Yondoshi : Notice Concerning the Sixteenth Issuance of Stock Options (New Share Subscription Rights)

07/07/2022 | 02:54am EDT
July 7, 2022
To Whom It May Concern
Company Name:
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Representative:
Hidetoshi Masuda
President and Representative Director
Listing:
Prime Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code:
8008
Inquiries:
Masahiko Nishimura
Managing Director and Executive
Managing Officer responsible for Finance
Telephone:
+81-3-5719-3429
Notice Concerning the Sixteenth Issuance of Stock Options (New Share Subscription Rights)
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter referred to as "YONDOSHI HOLDINGS" or "the Company") announced that at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today, the Company had resolved to issue new share subscription rights. The issuance of new share subscription rights will be undertaken for the purpose of granting stock options to directors and executive officer of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' subsidiary and other companies in accordance with articles 236, 238 and 240 of the Corporations Act. Brief details are presented as follows.
1. Reasons for the Issuance of New Share Subscription Rights as Stock Options
The proposal to issue new share subscription rights as stock options is made as an incentive to the directors and executive officer of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' subsidiary and other companies to further improve and enhance YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' business results and corporate value while heightening senior executives focus on shareholder-oriented management.
2. Overview of the Issuance of New Share Subscription Rights
(1) The name of the new share subscription rights
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC, Inc. Sixteenth Series New Share Subscription Rights
The total number of new share subscription rights 289 rights
The aforementioned number is the total number of new share subscription rights that is expected to be allotted. In the event there is a reduction in the total number of new share subscription rights to be allotted due to a variety of factors including the number of applications for new share subscription
rights falling below the deemed number, the total number of new share subscription rights shall be equal to the total number of new share subscription rights that are actually allotted.
(3) The number of new share subscription rights allotted and the number of eligible persons
253 rights for allotment to 15 directors of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' subsidiary and other companies 36 rights for allotment to 5 executive officers of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' subsidiary companies and other companies
(4) Class and amount of stock for which new share subscription rights are to be granted
The class of stock for which new share subscription rights are to be granted shall be common par value shares of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. The total number of shares represented by the amount of new share subscription rights granted (hereinafter referred to as "the number of shares granted") shall be 100 shares. Moreover, in the event that YONDOSHI HOLDINGS splits or consolidates its common stock (including the allotment of the Company's common stock to YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' shareholders without compensation; hereinafter the same for matters relating to the split of common stock) after the date on which the new share subscription rights shall be allotted as set forth in (15) as follows (hereinafter referred to as the "allotment date"), the number of shares granted shall be adjusted in accordance with the following formula. This adjustment shall apply to "the number of shares granted" for those new share subscription rights that have not already been exercised prior to the relevant date. Furthermore, fractions of less than one share arising out of the aforementioned adjustments shall be discarded.
The number of shares granted after adjustment = The number of shares granted before adjustment x The stock split or consolidation ratio
In the case of a stock split, the number of shares granted after adjustment shall apply from the day after the record date (or effective date when no record date is specified) of the said stock split. Whereas, in the case of a stock consolidation, the number of shares granted after adjustment shall apply from the day the stock consolidation becomes effective. Provided, however, that in cases where the Company conducts a stock split conditional on approval at a General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company of a proposal to reduce retained earnings and increase capitalization and reserves, the record date for the stock split shall be the day prior to the day on which said shareholders' meeting closes. In this case, the number of shares granted after adjustment shall apply from the day after the day the applicable shareholders' meeting closes.
In addition to the aforementioned, in the event YONDOSHI HOLDINGS carries out a statutory merger, corporate separation or exchange of shares, and / or an adjustment in the number of shares granted is required due to an event of another kind after the allotment date, the Company may adjust the number of shares granted affected subject to a meeting of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' Board of Directors where appropriate in a reasonable manner.
(5) The amount of assets to be contributed upon the exercise of new share subscription rights
The amount of assets to be contributed upon the exercise of new share subscription rights shall be the amount obtained by multiplying the exercise price per share issued or transferred upon the exercise of new share subscription rights by the number of shares granted.
The exercise price shall be the average value of the closing price of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' common stock with par value on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on each day (excluding days when there is no trading) of the month immediately prior to the month in which the allotment date falls multiplied by 1.05 (with any fractions less than one yen arising therefrom to be rounded up to the nearest one yen) or the closing price as of the allotment date (if there is no trading on that day, the first closing price available for the date immediately prior to the said date) whichever is the higher.
(6) Adjustment of the exercise price
If, after the allotment date, either (a) or (b) that follows occurs with respect to the common stock of the Company, the exercise price shall be adjusted using the respective calculation formulae given below ("the exercise price adjustment formula"). Any fraction of less than one yen arising therefrom to be rounded up to the nearest one yen
(a) Where a stock split or stock consolidation takes place
Exercise price after
Exercise price before
１
＝
×
adjustment
adjustment
Ratio of stock split or stock
consolidation
Where YONDOSHI HOLDINGS issues new shares of common stock or retires treasury stock at a price that is less than the market price (excluding the sale of treasury stock in accordance with the provisions outlined under Article 194 of the Corporations Act (the "Demand for Sale of Shares less than One Unit of Holders of Shares less than One Unit"); the exercise of the conversion of securities converted into or convertible into YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' common stock or the exercise of new share subscription rights (including new share subscription rights attached to bonds).
