new share subscription rights are to be granted

The class of stock for which new share subscription rights are to be granted shall be common par value shares of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. The total number of shares represented by the amount of new share subscription rights granted (hereinafter referred to as "the number of shares granted") shall be 100 shares. Moreover, in the event that YONDOSHI HOLDINGS splits or consolidates its common stock (including the allotment of the Company's common stock to YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' shareholders without compensation; hereinafter the same for matters relating to the split of common stock) after the date on which the new share subscription rights shall be allotted as set forth in (15) as follows (hereinafter referred to as the "allotment date"), the number of shares granted shall be adjusted in accordance with the following formula. This adjustment shall apply to "the number of shares granted" for those new share subscription rights that have not already been exercised prior to the relevant date. Furthermore, fractions of less than one share arising out of the aforementioned adjustments shall be discarded.

The number of shares granted after adjustment = The number of shares granted before adjustment x The stock split or consolidation ratio

In the case of a stock split, the number of shares granted after adjustment shall apply from the day after the record date (or effective date when no record date is specified) of the said stock split. Whereas, in the case of a stock consolidation, the number of shares granted after adjustment shall apply from the day the stock consolidation becomes effective. Provided, however, that in cases where the Company conducts a stock split conditional on approval at a General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of a proposal to reduce retained earnings and increase capitalization and reserves, the record date for the stock split shall be the day prior to the day on which said shareholders' meeting closes. In this case, the number of shares granted after adjustment shall apply from the day after the day the applicable shareholders' meeting closes.

In addition to the aforementioned, in the event YONDOSHI HOLDINGS carries out a statutory merger, corporate separation or exchange of shares, and / or an adjustment in the number of shares granted is required due to an event of another kind after the allotment date, the Company may adjust the number of shares granted affected subject to a meeting of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' Board of Directors where appropriate in a reasonable manner.