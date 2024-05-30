May 30, 2024

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.

Representative:

Hidetoshi Masuda

President and Representative

Director

Listing:

Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

8008

Inquiries:

Masahiko Nishimura

Managing Director and Managing

Executive Officer responsible for

Operations

Telephone:

+81-3-5719-3295

Notice of Partial Change in Members of the Independent Committee

Based on "Measures to Respond to Large-Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares

(Takeover Defense Measures)"

YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter, "YONDOSHI HOLDINGS" or "the Company"), established an Independent Committee based on the "Continuation of Measures to Respond to Large- Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares (Takeover Defense Measures)," the continuation of which was approved at the 72nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2022. Two members of this committee, Mr. Toyomasa Akiyama and Mr. Naoki Kodama, retired from their positions as Outside Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the conclusion of the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, and as such, their terms of office as Independent Committee members ended as of the same date. Of note, Mr. Kodama was newly appointed as an Outside Director at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Accordingly, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to appoint Mr. Hiroshi Kawazoe, who was appointed as an Outside Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, as a member of the Independent Committee.

Newly appointed Independent Committee member

Hiroshi KAWAZOE

Brief

Apr

1978

Joined the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau

Career

Jul

2017

Deputy Assistant Regional Commissioner, First Taxation

History

Department, Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau

Jul

2018

District Director, Kojimachi Tax Office

Aug

2019

Registered as a Certified Public Tax Accountant (current)

Nov

2022

Outside Auditor, Kanki Publishing Co., Ltd. (current)

For details of the Measures to Respond to Large-Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares (Takeover Defense Measures), please refer to the Company website (http://www.yondoshi.co.jp/)

END

1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Yondoshi Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 06:13:33 UTC.