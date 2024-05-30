May 30, 2024
Company Name:
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC.
Representative:
Hidetoshi Masuda
President and Representative
Director
Listing:
Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities Code:
8008
Inquiries:
Masahiko Nishimura
Managing Director and Managing
Executive Officer responsible for
Operations
Telephone:
+81-3-5719-3295
Notice of Partial Change in Members of the Independent Committee
Based on "Measures to Respond to Large-Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares
(Takeover Defense Measures)"
YONDOSHI HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter, "YONDOSHI HOLDINGS" or "the Company"), established an Independent Committee based on the "Continuation of Measures to Respond to Large- Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares (Takeover Defense Measures)," the continuation of which was approved at the 72nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 26, 2022. Two members of this committee, Mr. Toyomasa Akiyama and Mr. Naoki Kodama, retired from their positions as Outside Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the conclusion of the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today, and as such, their terms of office as Independent Committee members ended as of the same date. Of note, Mr. Kodama was newly appointed as an Outside Director at the General Meeting of Shareholders.
Accordingly, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the Company resolved to appoint Mr. Hiroshi Kawazoe, who was appointed as an Outside Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member at the 74th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, as a member of the Independent Committee.
Newly appointed Independent Committee member
Hiroshi KAWAZOE
Brief
Apr
1978
Joined the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau
Career
Jul
2017
Deputy Assistant Regional Commissioner, First Taxation
History
Department, Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau
Jul
2018
District Director, Kojimachi Tax Office
Aug
2019
Registered as a Certified Public Tax Accountant (current)
Nov
2022
Outside Auditor, Kanki Publishing Co., Ltd. (current)
For details of the Measures to Respond to Large-Scale Purchases of the Company's Shares (Takeover Defense Measures), please refer to the Company website (http://www.yondoshi.co.jp/)
Disclaimer
Yondoshi Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 06:13:33 UTC.