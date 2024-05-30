May 30, 2024 To Whom It May Concern Company Name: YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. Representative: Hidetoshi Masuda President and Representative Director Listing: Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 8008 Inquiries: Masahiko Nishimura Managing Director and Managing Executive Officer responsible for Operations Telephone: +81-3-5719-3295

Notice of Partial Change in Members of the Independent Committee

Based on "Measures to Respond to Large-Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares

(Takeover Defense Measures)"

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter, "YONDOSHI HOLDINGS" or "the Company"), established an Independent Committee based on the "Continuation of Measures to Respond to Large- Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares (Takeover Defense Measures)," the continuation of which was approved at the 72nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2022. Two members of this committee, Mr. Toyomasa Akiyama and Mr. Naoki Kodama, retired from their positions as Outside Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the conclusion of the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, and as such, their terms of office as Independent Committee members ended as of the same date. Of note, Mr. Kodama was newly appointed as an Outside Director at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Accordingly, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to appoint Mr. Hiroshi Kawazoe, who was appointed as an Outside Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, as a member of the Independent Committee.

Newly appointed Independent Committee member

Hiroshi KAWAZOE Brief Apr 1978 Joined the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau Career Jul 2017 Deputy Assistant Regional Commissioner, First Taxation History Department, Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau Jul 2018 District Director, Kojimachi Tax Office Aug 2019 Registered as a Certified Public Tax Accountant (current) Nov 2022 Outside Auditor, Kanki Publishing Co., Ltd. (current)

For details of the Measures to Respond to Large-Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares (Takeover Defense Measures), please refer to the Company website (http://www.yondoshi.co.jp/)