Number of
Number of newly
×
Subscription
previously
issued shares
price per share
Exercise
Exercise
＋
issued
price after
＝ price before
×
Market price
shares
adjustment
adjustment
Number of previously issued shares + Number of newly issued shares
The "market price" to be used in the exercise price adjustment formula shall be the average of the closing price (including indicative prices; all subsequent references to closing prices should be taken to include indicative prices) of the Company's common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("the closing price") on each of the 30 trading days commencing after the 45th trading day prior to the date on which the adjusted exercise price becomes effective ("the effective date") as specified in (II) that
follows, excluding those days on which there is no closing price. Yen values shall be calculated to nearest first decimal place.
The number of previously issued shares to be used in the exercise price adjustment formula is the total number of issued common stock excluding treasury stock related to common stock held by the Company as of the relevant date, if there is a record date, and as of the day one month prior to the effective date if there is no record date.
In the event that treasury stock is disposed of, the number of newly issued shares shall be read as the number of treasury stock shares disposed of.
(II) The date on which the exercise price after adjustment takes effect shall be determined as follows
With respect to an exercise price after adjustment determined using the adjustment formula given in (I) (a) preceding, the exercise price after adjustment shall be deemed to come into effect on the day after the stock split base date in the case of a stock split (or effective date when no record date is specified), and on the day after the date on which the stock consolidation came into effect in the case of a stock consolidation. However, where a stock split undertaken to increase capitalization or reserves using retained earnings requires approval by the shareholders meeting, if a date prior to the final day of the shareholders meeting is used as the base date for the stock split, then, commencing on the day after the final day of the shareholders meeting, the day after the base date for the stock split may be retroactively taken as the date on which the exercise price after adjustment took effect.
Where the following proviso applies, with respect to the exercise of new share subscription rights during the period between the day after the stock split base date and the final day of the shareholders meeting (the number of shares that can be received through the exercise of new share subscription rights shall hereafter be referred to as "the number of shares receivable through the exercise of new share subscription rights prior to the stock split"), the number of shares of the common stock obtained by calculation using the following calculation formula shall be delivered. Amounts of less than one whole share shall be rounded down.
Number of shares
(Exercise price before adjustment - Exercise
receivable through the
×
exercise of new share
Number of shares
＝
price after adjustment)
subscription rights prior to
the stock split
Exercise price after adjustment
With respect to an exercise price after adjustment determined using the adjustment formula given in (I) (b) preceding, the exercise price after adjustment shall be deemed to come into effect on the day after the date of payment for the stock issue or disposal in question (if a payment period rather than a payment date is specified, then the exercise price after adjustment shall be deemed to come into effect on the day after the final day of the payment period; if there is a shareholder record date, then the exercise price after adjustment shall be deemed to come into effect on the day after the relevant record
date).
In cases other than those specified in (I) (a) and (b) preceding, in the event that YONDOSHI HOLDINGS carries out a statutory merger, corporate separation or exchange of shares, and / or an adjustment in the exercise price is required due to an event of another kind after the allotment date, the Company may adjust the exercise price affected subject to a meeting of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS' Board of Directors where appropriate in a reasonable manner.
(7) Method of calculation of the amount to be paid upon allotment of the new share subscription rights
No payment of money shall be required in exchange for new share subscriptions rights. The issuance of new share subscriptions rights is provided as incentive compensation. The fact that there is no payment of money does not constitute an advantageous issuance.
(8) The exercise period for new share subscription rights
The exercise period shall be from August 19, 2024 to August 18, 2029
(9) Conditions for the exercise of new share subscription rights
The exercise of new share subscription rights is strictly limited to holders who are directors and executive officer of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. or directors and executive officer of the Company's subsidiaries. However, a holder may exercise new share subscription rights that have been allotted despite having lost the status of director and executive officer of YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. or director and executive officer of the Company's subsidiaries if the loss was due to the natural expiration of the term of directorship or other reasonable cause.
Other conditions relating to the exercise of new share subscription rights shall be as prescribed in the Share Subscription Rights Allotment Agreement concluded between YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. and new share subscription right allotment eligible parties.
Matters concerning the capital and capital reserve to be increased due to the issuance of shares upon exercise of new share subscription rights
The amount of capital to be increased due to the issuance of shares upon exercise of new share subscription rights shall be a half of the maximum amount of capital increase, etc. which is calculated in accordance with Article 17, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Accounting Regulations, and any fraction less than one yen arising therefrom shall be rounded up to the nearest one yen.
The amount of capital reserve to be increased due to the issuance of shares upon exercise of new share subscription rights shall be the amount determined by deducting the amount of capital to be increased provided for in (I) preceding from the maximum amount of capital increase, etc. set forth in
preceding.
